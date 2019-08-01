Brad Pitt wants us to know that he’s getting ‘Oscar buzz’ for OUATIH

Brad Pitt looks really good these days, no lie. His hair no longer looks like a wiglet and his movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, is an R-rated success. Honestly, I’ve heard better things about Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance rather than Brad’s, but sure, I’ve also heard that there’s “Oscar buzz” about Brad. So it didn’t come as a shock when I saw this People Magazine headline: “Brad Pitt’s Major Moment: Oscar Buzz for His New Tarantino Film and a Sci-Fi Epic on the Horizon.” Subheadline: “The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since 2017′s Netflix drama War Machine, and this year has two Oscar contenders in the mix.” Allied came out in 2016, for those wondering, but he did have a cameo in 2018’s Deadpool 2. So, it’s true that War Machine was his last starring role before OUATIH. As for this People article, it’s just a blah kind of puff piece:
It’s a good time to be Brad Pitt. The actor, 55, is earning raves for his performance as Cliff Booth, a fictional stuntman at the heart of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — as well as attention for his buff physique, which is on full display in the film (yes, there’s a shirtless scene). This marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought the pair acclaim.
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood comes at a crucial professional time for Pitt. The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since 2017’s Netflix drama War Machine, and this year has two Oscar contenders in the mix: Hollywood and the space epic Ad Astra, which world premieres at the Venice Film Festival before opening Sept. 20. Films that have made their debuts at the event include Oscar winners La La Land and Birdman.
Pitt launched his Hollywood campaign in May at the splashy Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film, where he posed happily alongside his costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.
“He was very happy to be there,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. [He was] absolutely relaxed and smiling like I haven’t seen him for some time.”
Academy voters are so excited to see the film, many were turned away at a recent membership screening in Los Angeles, according to reports. Adding to the buzz surrounding the box office hit, the Internet has gone wild for the bromance between Pitt and DiCaprio, both of whom have never acted in a movie together. While out promoting the film, DiCaprio said he’s eager to re-team with Pitt in the future, while Pitt joked the two will next be working on a Christmas album.
It sounds like it was written by Brad’s publicist, and that may have even been the case. And is anyone seriously “wild” for Leo and Brad’s “bromance”?? They really don’t seem all that close during the promotion. It almost feels like Leo and Margot Robbie think… Brad is sort of uncool. As for the Oscar buzz, it definitely feels like that buzz is being willed into existence by Brad’s people and studio publicists. I wonder if Leo’s people are going to aim for some “Oscar buzz” for their guy too? Personally, I’ve never really thought that Brad cared that much about getting an acting Oscar – he’s had multiple films up for Best Picture Oscars, films he’s starred in and/or produced, and some of those films have won (12 Years a Slave, Moonlight) and that’s a bigger deal in the Hollywood landscape. But I guess every actor wants their own little gold man. And considering how screwed up next year’s Oscar season is going to be, maybe they will give Oscars to films which came out in the summer.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Lol the buzz is going to die even before the award season comes.
I see someone is far up in their ass
Pitt is a very good actor. He’s one of the best actors of his generation.
Maybe he requires an Oscar for his own mental well-being? If he really does see his career winding down or ending, he might want that recognition or assurance that he is/was good at what he did, and wants to go out on top. I’m not explaining this right, but I think he really needs some reassurance about his life choices, and thinks an Oscar might provide this. Just a guess here.
I think there is a bit of a bias against Brad on this site because the people in my life who don’t follow celebrity gossip don’t really think this way or have a strong negative feeling about Brad.
My sister and brother in law loved it. My parents saw it as well. They are Tarantino fans though.
My mom said Brad Pitt was super hot for his age. She also said Leo and Brad had great chemistry on screen. They all remarked how amazing Brad and Leo were in the movie.
I will probably wait to stream it from home because I can’t stand seeing movies in the theater over 2 hours.
Brad is a divorced now sober dad of 6. Leo is a party boy who likes being the catch in the crew. There isn’t a bromance beyond their shared goal of both wanting an Oscar this year.
He was pretty good in it overall, and its Tarantino so of course there is “Oscar buzz.” we’ll see how it holds up over the next few months, but I would not be surprised to see him get a nomination. I think Leo will get nominated as well.
Of course they have a bromance!!! they sculpt together until the early hours!!!!! LMAO.
But seriously, can we discuss this line?
“both of whom have never acted in a movie together”
I mean, obviously. If Leo has never acted in a movie with Brad then Brad has never acted in a movie with Leo.
I blame THR for kissing Leo’s ass and now People are doing it for this one.