Duchess Kate wore a peplum’d Sandro top before the King’s Cup race: fug or fine?

I really wanted to talk about the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Isle of Wight for the big King’s Cup regatta yesterday, but it took us a while to get the photos. Here they are: instead of arriving at the regatta in their sailing outfits, Will and Kate wore business-casual looks for their arrival, then changed soon after into his-and-hers polos and shorts. Kate’s Sandro striped top with the peplum is…not good. But at least she found some way to add a dash of BUTTONS to the day. She must have been so sad that the King’s Cup uniform didn’t include prominent, large, gold buttons.
As for the actual race, Kate lost. Her boat lost badly. So badly that Kate had to accept the Wooden Spoon of Shame. She was actually quite delighted with the Spoon of Shame, although she made some very irritated faces at William, who looked like he was teasing her quite a bit.
William and Kate’s eldest children – George and Charlotte – were there to watch their mom get humiliated with the giant Spoon of Shame. George is just full-on missing his front teeth now, but he got to wear a jaunty little captain’s hat, so that was fun. Charlotte wore a cute little Ralph Lauren kid’s dress and when Kate tried to point out to Charlotte where she should wave, Charlotte stuck her tongue out instead. Carole and Mike Middleton were also there, watch Will and Kate race sailboats and looking after Charlotte and George. This is actually one of the first “royal events” we’ve seen Carole and Mike attend in any capacity. Of course they’ve attended Royal Ascot and Wimbledon, but this event was just for Will and Kate, it was something they organized. It’s interesting.
That is a bad, bad shirt.
@Marigol, Yes I agree the shirt is bad with those pants too much going on. However, I think a white pencil skirt or an orange pencil skirt the color of the stripe in a pull on jersey material could make the shirt look pretty good.
The pants???? All Cathy needed was a white cropped T-shirt to make the pants look good.
Neither piece is bad on it own but the shirt and pants do not go together.
Yep. The shirt could work with a narrow skirt. But placement of button and style of pants just don’t work with busy too. Why white sneakers with this look?🤪🤪
Yeah, I think she could have made these individual pieces work, just not together.
I don’t think the shirt could ever work because the peplum is too much. She’s going for that weird look of making her waist look higher than her actual natural waist and so the peplum just seems to sit on top of her real waist. Pants or skirt would still show how ridiculous that top is.
I agree with Nic919. The sweater won’t ever work on her, she needs to give it to someone with a short waist. It most definitely does not work on a long waist torso.
Peplum and cosplay sailor pants should never be worn together. Or maybe ever.
I will say – her hair color is really nice and I love the wavy look. When she was very dark & one dimensional, I felt like it aged her. The lighter color and lack of heavy eyeliner really suits her – I think she looks really pretty! I will concur that the top & pants are tragic the peplum does not work with the waist of the pants with those wonky buttons.
Worst Kate outfit in a really long time,maybe worst ever.The pieces-all from shoes to pants to top are nice (especially like the pants),but worn together is awful there probably isn’t a worse top/pants combo-But Kate herself looks pretty and happy,but how she decided on that particular clothing combination-peplum over wide leg crops,no;and wide leg crops over those shoes,no.She broke the lines of her body with each article of clothing.Tuck in a smooth knit or jersey t shirt and wear a block heel pointy toe loafer,add cute scarf if you want-easy sporty casual outfit.
I like the top – if her pants had been a few inched longer it would have been tres elegant.
The top isnt my favorite but with those cropped pants, it just emphasizes her long torso. Plus the teeny tiny peplum makes her hips look even narrower, which throws her silhouette out of proportion even more. But outfit critiques aside, she looks happy and beautiful and it’s always good to see that.
That shirt, as is, should be burned. The ONLY way it could work with those pants is to remove the peplum to make it more like the “Poor Boy” striped knit shirts from the 70s, tuck it IN (whole point of those pants is the botton-up front), and pair it with a pair of platform sneakers like these: https://www.superga-usa.com/products/2790-acotw-white.
It would’ve made the outfit fresh and updated.
Love her natural waves (but love her natural color better than this reddish shade)
I agree. The peplum is a disaster.
Is a peplum every really okay, tho?
I prefer her hair a darker colour too. I think it suits her.
It reminds me of something my mom would have picked up for me the grocery store (you know, any store whose main purpose is selling something other than clothes) because it was cheap or on sale & she thought it was cute but my 12-year-old self didn’t. Or maybe I did, it was junior high.
Loved the moment between Kate and Charlotte – stole the show!
I agree. It was really cute.
Hands down one of Kate’s worst looks.
Totally agree. Goodness gracious…
not body-shaming but she is sooooooo thin – and she always looks so manic with the exaggerated smiles… Part of me feels there’s nothing authentic left in her.
Imagine posting under a photo of Beyonce “not body shaming but she is soooooo fat right now” and then saying “But I wasn’t body shaming!”
I agree. It’s the first thing I noticed about her, and in THAT outfit, it’s saying a lot that the first thing I noticed was how scary thin she looks and not the huge buttons or the garish colors or the horizontal stripes or the ugly peplum. I wonder if she wore the peplum to give some extra width around her torso to distract from how thin she is right now. It also looks like her pants are a bit too big and are falling down her hips, which are nearly non-existent at this point. But whenever she wears pants that aren’t jeggings they usually do look too big on her. She just looks so fragile, like she would shatter a hip if she fell down.
@fishface, I feel like you *are* body shaming her here. Is it okay because the person being commented on is Kate, or that it’s thinness that is being commented on? Why is this okay? I am really asking because I see this comment about Kate a lot, from otherwise seemingly thoughtful people. And I am also not here for the concern trolling about her health because you can see that she is fit and healthy, just very slim. So if a fat person can be perfectly healthy and fit, so can a thin person, yes?
PS: @Modiglia, yes imagine if it was a comment about someone beloved like Beyonce. People would be (rightfully) outraged.
