Taylor Swift explains why she didn’t endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016

Taylor Swift’s album, Lover, comes out on August 23rd. That’s why she’s on the September issue of Vogue, that’s why she’s been posting so much stuff to social media, and that’s why she had a big, juicy summer beef with Scooter Braun. Regarding the Vogue profile, I’m guilty of speed-reading it, which is what I often do with big cover profiles I want to post quickly. So I missed this significant part of the profile where Taylor spoke about the months after the Receipts of 2016, the months after the #TaylorSwiftIsCancelledParty. Those were the months of Tom Hiddleston and the worldwide Tiddlebanging Love Tour, but sure, the narrative Taylor wants to create three years later is that she went dark and that she HAD to go dark, because Kim and Kanye and the world were all bullying her and cancelling her and calling her a snake.

Those heady late-summer and early-fall months were also the last months of the 2016 presidential election. Taylor notably did not endorse any candidate in that election, she waited until 2018 to “come of the political closet” as a LGBTQ ally and progressive-leaning voter. I always thought that Taylor didn’t do anything in the 2016 election because A) her then-enemy Katy Perry was Hillary Clinton’s big celebrity fundraiser/performer and B) because Taylor still didn’t want to shut down the neo-Nazis in her fanbase. But as she told Vogue, there was another reason she didn’t speak out in 2016:

I get a sense of the whiplash Swift experienced when I notice that, a few months into this ordeal, while she was writing the songs that would become her album Reputation—and fighting off Mueller’s lawsuit—a portion of the media and internet began demanding to know why she hadn’t un-canceled herself long enough to take a position in the presidential election. On that: “Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar. These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

[From Vogue]

Did Taylor Swift really compare “being canceled on Twitter” to Donald Trump and the Russians manipulating the American electorate into voting (fake voting) for a white supremacist and sexual assailant? Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely understand it if Taylor’s argument was “I was a Hillary supporter and I didn’t want Hillary to take the heat for my own personal drama.” That would be thoughtful political commentary. But that’s not the argument Tay’s making, right? It’s like she’s saying that what was happening to her – being called out for misrepresenting what she said to Kanye West – was the same thing Hillary was facing. And… I can’t.

(Also: it’s SO WEIRD that Taylor didn’t have to answer any Vogue questions about Tom Hiddleston and the Tiddlebanging Worldwide Tour, right? That doesn’t go along with the narrative she’s crafted about that moment in her life.)

Speaking of narratives, Taylor posted some photos from Vogue on her social media and the one about “borrowed” and “blue” has people convinced that she’s about to announce her engagement to Joe Alwyn. Tay-Tay Snake-Alwyn.

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/CECesxb8do — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019