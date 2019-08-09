Jake Gyllenhaal is getting serious with his young, ‘mature for her age’ girlfriend

Earlier this year, we heard that Jake Gyllenhaal was quietly dating a 22-year-old model named Jeanne Cadieu. Jeanne is 16 years younger than Jake. Their relationship made sense, according to sources, because Jeanne is “very mature for her age.” Insert massive eyeroll. I wondered at the time if Jake really does exist as some kind of undercover Leo DiCaprio – constantly dating young women in the 20-23 age range for about a year or less. We call Leo out on that sh-t because he tends to date more famous models and because his girlfriends want us to know they’re dating so that they can get more work off of his name. Jake’s girlfriends aren’t as in-our-faces about it, but there’s a clear Leo-esque strategy, right? Anyway, Jake and Jeanne are still together. Probably because she’s so mature for her age.
Things are heating up between Jake Gyllenhaal and his French model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. We hear Cadieu has met his family and that they’ve been on a trip to Martha’s Vineyard together. Cadieu has also been spotted at previews of Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge’s Broadway play “Sea Wall/A Life.”
They’re even participating in an art project together. The “Inside Out” photo exhibition, which features portraits of both Cadieu and Gyllenhaal, among many others, adorns the wall outside of the Hudson Theatre. The couple — who were first linked back in December — have also been turning up at events, including Gyllenhaal’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” premiere in June and a bash for Cartier in Paris in April.
I’m including some photos of Jeanne below, where she attended the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jake Gyllenhaal is in that, so she attended her boyfriend’s premiere but they didn’t pose together. They’ve never posed together from what I can find in all of our photo agency archives. They attend events together (movie premieres, play openings, Cartier parties) but never pose together? I mean… on one side, good for Jake for being so private. On the other side, seems like a lot of dumb work to avoid being seen with someone you allegedly care about so much. I feel like it’s A LOT of work to date Jake, right? Better her than me. That’s probably why he goes for the young ones – women his own age don’t want to put in all that dumb work.
Alicia Vikander’s doppelganger
yes – i did a double take.
If Alicia Vikander and Natalie Portman had a baby….? LOL
Bawhahaha…
He really is as pathetic as Leo.
The comments on these articles always make me cringe a bit. I don’t see him “as pathetic as Leo”. Leo is in his 40s and has never dated someone older than 25. Jake dated Kristen Dunst, who is 1 year younger than him, he dated Reese Witherspoon when she was in her 30s with two kids (and she’s 4 years older than him), he dated Rachel McAdams, Minka Kelly, Jenny Lewis, etc. Most of those women are right around his age.
He did date Taylor Swift, Alyssa Miller, and this girl, who are significantly younger. But he doesn’t have clear pattern or aversion to women his age or younger like Leo does, either. IMO.
(I’m also a bit sensitive to this because I was 22 and my husband was 33 when we started dating, and we’ve been happily together for 8 years. The comments always seem to imply that I was a dumb, naive kid being taken advantage of by an immature, predatory creep because of our age difference, and that just wasn’t the case. So I don’t think people should assume that’s always the case if there’s an age difference.)
He dated women his own age in the past, like so many men. Ask any women in their 40′s + and they’ll tell you all their exes now have SO’s significantly younger.
@Arizona
I agree. I am 31 and my significant other of 3 years is 44. We’re mad about each other, we each have a child from previous marriage that makes up our happy little family unit, and too his credit-he is full of life and energy.
He might not have a clear pattern, but he sure isn’t getting any younger, his girlfriends are.
So I just looked it up, because I was curious – he’s 38. As recently as 2015 he was dating a woman his own age. There have been a few women who were significantly younger, but for the most part they’ve been right around his age. I don’t think that dating a 22 year old right now automatically makes him like Leo, based on his dating history. He seems to date women significantly younger, and also close to his age. I’m not worked up about that. Shrug.
LOL @ people talking about a 44-year-old as being “full of life and energy”.
He’s 44 not 84 FFS. JAYSUS.
“The comments always seem to imply that I was a dumb, naive kid being taken advantage of by an immature, predatory creep because of our age difference…”
Sounds like you nailed it, sweetheart. You were taken advantage of and wasted your 20s settling down with someone.
I have a real soft spot for him, gold chains and all. I’m really hoping he’s not a douche and/or a cliché
Betty Bite: lots of my friends married young and many of those remain married 30 yrs later. Looking at those happy success stories would imply it’s simply not true to claim they wasted their 20′s by settling down. I feel I wasted by 20′s living with my boyfriend, who was by the way a mere 2 yrs older than me but a real loser.