Body shaming should always be questioned, but I feel similarly about Kate’s appearance as Kim Kardashian’s. Very different body types but both extremely modified post fame, and neither looks entirely comfortable in their own skin. No one would say the same about Beyonce.
Call it body shaming if you want to, I also have concerns about her weight.
Beyonce looks awful fat, actually.
She’s not too thin, she’s not manic. It’s a single frame of a photo taken greeting a crowd, selected here.
If it was anyone else, it wouldn’t be ok. But it’s Kate, so sure let’s call her manic and shake how her frame looks.
I’m sorry other Bettyrose but that is not cool.
Hmmm, interesting. So some body shaming is fine, if you think it’s fine. But the rest is not. Interesting to see where you draw the line.
I obviously meant stealing my name to troll.
@Bettyrose, respectfully disagree. Kate is just existing publicly in her body shape/size (same as Meghan by the way, who is also very thin). The Kardashians are all over social media flaunting and promoting unrealistic (obviously surgically modified) body shapes to their gazillion followers, hawking all manner of diet teas and training corsets, all while claiming to be all natural. I don’t think you can compare Kate to that. I am not going to speculate about Kate’s weight loss as it’s not my business. My point was, you can see her out there being active and healthy, so it’s not my place to be “concerned” about her weight in any way. In my opinion, talking about omg how thin Kate is! is definitely body shaming.
We can’t really comment on Kate’s activities because we really don’t see her that much.
While I prefer to refrain from commenting about how thin she is, I also find it weird that she gets praised for her legs. That’s not an actual accomplishment even if it is supposed to be a compliment.
As for commenting on her outfits, it is completely fair game to comment if it doesn’t suit her frame because that is something she can easily change.
Sarabe:
That’s fair, though technically I didn’t comment on her being thin; I pointed out that her physique has changed considerably post-fame. But my issue with Kate is the same as my issue Kim. That, while they’re both gorgeous women and (I believe) responsible mothers to their children, they both see themselves as primarily objects to be desired and sought after by men. For Kate it was one man in particular and for Kim it’s all men, but my sense of both is that their mothers screwed both of them out of having any real self-esteem based on actual personal accomplishments rather than being objects of physical desire. I feel bad for both of them, I feel they both seem uncomfortable in their roles, and I suspect they both have complicated identity reevaluations ahead. My intent was not to body shame, as much as comment on how body language belies deeper issues.
The other women mentioned in this thread, Beyonce and Meghan, who are both also very beautiful, seem to carry themselves with a confidence and purpose beyond being sex objects. I see a difference.
that arrival outfit is so bad. I didn’t see the whole thing yesterday, just the top. I don’t love the top, but I give Kate credit for wearing something different and even slightly out of her comfort zone.
But combined with the pants and shoes – yikes.
Yeah, it’s … not good. I mean, she’s wearing pants instead of jeggings… which a lot of people wanted. She’s just wearing them with a horrible shirt.
MAYBE if the shirt was just a regular shirt? Get rid of the peplum and it’d be improved drastically, I think. Or get rid of the stripes and have it just be a cream colored top? I don’t know. I hate it. Haaaatteeee it.
I do like her looser, lighter summery hair though. I like her normal shade a lot, but this just screams summer.
But really, those kids are stealing the show. They’re just so freaking cute.
Agreed. Very bad outfit. The top looks like they ran out yarn and decided to just finish it there instead of getting more to complete it.
Her hair looks great. I can’t spot extensions. And she looks happy. Very happy. Kids are so cute. And yes, her expressions are manic. Very strange.
I’m going to get grief for this but her hair looks girlish and beauty pageant. Take about 6 inches off in a flattering cut and she would look chic. Same applies to Meghan.
She looks lovely with a bit of sun on her but why oh why does she need to wear themed pants and the odd 70’s top? Also…I’ve asked this before and many ppl have disagreed, but she’s one of the only royals that gets snapshots with super contorted facial features, which really make her look less photogenic than you’d expect from someone who’s been in with the “firm” as long as she has. Can’t someone tell her?
It’s funny you say that, because a few weeks ago Tom and Lorenzo tweeted something about how Kate’s facial expressions are so neutral and she is always perfectly poised for the cameras and it shows she has a real sense of the cameras or something. I think they actually said they had never seen a bad picture of her (something along those lines.) I was like…….we clearly are not seeing the same pictures, lol.
there’s a picture yesterday of her holding Charlotte and the expression on her face is……a bit much.
@Becks1
How is the expression on Kate’s face as she held her child a bit much? What does that even mean?
Oh its on twitter (I cant link to twitter from my computer.) If you see it you’ll see what I mean.
@Becks1 If it’s the one I think you’re talking about, it’s actually a screenshot from a video of them. Her smile in the photo looks super manic, I agree, but it was literally a millisecond in the video when she glanced at the crowd just after Charlotte stuck her tongue out at them. Way more normal in reality (and the video is actually kind of hilarious, if you feel like tracking it down).
@Amy that makes more sense if that’s true (it sounds like we are talking about the same picture.)
I’m not sure you can just ‘learn’ to be photogenic, though.
This. I’m not photogenic at all. It takes a lot of shots for me to not look angry or tired. Yeah you can learn some tips but there’s only so much if your face is just not photogenic.
Usually I’m neutral about Kate’s fashion. But that peplum is fug.
Hahah, same! I cringe at photos of myself – the candid ones are almost ALWAYS bad. Very bad. I also have some RBF.
God I hate that peplum though.
I have huge eyes a la Princess Beatrice, and most candid shots of me look like someone just told me who shot J.R. It would be great if I could control it, but it’s just my face. I’m sure Kate feels the same way.
I feel you, TeamAwesome. I recently had my driver’s license photo and the woman was a total cow about it. She reminded me of some of the commenters on here with what she said about my eyes. I don’t do it on purpose!
“Someone just told me who shot JR” 😂😂😂
I hate peplums in general, and I hate them on this top.
George and Charlotte are adorable as always.
