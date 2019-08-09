Duchess Kate wore a peplum’d Sandro top before the King’s Cup race: fug or fine?

Embed from Getty Images

I really wanted to talk about the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Isle of Wight for the big King’s Cup regatta yesterday, but it took us a while to get the photos. Here they are: instead of arriving at the regatta in their sailing outfits, Will and Kate wore business-casual looks for their arrival, then changed soon after into his-and-hers polos and shorts. Kate’s Sandro striped top with the peplum is…not good. But at least she found some way to add a dash of BUTTONS to the day. She must have been so sad that the King’s Cup uniform didn’t include prominent, large, gold buttons.

As for the actual race, Kate lost. Her boat lost badly. So badly that Kate had to accept the Wooden Spoon of Shame. She was actually quite delighted with the Spoon of Shame, although she made some very irritated faces at William, who looked like he was teasing her quite a bit.

William and Kate’s eldest children – George and Charlotte – were there to watch their mom get humiliated with the giant Spoon of Shame. George is just full-on missing his front teeth now, but he got to wear a jaunty little captain’s hat, so that was fun. Charlotte wore a cute little Ralph Lauren kid’s dress and when Kate tried to point out to Charlotte where she should wave, Charlotte stuck her tongue out instead. Carole and Mike Middleton were also there, watch Will and Kate race sailboats and looking after Charlotte and George. This is actually one of the first “royal events” we’ve seen Carole and Mike attend in any capacity. Of course they’ve attended Royal Ascot and Wimbledon, but this event was just for Will and Kate, it was something they organized. It’s interesting.