Agreed. I believe Arizona knows her own life better than Betty does. What a snarky comment.
Pro tip: If you have to use the phrase “mature of their age” about your romantic partner, in any context, THEY ARE TOO YOUNG for you…And you know it.
This!!!!
It is a strongly ass-covering phrase.
In general it’s ridiculous for old men to hit on young women. BUT
I disagree about the blanket statement re: the term “mature for their age.” Some 22 year olds women are silly ninnies, some pretend at sophistication and some actually DO have their heads screwed on straight. Same with people of all ages- I’ve met 40 yr olds that are still ninnies, still putting on airs, still aren’t acting mature in their lives.
hmmm @LadyT how many 22 year olds do you know? I’ve NEVER heard anyone use the phrase ” I am mature for my age” or “they are mature for their age” who wasn’t indoctrinated in some way/trying to con someone. It sounds like a compliment, but often times it’s a phrase that is a con – either b y a partner, or a parent, or some other authority figure who was trying to blow your head up. Just a heads up.
I’m 60 and have known quite a few. I’m truly amazed by some of the opinions voiced here. So many blanket statements, so much bitterness.
“His girlfriend is 16 years younger than him because “he’s immature for his age”.
Such a cliche! Also, I’m going to start calling myself a model…..see if my dating life changes.
She’s pretty. The pony tail is cute with the suit.
When you see Leo beside a tall, lanky (or perfect Barbie bodied) young faced woman the contrast is more jarring than what you’d get with jake, who’s face and body are still quite attractive and very similar to when he was young (he may have some wrinkles but still I find he has the same face.) plus jake has a bit of a better reputation for his attitude/personality so it’s easier to forgive him. Jmo
I think he’s very talented and good looking. That said, as for his personal life, the last relationship he had that I was curious about was the one with Dunst, that’s it.
It works because she’s “mature for her age”….
…Or because he’s a moody, immature little snit, so only a really young and somewhat naive woman would want to put up with it?
Or so I’ve heard. 😏
I heard that he and Taylor hadn’t seen each other in a month when he said he needed space… WHAT?
@mika
and yet he’s still on Earth..
But seriously, Taylor could’ve been texting and calling him non stop every day tho. She looks like someone who will call at any given hour to talk about… NOTHING.
I would die.
And they are never ever EVER EVER getting back together…
lol thank you @mika
Real question for y’all – I’m 52 and considering dating a 34 year old man, who is mature for his age. For those of you judging JG for this, am I an empowered woman or a cradle robber?
Date him! He’s over 20 so it’s fine
Go ahead and have your fun…and don’t have any qualms about it. Half of a male population is doing it and the other want to do it but can’t for one reason or another
You’re being a bit disingenuous and using gendered phrasing to boot.
The side-eye is due to a pattern of consistently dating/targeting younger women. Are you consistently dating/targeting younger men? Yes, then I’ll side-eye away. But then ultimately forget about it five minutes later as it goes with any other gossip story.
Oh I do like to be cheeky, but it’s a real situation that I’ve been pondering for a while. I appreciate all the responses.
Good question. My main fear there would be the man dumping me when I’m older. Like Demi and Ashton! But I don’t think it’s inherently creepy. He wants to date you ~you’re not leering at him.
Meh. That can and does happen often enough with people of the same age. Just look at the comments upthread about divorced dudes dating twenty-somethings.
I’ve found that a lot of young men like to date older women. Most of us aren’t dying to get married and reproduce and we don’t front. We have our own money and are settled in our careers and living situation. We don’t expect dudes to provide for us or sweep us off our feet. We don’t play games. Overall, we’re a pretty good, low-maintenace package
He’s not 22, he’s 34. That’s a huge difference. And good for you. I’m 41 and I usually date guys in their mid-thirties. They tend to be way more feminist and respectful of women than guys my age.
He’s 34 and not in his early-mid 20s. There’s a world of difference – and experience – between those ages.
I’m in my late ’50′s and have finally grown into my favourite age group for men – mid-late ’50′s. I say go ahead and date the 34 yr old. He not a teenager or anything. He is a grown up.
I think it’s only weird when they’re right out of college or only legal to drink for a year. Once everyone is over 30 it’s really no big deal.
If you were 39 dating a 22 year old boy, I’d say you were a cradle robber.
(Can’t be bothered to check if Jake is 37,38 or 39).
Go for it. I’m 40 and my BF of 3 years just turned 33 today.
Young men are fun and caring and generally less cynical than older dudes. Also (as tinyfencer said) young guys tend to be more woke than dudes my age.
I’m mature for my age and I’m 60
I’m immature for my age and I’m 57.
lol at these two comments.