I like them, but longer ones, more skirty. They tend to work well for petite-curvy figures for business-like but still feminine look, or for balancing out tighter pants or leggings, etc. I think they look better with v-necks rather than crew necks, to. And this kind of short peplum isn’t so great.
Sticking her tongue out at the taxpayers who fund her lifestyle. Oh, the disrespect shown. How dare she?
That top is awful. Katie girl May never put a foot wrong but she isn’t wearing any shoes.
Is this a joke? Charlotte is four. I doubt it even occurs to her to wonder where her parents get money, let alone her obligation to taxpayers.
Of course it’s a joke. Geez people, lighten up.
I think the taxpayer comment is a joke, based on the criticism Meghan gets for breathing.
Yeah but Meghan is not a child. I know Meghan gets a lot of crap and I’m not here for it, but some of you people have lost your minds.
I don’t particularly care that Charlotte stuck her tongue out because she is four. That said I am going bookmark all the defenders here so when Archie or another potential Sussex child inevitably gets criticized for doing the same thing we can all make sure the same people speak up. Somehow that rarely happens.
@Nic – yeah, exactly. If people cant see the difference in how the cambridges are covered vs the Sussexes….. or else they just don’t want to see it. And its not just how Meghan is covered vs Kate.
@Nic919, will be bookmarking, too, while LMAO at this little gem of a comment down thread from a known DoS detractor: “It’s typical that a fault has to be found with anything William and Kate do!”
I gotta say, I am in the minority here but I thought the tongue-sticking was a bit bratty. I wonder if she hears a lot at home about how awful the photographers and reporters are, and she’s taken it to heart.
I agree, she’s old enough to be told that’s not acceptable and to stop doing it.
remember when she told the photographers “you’re not invited” at louis’ christening?
I doubt it’s from anything at home, cause somehow I doubt they have conversations about it with a four year old. Still, she might be bratty. She’s four. Who cares? If at proper times she’s told how to behave, she’ll most likely get it.
Second just a guess but none of you with these comments have had kids? Or maybe you had the kid who never spilled or made a fuss, or you corrected them right away and they improved. If so good for you, but just from the majority of us harried parents who are really trying, that was not my experience, and I thought it was very relatable for a lot of us. By the way my daughter who used to give dirty looks and stick out her tongue to people when she was introduced to new people. She doesn’t do it anymore at 17, and most people think she’s pretty poised and friendly now. Instead of picking on a little girl and the parenting of a child we don’t really know, can we just obsess about Kate’s terrible outfit and obsession with buttons, or the great beach wavy hair if you are so inclined to go for a positive.
Looking at the video and pictures from other angles I think the story is slightly different . Kate, her mother and Kate’s private secretary were all furiously working overtime to get Charlotte to wave for a photo opportunity, obviously to get it in on the newspaper front pages, but it spectacularly backfired with Charlotte refusing to cooperate and deciding to stick her tongue out instead. Kate then tries to laugh it off. The PR plan to have Charlotte smiling and waving on the front pages of newspapers did not go to plan.
My youngest is a few days younger than Charlotte and shares her spirited personality. 4 year olds with a mind of their own do not care about being told to wave. If she was my kid I’d be proud for her standing up like that. She did not choose this lfe and owes no one anything.
My interest is in two things. Firstly, the way in which even the duchesses private secretary was so very keen to get Charlotte waving for a photo op, and secondly the way people are saying that a child sticking its tongue out very deliberately is ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’, when it clearly is not.
I bet all the photog’s were sticking out their tongues just to get a reaction.
So bad, hits her in an unflattering way as well.
Can I ask why it is so bad that it looks like she is trying to lengthen her torso? Everyone is saying it makes her torso look too long. Isn’t long and lanky the reason most models get hired?
Her hair looks FANTASTIC, and her makeup is lovely. I like the trousers but a striped body/leotard type thing would would have looked cool with it (if they were high waisted enough) and the lines would have been cleaner. Or a cropped tee would be cute too.
The moment where Charlotte stuck out her tongue was adorable and I loved that Kate laughed, she seems like a very good mother. But… it did strike me as quite sad that if Archie was the same age as Charlotte and had done this, the comments would have been about what a terribly behaved child he was and blaming Meghan etc. I hope I’m wrong but I worry that he’s going to be held up to a much higher standard of behaviour than his cousins.
I get the sense that they are giving Charlotte the Harry treatment right now. I watched a video where one of the Royal Photographers (Rookie) openly admit that they used to provoke and bait Harry to stick out his tongue by making faces at him. At that age responding in kind would be a reflex for Charlotte.
I wonder how the photographers and reporters will behave when Archie is of age. I suspect that is why H&M are keen to make him a private person from the get go.
There is nothing adorable or cute about purposely sticking your tongue out whether you are four to forty. It is cheeky behaviour.
what’s wrong with being cheeky?!
Kate’s outfit was the worst.
I am not the biggest Kate fan, but even I am in awe at her ability to be so calm in William’s presence, knowing what we all do now about Rose.
Could not be me for any amount of money, title or privilege,
How do these political and trophy wives do it ?
Perhaps because we don’t actually “know” anything about Rose, and they people in the relationship do?
And perhaps she enjoys being around her husband and children?
She has no choice. Found it interesting both Middleton’s can out to help with the “happy family” portrait. There were vehement denials for Charles and Diana that turned out to be on target, this will probably be no different.
Except Charles and Diana looked miserable when together. They never made an effort to hide their animus towards one another.
Megan, true, but Diana ultimately had more power than Charles. She married him with little girl fantasies of being a princess, but she didn’t need him for pedigree or money. And it wasn’t long until she was outshining the RF. If anything, it was Charles who should’ve made more of an effort for appearances sake.
I think they are both trying EXTRA hard in public to portray just how “happy’ they are. I’ve never seen Kate smile as much as she has recently. It’s like her mouth is permanently wide open. They know people will buy into the pics because they “look so happy” how could he be cheating? It’s just a show for the public. So many couples in the public eye do the exact same thing.
