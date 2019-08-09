People: Brad Pitt ‘really found his happiness again’ & he’s a ‘hands-on dad’

I complimented Brad Pitt several times during the press tour for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Brad legitimately looks great these days – his hair is a good length and perfectly highlighted (so it doesn’t look highlighted), he doesn’t look puffy nor too thin, and his clothes were great too. But for Brad, it’s not enough to get back to the people’s heartthrob. He wants to be seen as “doing well” and “healthy” and “probably going to get an Oscar nominaton.” Which, fair enough. But we’ve been hearing that “Brad Pitt is doing really well!” for the past three years, basically. How many People Mag stories do we really need with the same update of “he’s doing great!” It’s obvious that he had some difficult moments, and those moments were largely self-inflicted. So what’s the point? I guess to just rebrand Brad Pitt as Brad Pitt Is Totally Fine Now, Just In Time For An Oscar Nomination. Here’s the latest:

He’s healthier now: Since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, the actor, 55, has “worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “These were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about.” He takes his workouts seriously: The Oscar winner’s positive lifestyle changes also included focusing on his diet and workout regimen — and the results are on full display in a shirtless Once Upon a Time scene reminiscent of his star-making six-pack moment in 1991’s Thelma & Louise. He “really takes his workouts seriously,” the source says. “It’s been a whole lifestyle change. And he looks amazing.” He’s a hands-on dad? On the family front, the father of six recently helped celebrate Shiloh’s 13th birthday, and his oldest son Maddox, 18, will soon head to college in South Korea to study biochemistry. “Despite having help, Brad is a hands-on dad,” an industry insider says. “He comes from a close family, and he has continued to be a parent who is interested in the lives of his children.” He’s found his happiness again: Between his latest movie’s box office success and Pitt’s personal strides, he’s “really found his happiness again,” the first source says. “He is back and very excited about life. And it’s well-deserved.”

[From People]

“And it’s well-deserved.” Is it? Who amongst us “deserves” to be happy and successful? There are tons of people who work hard and spend time with their families and are grateful for their success and their health and all of that, but saying that Brad “deserves” to be where he is now just… rubs me the wrong way. I don’t know. As for the rest of it… it feels like this unnamed source is playing a little fast and loose with just how much Brad is involved with his kids. They name-check Maddox, but Maddox and Pax still don’t want to have anything to do with him. And what is this: “Despite having help”? Is that a reference to Angelina being the help? LMAO. Or does Brad employ a full-time nanny for the odd weekend when he does have visitation with the younger kids?