How is Jake any worse than everybody else who worships youth and conventional beauty?
Cause he’s oblivious to his privilege as a white male in a “power position” in this relationship.
Serious question – what has white got to do with it? Don’t men of different ethnicity ever date younger women?
His class privilege has more to do with it than his white privilege. Eddie Murphy has a thing for hot young white women too.
Jake has a play to promote.
Exactly. Mature-for-her-age will get him free press space.
@ Lightpurple – Oh you cynic you!!
Real question: has jake dated a lot of young models? All I know of is Taylor and now this one. He’s what…36-38?? Leo is almost 45 I think.
I think it’s a more recent thing. His last three or four (or so) girlfriends have been up-and-coming twenty-something models. Maybe he’s going through a bit of an early midlife crisis.
There has been whispers that the flings have been models in their 20′s. This is the first to be photographed though.
Also keep in mind that Taylor is 9 years younger which isnt as big of an age gap as this relationship is. I mean…hes a pretty private guy and doesnt exactly flaunt his relationships in everyone’s faces…so who knows what goes on behind closed doors, but he definitely has dated around his age before. I’d say this a more recent thing.
I always wear a bright yellow suit when I would like to go unnoticed.
Ha!
That makes us two! LOL
Can’t get past those ears. Sorry, I know that’s snarky.
Totally agree that there’s a “Leo-esque strategy” and with the comment about the dumb work. Ain’t no woman his age that’s going to run through those gymnastics for him. Not worth it! I get vibes that he takes himself way too seriously. At least Leo literally seems to not give a f&#k who judges him. Whereas Jake seems to care too much, you know what I mean?
@JESSICA:
I agree, I think Jake is very insecure & pretentious & dramatic, although I do think he’s very talented.
While I wouldn’t wanna date Leo & his ego I do think it’s refreshing that he doesn’t care what the press thinks about his personal life.
agree with this-he is very insecure & pretentious & dramatic, although I do think he’s very talented.
In interviews I’ve seen with him, he seems to think very highly of himself.
@Amaryis: I so agree!
The true midlife crisis is in his clothing choices at this point. Wtf with the shiny suit and thick gold chain?
lol I noticed that too!
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
There were pics of them arriving to the post premiere party of his play last night, and the pics seemed off. Like there was no chemistry between them or something. Like someone said this is great timing with his Broadway show premiering last night.
Have you seen the pictures of them in Paris? Same thing, no chemistry.
I’m more upset about that gold chain w/ his blue suit. GROSS.
she looks a looootttttt like robin thicke’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, right?? Is that just me??
Oh Toothy!
Well at least he doesn’t have a type… this girl, Dunst, Witherspoon, Swift – all look nothing like each other at all.
I always thought he was better than the rest of them but hey I thought that too about Ewan McGregor and Johnny Depp so…. yeah…. Heck even Colin Firth’s marriage turned out to be a ridiculous sham.
Last man still standing who seems to be better than the rest of them is Simon Baker. Here’s hoping I didn’t curse it by mentioning his name.
Taking this opportunity to link to this amazing infographic of all Leo’s girlfriends’ ages plotted against his on a chart:
“Leonardo Di Caprio Refuses to Date a Woman Over 25”
https://www.reddit.com/user/TrustLittleBrother
Why doesn’t anyone blast Lisa Bonet for getting with Jason Momoa when she’s over 13 years older than him, and he was in his 20s when they got together? No one calls her gross or pathetic or a cradle robber, they talk about her magic for snagging both Momoa AND Lenny Kravitz in the same lifetime (as well they should!)
If the older consenting adult isn’t controlling, isolating, or negatively impacting the younger consenting adult, then why all the judgement and mockery?
Because Lisa gives us hope that there are men who will desire an older woman.
Never mind Lisa, what about Sam Taylor-Johnson???
@A.Key Sam Taylor-Johnson seems to be a heroine to a lot of women but she disgusts me. Maybe it’s because I had a lot of older men trying to groom me when I was a ‘sweet young thing’ so I know what if feels like. Just because the sexes are reversed doesn’t make what she did any less predatory. Same goes for the wife of the President of France.
@Mango I’ve often wondered that myself.
Lisa Bonet seems to be famous for catching hot men. She’s not much of an actress and doesn’t seem to be too bright. She seems to be famous for Lenny and Jason. I have to admit that Jason doesn’t seem like much of a catch so he’s very much a down-grade from the amazing Lenny Kravitz.
She has very pretty eyes, and looks lovely with natural makeup and hair. Nice to see instead of all the over done style.
Zero opinion on him or his dating, do not care.
What is Keanu up to lately? Thats what I wanna know.