Kate has years of experience turning the other cheek.
If you follow Coleen Rooney you would laugh at the crap she puts up with!
I can only assume Coleen is in it for the children. They do make cute kids, but what she see’s in him is beyond me. Maybe the $20 mill mansion helps hide him from her view. At the same time, I do feel kind of sorry for her, she puts up with a lot of grief from him.
I don’t know who that is, lol.
I suspect that Wayne and Coleen spend money like water, and she knows that there wouldn’t be much in it for her if they split up.
@Mignionette. It is my personal opinion that Cathy Cambridge is trying to make her marriage work for the good of her children and the good of the crown. She may be trying to save Normal Bill from himself.
OR – considering that William has had a wondering eye since before they were even married she lets him do what he wants as long as she gets to be a Royal and have her babies. I think that’s why William married her in the first place.
I disagree somewhat – I think she is trying not only for the sake of the children but also because she wants that crown, she will never give it up without a fight.
Digital Unicorn:
This exactly! That’s her absolute goal, and honestly her life as a divorcee would not be too great as the mother of the heir (if history is to be believed). I don’t doubt that she’s 100% committed to her children, but she knew who Wills was long before having children with him. Unlike Diana, who was pretty naive on her wedding day, I suspect that Kate would be fine with all of this if we didn’t live in a social media/24 hour news world with minimal privacy /ability to control one’s own narrative.
So much marriage shamming for a marriage we know nothing about and. by all outward appearances, is happy and successful.
Marriage shaming? That’s a new one. @Mac, everything is not “shaming.” We’re in a comment section and have every right to express our opinions. Calling every comment you don’t agree with “shaming” is ridiculous.
It’s just fascinating how many close, personal friends of celebrities post here.
Agreed, MAC. Speculation about the state of their marriage has seemed almost gleeful at times, as if people delighted in the idea that William was unfaithful to Kate. Not to mention the disparaging remarks about her choosing to stay with him or “waiting” when the reality is a lot of women have stayed with an unfaithful spouse or taken a longer path to commitment.
We don’t know anything concrete about the state of their relationship beyond the fact they continue to make appearances together and are still married. I can only imagine this thread if the same accusations were made about Harry. People would be (justifiably) upset.
@Your Cousin Vinny
If I could like your post a thousand times I would. You’ve hit the nail on the head.
@Your Cousin Vinny, if someone posted about Harry being unfaithful and had a half-decent receipt(s) then no, people would not be upset any differently than they are upset over Bill Cambridge. No one here on CB (at least to my knowledge) would take any pleasure in the failure of the Cambridge marriage. Many posters on CB (and I am one) do not care for Bill Cambridge because he does not seem to be a nice person.
@BayTampaBay, I am not talking about whether you like WIlliam or not. Personally I don’t care for any of them but that doesn’t mean I delight in anyone’s difficulties or add fuel to fire.
The gleeful responses have been noted by other posters when the rumour first broke and I’m sorry to say this but I noted you yourself kept the speculation going with the numerous “Rose who?” posts on subsequent threads.
I understand that this was all against the backdrop of unmitigated criticism of the Sussex family but the rumours could very well hurt Kate and in time, their three children.
We will have to agree to disagree that the response here would be different if it were Harry and Meghan. I think we can all assume that there would be plenty of mirth on other notorious sites and none of us would stand for it if we felt it was hurtful or disrespectful to Meghan and Archie.
I think most of us are a little gleeful about the Rose issue because William’s hammer has come down so hard on the press about it and it’s still coming out despite his stern admonitions. He’s not above manipulating the press for his benefit, and they were barely even allowed to mention her presence at the state dinner if I am correct. It’s one thing to say things aren’t true but to start shutting it down and not allowing journalists to say anything – that’s different. And if stories are still popping up about it – there’s something there.
None of us is as capable of hurting Kate and the children as much as her husband is, whether he cheats or no that’s still a fact.
@maria, I think we are talking about two seperate issues. I was talking about the apparent glee hinted in the comments that suggested Kate was a doormat or “mattress” and that he had never been faithful to her. In some cases it very much seemed like there was an attitude of “oh thinks must be so bad in their marriage, she wanted the crown so badly, this is what you get” plus she’s workshy and waited for the ring for years etc etc.
That’s very different to the glee you noted about apparent efforts to smother the story.
That said, your last piece of logic has me genuinely stumped. If you were a child at school enduring comments and whispers about your parent’s marriage because your dad allegedly had an affair a few years ago, that would be ok because nobody could hurt your or your mother more than your father did?
Vinny, you’re so spot on. The glee taken in trying to attack women for the actions of their husbands and fathers is straight outta 1955.
Kate fans, lets be realistic here because at this stage Rose is the biggest open secret bar Andy/Fergie/ Epstein within the RF.
You don’t have to be a Kate fan to look objectively at the situation. If you reject the gossip that Meghan is “Duchess Difficult”, why do you accept gossip that has never directly said there was an affair? If you accept that Harry can grow and improve, why don’t you accept that William can as well? Confirmation bias.
@Mac except…that’s not confirmation bias. The reason why people believe William cheated is because he’s done it before! He was off with another woman on the occasion that Kate first publicly met the Queen. There have always been other women in the periphery of their relationship. That’s not confirmation bias. That’s literally looking at past actions and applying them to present and future actions.
@Mac, I do not reject the gossip that Meghan can be difficult as defined by KP and BP. What I object to is the way this situation is presented by The Daily Fail.
If I were in Meghan’s place you can be sure I would be viewed as difficult as defined by KP and BP but would the Daily Fail present it the same way?
@VV – By looking at past actions and applying them to present and future actions, Harry is a hypocrite for talking about unconscious bias because he wore a Nazi costume and used racial slurs. No amount of maturity, personal growth, and life experience matters.
