Liam Hemsworth was ‘heartbroken & blindsided’ by the photos of Miley & Kaitlynn

Just after Miley Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth while she was on vacation with her new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, someone tweeted at me and said that they hoped Liam didn’t slam Miley post-split. Apparently, there’s a theory amongst Miley-stans that during their last big breakup – basically, the Bangerz era – Liam waged a lowkey campaign to paint Miley as a promiscuous wild child who wouldn’t settle down. I mean… if you want to believe that Liam contributed to that narrative, sure, I’ll go along with that. But I wish the Miley-stans would also realize that Miley LOVES the “wild child” label and she desperately wants that brand. She still wants it. That’s why she’s making this most recent split as messy as possible, because she can’t help herself. That being said, of course Liam is going to play the wronged husband, the good guy who tried to love a difficult wild child. That’s HIS brand.
While sources close to Miley Cyrus have been busy painting her as the wronged party in her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, pals of the “Hunger Games” actor tell Page Six that he was “devastated” by the infamous pictures of his soon-to-be ex-wife making out with another woman.
“He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” said a pal, referring to pictures of Cyrus smooching reality star Kaitlynn Carter at a hotel pool on Lake Como, Italy, that appeared online Sunday — just a day after the couple announced the end of their marriage.
“They are still married and they really did love each other. She’s really immature and always has been,” a source told Page Six.
People close to Hemsworth told us Cyrus sources have been working overtime to paint Hemsworth as the problem. On Wednesday, People magazine published a scathing story claiming that Cyrus had tried to curb his partying and that he would “lash out at her.”
But sources close to Hemsworth told us he’s hurt by the coverage. “Liam is one of the kindest, gentlest people out there. Him being wild or drunk or deadbeat is absolutely ridiculous.” They added that the booze claims are “100% a distraction” from her actions.
I’ve said this before and I’ll keep saying it until proven otherwise: Liam just seems like a guy who likes to smoke some weed, have a few beers, grill some meat and watch a movie. He doesn’t seem like he would “lash out” at Miley or whatever. I could see the biggest problem being, theoretically, his laziness. Like, he doesn’t show up emotionally, he’s content to just drink a beer and get high and not do the work of being in a marriage. That’s just my theory, again. But yes, I believe that Liam was probably hurt by Miley’s affair with Kaitlynn and the photos from Italy this past weekend. That’s why Miley posed for those photos – to get under Liam’s skin, because she’s that immature.
For real???? Blindsided and didn’t see it coming, dude, are you for real???
They have been together for years, he knew her, I don’t believe this for a second.
But it didn’t have to be so public. Miley and Kaitlynn just might be having fun to get back at their exes. It’s mean and immature.
I reckon they were split and she kissed her mate to help her get back at Brody – who seems an utter low life
I think Hemsworth knows this and is jumping on a poor steady good guy free publicity
Liam and Miley are a perfect example of young love that both people have outgrown. They just both need to cut their losses for good. I do think that Liam wants Miley to be someone she’s not. And I think Miley wants Liam’s attention and for him to be her fallback person when she’s craving safety. Both of those things are toxic.
Also – Miley CLEARLY doesn’t know who she is and what she wants and she’s desperately grasping for some form of identity. And she is under the mistaken impression that that comes from outside forces. People like that are train wrecks and cause nothing but devastation to the people in relationships with them.
All of this.
I think you nailed it with these two, I was rooting for them but it seems like Liam has always been consistent in what he wants in a partner and Miley is consistent in the fact that she constantly craves attention.
I don’t buy that he ever had to lift a finger to paint Miley as a ‘wild child’. She did that allllll on her own. She worked so hard at cultivating that image it would honestly be a disservice to her hard work to give anyone credit for that.
I agree with everything you’ve said. Anybody would be hurt by an ex publically moving on so quickly. Miley is her own worst enemy, and I don’t think she cares.