Brad Pitt wants us to know that he’s getting ‘Oscar buzz’ for OUATIH

Brad Pitt looks really good these days, no lie. His hair no longer looks like a wiglet and his movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, is an R-rated success. Honestly, I’ve heard better things about Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance rather than Brad’s, but sure, I’ve also heard that there’s “Oscar buzz” about Brad. So it didn’t come as a shock when I saw this People Magazine headline: “Brad Pitt’s Major Moment: Oscar Buzz for His New Tarantino Film and a Sci-Fi Epic on the Horizon.” Subheadline: “The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since 2017′s Netflix drama War Machine, and this year has two Oscar contenders in the mix.” Allied came out in 2016, for those wondering, but he did have a cameo in 2018’s Deadpool 2. So, it’s true that War Machine was his last starring role before OUATIH. As for this People article, it’s just a blah kind of puff piece:

It’s a good time to be Brad Pitt. The actor, 55, is earning raves for his performance as Cliff Booth, a fictional stuntman at the heart of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — as well as attention for his buff physique, which is on full display in the film (yes, there’s a shirtless scene). This marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought the pair acclaim. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood comes at a crucial professional time for Pitt. The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since 2017’s Netflix drama War Machine, and this year has two Oscar contenders in the mix: Hollywood and the space epic Ad Astra, which world premieres at the Venice Film Festival before opening Sept. 20. Films that have made their debuts at the event include Oscar winners La La Land and Birdman. Pitt launched his Hollywood campaign in May at the splashy Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film, where he posed happily alongside his costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. “He was very happy to be there,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. [He was] absolutely relaxed and smiling like I haven’t seen him for some time.” Academy voters are so excited to see the film, many were turned away at a recent membership screening in Los Angeles, according to reports. Adding to the buzz surrounding the box office hit, the Internet has gone wild for the bromance between Pitt and DiCaprio, both of whom have never acted in a movie together. While out promoting the film, DiCaprio said he’s eager to re-team with Pitt in the future, while Pitt joked the two will next be working on a Christmas album.

[From People]

It sounds like it was written by Brad’s publicist, and that may have even been the case. And is anyone seriously “wild” for Leo and Brad’s “bromance”?? They really don’t seem all that close during the promotion. It almost feels like Leo and Margot Robbie think… Brad is sort of uncool. As for the Oscar buzz, it definitely feels like that buzz is being willed into existence by Brad’s people and studio publicists. I wonder if Leo’s people are going to aim for some “Oscar buzz” for their guy too? Personally, I’ve never really thought that Brad cared that much about getting an acting Oscar – he’s had multiple films up for Best Picture Oscars, films he’s starred in and/or produced, and some of those films have won (12 Years a Slave, Moonlight) and that’s a bigger deal in the Hollywood landscape. But I guess every actor wants their own little gold man. And considering how screwed up next year’s Oscar season is going to be, maybe they will give Oscars to films which came out in the summer.