MAC – the problem with that comparison is that Harry’s “paki’ comment and Nazi costume, though horrible and extremely unfortunate, were isolated incidents and Harry’s own recent remarks on racism show his growth.
William on the other hand, has a pattern. He ignored Kate at his 21st birthday for Jecca Craig even though he and Kate were dating, he left Kate to be by herself to finally meet the Queen in 2008 when he was off hanging out with Jecca, he took Jecca on an otherwise all male hunting trip during baby George’s first vacation – these are all easily verifiable. Throw that in with what we’ve heard about his behavior with other women (the dancing in Switzerland) and aristo women (how there is a media blackout about Rose, even though there’s “no story”) and the statements from the Jigsaw boss about how Kate told her she needed to be at his beck and call and couldn’t dictate her own life – it kind of paints a picture of what their relationship is about.
And these are all just what we can see, not the rumors about Kate’s mother telling her to look the other way about his cheating and her taking him back multiple times.
They could still be happy. Whatever floats their boat. But it’s not an apt comparison.
No one is saying because William cheated once 15 years ago that that automatically means he is still cheating today. It means that given his overall past behavior, the rumors make more sense and are not as unbelievable as Cambridge stans insist.
eta basically what Maria said, lol.
Is Rose still on-going? Has Kate simply set boundaries on when & where Rose can show up? Or have Will and Rose ended the relationship?
I’m not sure and can think of arguments either way.
@anance – I would be really surprised if the affair was still going on. I think it would be too hard to keep it under wraps if it were.
So the smoking gun that William has a history of cheating on Kate is because he attended Batian Craig’s (Jecca Craig’s brother) wedding???
I so appreciate this comment!
I would want to whack William with that wooden spoon, and that’s just be for Dad Dancing back in ’17.
Sometimes, IMO, based on the pics, it seems like Will & Kate saw each other for the first time that day in the car on the way to the event….IDK just an impression I get.
@Anon You put into words something that I have noticed for ages. They don’t look like they talk or even spend time together. They show up, do their happy family routine and go back to living their (separate) lives.
Top is awful and does nothing for kate’s figure. It highlights her long torso.
Will be interesting to see if the RR’s lose their sh!t over the Mids joining the Cambridges for a fun sailing event. Am sure it’ll be pitched as the grandparents ‘helping’ with the kids, ignoring the fact that its also likely Nanny Maria was there.
There’s already an article in the DM analyzing the Middleton’s grandparently body language. Michael’s “protective stance” and Carole’s firm handhold are praised highly.
The hypocrisy is obvious with the RRs. Doria was raked over the coals for hitching a ride in the same car as if it cost the taxpayer millions and yet there is silence here with the Mids. Hmm wonder why🤔🤔
We should never forget the ‘behind doors’ meetings with the press the Cambridges have been having over the past year. I seem to recall one of the RR’s (Rebecca English I think it was) tweeting about one they had with them in the week leading up to Archie’s birth (or was it after?).
They (the Cambridges) have gone from keeping the press are arms length to having semi-regular ‘meetings’ with them. Wonder why?!?!
“I think it was) tweeting about one they had with them in the week leading up to Archie’s birth (or was it after?)”
William & Kate held a press meeting/briefing at the launch of either Shout or this Regetta (I can’t remember which one it was now) But they spoke about the initiative in more detail. They weren’t having secret meetings about the Sussex’s. Stop twisting things!
@Chunkyla It was for the Shout launch and to brief the press about that. W&K thanked the volunteers who were also there,and William gave a speech that was quoted in the articles. He made it clear that both couples were involved and that they all followed the trial phase before launching the project.
It had nothing to do with “smearing campaigns”.. lol
I actually appreciated that they didn’t want photographers and such,because it would have looked like W&K wanted the focus on themselves.
Aaah..thanks for the info @Vv
I don’t actually have a problem with the top. It is not flattering but it has some sort of life to it. It would look better on someone else. I have a huge problem with the pants. The hem on the pants is too high. I am not sure why there are pleats on them and those two buttons make her “area” look like it is in a navy diaper designed by a hipster.
She is way too young and too rich to be dressing like this. Her daughter dresses better than she does.
Something nice: her hair looks good, she has a wonderful smile, and her daughter is adorable.
I agree-I don’t mind the top-the pants are AWFUL and should be burnt. They are to short and don’t match the top. Then someone pointed out the brown support hose socks and white trainers and it’s even worse. Give me jeggings over this any day.
IMHO, the only way to make the pants work is to pair them with a white cropped T-shirt then burn the trainers and substitute a white strappy heeled sandal.
Re: Charlotte and Kate. Yes, Charlotte is adorable. But I noticed the Fail had a feature on how Kate was the most graceful, wonderful mother in her reaction. Which was just laughing. It was so OTT, that I cringed.
I have to agree with the poster above that 4 yo Archie isn’t gonna get the same treatment. The same pics would be met with “4 yo kids should know better” and “Meg is encouraging bad behavior by laughing”
It’s sad to see the double standard.
Yes the double standards is going to be interesting to watch – not just with the RR and media but with the stans. It’s going to get nasty, esp when Louis and Archie get to an age where they are being seen in public with their parents.
People above *have* already commented on the 4 year old child’s behaviour though, as well as her mother’s laughing reaction.
I don’t doubt the tabloids will pounce on Archie, I do hope his parents are successful in keeping him private. I also think it’s silly to constantly harp about the future double standards that the kids will face, at least while they’re all still kids we should let them all be. Comparisons in the double standard of treatment between Meghan and Kate are fine, although it IS getting a bit boring to read on every Kate post which has nothing to do with Meghan, but this is a Meghan fan site so I guess that’s fine.
Sarabe- I just saw an article on the Dailymail with OTT praise of Kate’s parenting and found it too much. I wasn’t trying to say she gets no criticism. As for comparing to Meg, I did that here only because when I saw the article the first thing I thought was “they wouldn’t write this about Meg. Even if they didn’t write hit pieces, they wouldn’t write this.”
I think the comparison here is the British media’s fault for being OTT in praising Kate and hating on Meg. If the Meg defenders seem OTT, it’s cause the media has inspired OTT defense of her due to its OTT hatred.
@Rapunzel, I don’t read the Daily Mail and I advise you to do the same!
Joking aside though, I perfectly understand you. The OTT support for Meg on this site is clearly a reaction to the tabloid nastiness, and honestly I am mostly fine with that. Let Meghan have her corner of the web were people gush over her. Sometimes I feel that veers into extreme criticism of Kate though, also another OTT reaction. I don’t know it all seems too much sometimes, but I do understand and agree with your point.
One of the unhinged loons in DM stated that Aunty Meghan had taught Charlotte to stick her tongue out.
This does not do any justice to her figure. Kate, please fire your stylist.
People are weird.
Why people are praising kate for laughing as her kid disobeys her is weird.
If anyone says anything about Private Archie sticking his tongue out I’m going to be mad.
Kate stopped Charlotte from sticking her tongue out like any parent should. Charlotte didn’t disobey her.
@CHUNKYLA
Kate told Charlotte to wave and Charlotte instead stick her tongue out.
How is that not disobeying?
But I dont care.
@Kittycat
Charlotte put her tongue back in her mouth once she released her mother had caught he sticking her tongue out. How is that disobeying her?
Three women tried to persuade Charlotte to wave. Charlotte disobeyed and stuck her tongue out instead.
Kittycat- to be fair to Kate, what was she going to do, scold Charlotte in public for not listening? I could imagine what the reaction to that would be.
I just don’t see anything praiseworthy in Kate’s behavior because it was just normal parenting in public. I see nothing wrong with her or Charlotte.
The fawning is wrong, and it’s wrong that Meg would/will likely be treated differently. But Kate and Charlotte are fine.
IIRC Diana scolded both the Princes in public when they misbehaved so it has been done, I don’t recall her being panned by the press for it.
But I agree with the rest of your points. There was nothing praiseworthy of Kate being a responsible parent and yeah Megs/Archie are not going to get the same slack.
Digital Unicorn- I get your point about Diana. And maybe nobody would criticize a public scolding. IDK for sure was public sentiment would be. But I get that Kate might have just been “people are watching, so I’m gonna stay calm no matter what” regarding the kids. It was pretty inoffensive misbehaving. So I say, “damnrd if you do, damned if you don’t” with the parental reactions.
@Rapunzel re: the tongue-sticking-out, i’m with you. I don’t think it was a big deal in itself, its hard to parent when people are watching and judging, etc. Kate was fine, Charlotte was fine. It was normal parenting.
but the over the top praise is just kind of annoying at this point, lol.
The fawning by the media is less about Kate herself and more about the press consistently pushing the narrative that the English Rose can do no wrong and the mixed race duchess just can’t get things right. At best it’s the unconscious bias at play although with some media people it’s probably intentional.
“the mixed race duchess”
More like the the mixed race US American duchess IMHO.
All this crap thrown at Meghan has as much to due with being a Yank as it has to do with being bi-racial,
I think people are overreacting. It was a cute clip of Charlotte, little stinker. That clip actually endeared me to Kate. It looked like she was just saying “why don’t you wave to them?” and Charlotte stuck her tongue out and Kate giggled in spite of herself, and they both laughed. So cute. And the Cambridge kids don’t usually warm this crusty heart, lol. I imagine if Archie does it I won’t be able to handle the cuteness.
Wow. I don’t even dislike peplums, but this outfit! Ummm. At least she’s not wearing jeggings?
I would be very nervous to know my kids were on a boat without me. 2 kids and 2 grand parents to watch them would make me feel better. Even if nanny Maria was there the boat they were on looks crowded.
@snap – good point
The article I read said the kids were on shore with their grandparents. Not on a boat, if that makes you feel better.
They were out at sea on a boat with the grandparents and some other people watching the race.
There are pictures of the kids on the boat with the grandparents (also other kids and adults). The kids’ life jackets didn’t look like they were tightened well enough to fit properly.
I don’t actually care about what Kate wears. She is someone whose fashion style I have never followed. Probably because I personally think she has NO fashion style! Now I’m going to comment on the lifejackets/vests that Charlotte, George and another young boy were wearing. They were ill-fitting and certainly not up to maritime safety standard for children from what the pictures show. SAFETY 1st always. I cannot believe that the skipper of the support boat allowed this to happen. I cannot believe the Middletons allowed this. I cannot believe William and Kate allowed this (yes, they would have known that the children would be going on the support boat). William and Kate certainly had safety gear that was fitted appropriately. I’m apalled. Sorry, but I’m about the safety of any children over what the parents wear or look like in a photo.
The Middletons at an engagement? Is this new? Also if a 4 year old Archie stuck his tongue out an event the press would have branded him a spoiled brat.
I wouldn’t say its new as they went to Royal Ascot and got to rid in a carriage procession as well – I have yet to see this extended to Doria.
Didn’t they have a horse at Ascot and that was why they went? I could be wrong.
@Maria, I don’t know about that but it was a year after the wedding and they were there by invite from TQ. The were part of the official royal carriage ride/entrance parade. Wills swung them an invite – they sat with TQ and Phillip IIRC. It was an official event for the RF.
Charlotte and Kate lol I love it.
The outfit was a bad one, I will agree with all of that. I think she stepped a bit too hard out of her comfort zone. I dont like those types of tops as kind of a rule. I think that if the top went straight down I wouldnt have a problem with the outfit. Because I like the trousers on her.
She seemed very in her element here, and that she had a good time.
and did she lighten her hair? Shes a lot lighter in tone here. I normally would say that I like the darker hair but this isnt a bad look either, it looks very healthy.
What the actual fug is happening here???
Did Mom steal the top she was going to wear so she had to throw on the next stripe she saw?
And that’s not all her own hair, right? I’m sure a good blowout can do wonders, but that’s a lot more volume than she had last time we saw her.
I do hope all of this press goodwill towards Charlotte being a kid is shown to Archie when he’s older, but I doubt it.
It looks like her mom was wearing one of her Breton tops, so, maybe!
The whole outfit is bad.
I guess the comment I replied to is gone. 🤷🏻♀️
Tragic outfit, as always.
I guess I saw a different video. When Charlotte stuck her tongue out Kate snatched her back immediately and seemed to scold her. I’ve seen Kate scold George before as well, most memorably at her sisters wedding. I’ve aways been under the impression Kate is very hands on and fun but firm. Also, in videos of Kate she doesn’t look nearly as manic. Anyone whose ever been caught on camera laughing or talking knows yiu can end up with crazy facial expressions. Interviewing is totally different than speaking freely with a crowd.
Her outfit is horrendous.
Charlotte looked like she knew she was in sh*t for that maneuver.
Terrible shirt.
Why are we projecting a hypothetical situation 4 years in the future about Archie? This is weird.
My niece is Charlotte’s age and sticks her tongue out all the time. I think it’s disrespectful but her parents think it’s cute. We don’t know if Charlotte faced consequences or not.
“Why are we projecting a hypothetical situation 4 years in the future about Archie? This is weird.”
Totally. I mean I hope it’s not true, and the tabloids just leave him alone! But weird to talk about the kids like this. I think people are totally obsessed.
It’s so crazy. Someone above is positing that they hit and abuse their children, just because of Charlotte sticking out her tongue.
@ Bettyrose
Yikes..that’s next level crazy!
Who on EARTH is saying they hit and abuse their children??? If anyone said that (I haven’t seen that comment) then it was one person and should not be used to project on CB as a whole. Come on now.
Kate looks like a maniac with her facial expressions. It’s scary
Vanessa…think she’s under a lot of stress trying to portray the ideal royal family. Sure she’s aware of the rumors and Wills does not appear to be helping.
This gaping jaw in the first picture. Looks like she’s going to swallow everyone around her.
But Archie won’t do that…. Because of his flawless parents.
Mostly I think Charlotte’s interaction with press/crowds is interesting. George seems as though overall he is indifferent – he’ll wave, etc., but seems neither overly excited nor perturbed by it. Charlotte has told the press “you’re not coming,” seeks out waving and making faces at crowds at weddings, and this. She loved the reaction she got from the crowd – you can see the flicker of satisfaction across her face, lol. She’s got spunk for sure – like Savannah. Good luck Kate and Will!
It’s not a hideous top to me, but I guess it looks wrong because it’s too mature for her… or that the pants’ proportions are off? maybe she couldn’t resist the colours which seem to flatter her gorgeous hair (new colour!)
Beyond a photo-op for the Cambridges did anyone really benefit from this event? If the purpose was to raise awareness did it succeed? Did their charities get significantly more social media/website traffic? or donations? How much money did they raise and how was it raised if entry to the event was free?
Yeah, it’s all on social media if you care to look. This is a gossip site – I’m not sure what you’re expecting here? Cowes always has a section for non paying spectators. The 1 million pounds was raised in the regular royal way through donors. The regatta was a sailing fundraiser for their charities. Just Like their Polo fundraisers.
I would have thought a regatta like this would have raised more than 1 million, not that that isn’t a large fund, I guess I just expected more from a royal yacht race.
@Lady D
No, £1 million is an excellent amount for the first attempt. The Polo match Harry and William took part in a few weeks ago raised £1 million to split between various charities and I think the Polo match Harry took part in Rome also raised a similar amount.
If that amount is correct then each charity will get something in the region of £125,000 which is great.
The blog HRH Duchess Kate always puts a lot of detail about the actual event and background information before they describe Kate’s clothes, it’s a good site to read if one is interested in more background on any given event. Gossip/snark free.
The same blog owner also runs a nice Meghan blog called Mad About Meghan.
£1mill is a good amount, however given the kinds of people and corporate sponsors involved in sailing regatta’s you wouldn’t be amiss to expect it to have been more. Cowes is the oldest and largest sailing regatta in the world, EVERYONE who is ANYONE in sailing attends this. There are 40 races a day, 1,00 boats and 8,000 competitors, annually attracting approx 100,000 visitors a year. The prestige of Cowes week should not be underestimated.
Also the official charity of the event is the 1851 Trust of which Katie Keen is royal patron so I would assume all the money raised goes to them and not the Royal Foundation (the 1851 Trust is not part of the RF).
It’s typical that a fault has to be found with anything William and Kate do! I actually thought they would raise less given the fact that this was their first charity regatta, I though maybe people would be hesitant to donate to something that was unproven. So raising £1 million is excellent in my book.
The money raised will go to 8 charities chosen by William and Kate. The 1851 Trust is the official charity of Cowes Week but remember this regatta wasn’t part of Cowes Week. Cowes Week starts tomorrow.
I can’t find a single outlet reporting the amount that was raised. Where is the 1 million figure coming from?
If they raised 1 million that seems pretty good for the first event. I know nothing about charitable fundraising though lol.
and speaking of that – how does this work? Are the boats and such all donated or sponsored? And then additional money is donated beyond that to make up the one million?
@Tourmaline,
“Gossip/snark free”, I would be asked to leave before I ever got through the door.
@Aurora
There is an article on The Telegraph’s website which says a £1 million was raised.
Her legs and arms are incredibly healthy, toned and muscular! Super gorgeous. I’m not seeing “super skinny” Looks like people are looking at different pictures! She’s put on healthy weight, you can see it in her face. Sporty, athletic Kate is nice to see. A girls only sports related charity would be a great fit for her – getting British girls into sports.
That would be amazing. So many missed opportunities!
Fug!
YIKES. First off women women with long torsos should never wear super short waisted tops. It just makes them look even longer. And the pants and top simply don’t go together. It would have been cute if the pants had been full length and the top a simple striped top tucked in.
Very true. The sweater just above the peplum part is too high waisted for her and ruins the look. I wouldn’t mind this sweater on somebody who is short waisted, it would look good on them, but for Kate is a disaster. This sweater won’t work for her, even with a pencil skirt.
I also don’t like the white buttons on the pants, but as others have said they could be worn with a different top and different shoes and look OK.
GET A STYLIST.
One of my favorite Meghan looks was on their pre marriage walkabout when she wore pants with white buttons in front and a black top. She looked fantastic. Goes to show you just have to know how to pull off the look.
She has a ton of Breton tops she could have worn instead of this monstrosity. While I don’t really like the trousers either, a Breton top would have worked much better. As usual with Kate her taste runs to way too fussy and obsessed with trying to create a higher waist than she actual has.
She has a stylist but she not very good. Natasha Archer used to be her PA before being co-oped as Kate’s stylist, to my knowledge Archer has no previous training or experience as a professional stylist and IMO it shows.
I got in trouble as a kid for sticking my tongue out at anyone, even in a playful context; but I was raised by a cold woman who tried to show people the control she had over her kids as some kind of way to brag about her parenting as opposed to doing what was best for her kids in those moments. I had the personality diluted from me by being scolded like that, so I love to see Charlotte, George, and Louis filled with personality- based on the photos anyway
@Meg, I really feel for you, I know that controlling parents affect you profoundly in life. I think these three kids look happy and full of personality, and I love it.
Same here. But in my case it was a combo of strict mother as well as having to be in a strict creche where the older kids terrorized me while telling lies about me to the handlers. This was from when I was 4 to about 12 years. And the handlers would tell my mother and the get stricter with me and my mother thought it was for my good. Scarred me for life. There is mild admonishment and outright scolding. Public humiliation is the worst for most kids.
Fug for sure. She is no fashion icon like Mary, Maxima or Letizia
Those are the exact three royal women who come to my mind when I think royal fashion icon. Mary is my all time favorite. I adore everything she wears.
Let’s not forget Queen Rania of Jordan. She wears beautiful outfits.
Mary is my favorite. Always on point with her wardrobe and styling from hair and makeup to clothes and shoes and accessories. She was also a career woman before her royal marriage which makes her more interesting, so she goes beyond the dress she wears. Kate has uhmmm her clothes and not much else.
I hear there are many stylists in a Great Britain. Many are Excelkent at their jobs. Almost all would jump at the chance to work with a RF member. Will someone please inform Kate of this apparently obscure, little known fact?
Cute shirt, cute pants — not cute together. The colors match, buuuuuuuuuut that’s where it ends.
Kate looks happy and she’s always so good with sporting events. She looks her most confident when doing sports-type things. A girls sports charity would be a great fit for her. Her hair looks amazing.
Charlotte is a spitfire. They are going to have their hands full with Charlotte. FULL.
I read an article about how Kate does per formative enjoyment- like laughing way too hard at minorly silly things, and now that’s all I can think about. Fake happiness, fake enjoyment. And that’s all I see.
No idea if there is any truth to it, but once it was pointed out to me, I see it- all over her face.
I don’t know whether she over exaggerates her expressions for the benefit of the photographers, but it’s something she consistently does. It’s not just one still from this event, it goes back years and it’s most obvious when she’s photographed with other people who are wearing less extreme expressions.
I wonder if her over exuberance is also demonstrated behind closed doors. I think she is socially shy and this is her coping technique. Grin, laugh, and appear cheerful at all times.
Don’t like the pants, don’t like the top, hate them together. That is all. Oh, and Charlotte is cute, glad she is not a pod kid, like the ones in Children of the Corn or whatever that movie was called, lol! She seems to have some spunk, hope they appreciate and encourage that in her.
Yeah you don’t wear a peplum top with wide legged trousers. The effect of it throws the proportions of her body off and it looks like she has two waistlines. The shirt on its own isn’t bad but it needs to be fitted/tucked into the pants. Alternatively, if you wear a peplum top, the trousers need to be fitted. Wearing a baggy top with baggy pants rarely looks good.
However I do like the top and pants separately, just not combined.
She’s releasing a lot of endorphins because she exudes joy in all of her photos. At this point, she could wear a sack and look good and even if she didn’t she’s too happy to care. It’s good to see someone this happy!
Yep, she is happy.
Ridiculous.
She needs to cut her hair
She looks best with medium length hair with soft waves. And darker shade.
When she had her hair just slightly below her shoulders it looked amazing, I only saw her with this shorter hair once, but never again. If her hair was shoulder length it would take years off her. But I think she’s one of those women who have an emotional attachment to long hair, like she wouldn’t feel as feminine, sexy or attractive without it.
Agree; William is probably one of those guys who likes long hair. Had a discussion about this at the gym yesterday. We saw a woman who had a very chic short hair style. Woman I was talking to had her hair pulled back in an unflattering pony tail; said she would love to have that type of hair style but her husband said he would feel like he was sleeping with a boy.
Nope, not good. The proportions are completely out. The shirt needs to be longer for one. For goodness sake, take a picture, look at it, and make adjustments accordingly.
[*This is not rocket science.*]
It is a nice fresh look. Not too formal and very youthful and sporty. The top repeats the colour of the trousers and adds some more colours.
Slowly Kate grows to be the elegant tall woman I suspect she is.
That shirt is bad. Really bad. It needs to come down more to cover her torso instead of effectively cutting her in half. I’m not a fan of peplums but this wouldn’t have been terrible if it had just fit properly.
Charlotte is a riot. I can’t wait to see the young woman she becomes with all that sass.
The wide mouth expression needs to stop.
Kate’s manic looking facial expressions were on full display here. What’s up with the jutting jaw while speaking to Charlotte? William looked bored but composed.
The shirt is bad but everything else is wonderful! She looks like she’s genuinely enjoying herself and she and William seem to be happy together here, having fun. And the kids are too cute. You show them, Charlotte.