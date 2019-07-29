‘OUATIH’ opened with $40 million at the box office, is that surprising?

The only Quentin Tarantino film I’ve never watched is Django Unchained. I was curious about it but at the end of the day, I just couldn’t force myself to watch it. I read a lot of stuff about how violent and cruel it was so I just skipped it. I did see The Hateful Eight in the theater and I came out of it largely disappointed. As a director, Tarantino undeniably has massive skills. But as a storyteller, I feel like he’s been struggling for a time. All of this to say, I still haven’t made up my mind about whether I’ll see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I’m curious about the “vintage Hollywood” aspect of it, especially since every review mentions that the film is Tarantino’s love letter to late ‘60s films and television. But the Manson Family aspect of it just seems… ugh. And I read some spoilers about the ending and I’m just… not feeling it. Still, OUATIH ended up performing well at the box office, perhaps even better than expected:
Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is riding toward a $40 million opening at the domestic box office after grossing $16.9 million on Friday — writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s biggest opening day, not adjusted for inflation. And for the full weekend, the critically acclaimed, R-rated movie looks to narrowly edge out Inglourious Basterds to mark Tarantino’s best opening, thanks to his ardent fan base and the allure of seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together on the big screen for the first time. One surprise: Once Upon a Time received a B CinemaScore from moviegoers. His two most successful films, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchanged, received an A-.
Tarantino’s ninth film — and the first made without the aid of Harvey Weinstein — is billed as the only original tentpole of the summer for adults, which is otherwise dominated by franchise installments and other branded IP. Speaking of the power of brands, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will still come in No. 2 behind Disney family powerhouse The Lion King, which is expected to earn $77 million-$80 million in its sophomore outing. The Jon Favreau-directed pic topped Friday’s chart with $22.3 million.
Heading into the weekend, Sony remained conservative in predicting a $30 million opening for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But rivals and other box office analysts projected a start in the $40 million to $50 million range. Since adults don’t rush out on the first weekend, the bigger question is the movie’s staying power. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cost at least $90 million to produce after tax rebates and incentives, likely making it Tarantino’s most expensive film. It’s getting the widest release of the maverick filmmaker’s career, or more than 3,500 theaters.
Yes, most of Tarantino’s films are about the longer theatrical runs and word-of-mouth and “I’ll see it on a lazy summer Sunday.” A $40 million opening sounds better than I expected, and anyone who thought it would open with more than $50 million… well, it’s a hard-R-rating and that really matters. Interestingly enough, THR ran their box office report alongside a thoughtful column about Tarantino and how he uses violence against women as a punchline – go here to read. The columnist, Joelle Monique, makes some good points. I just feel like… maybe Tarantino’s primary audience (the generation that saw Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction in our teens and 20s) has outgrown him and outgrown his cinematic vision of just violence, pulp, historical revisionism, etc?
Saw it and hated it, but most of the other audience members seemed to have a good time.
I saw it and liked it a lot, I like Tarantino movies for the most part. My husband on the other hand was NOT a fan.
I loved the whole ‘60’s vibe in LA, with actors from that era and commercials and cars and just all of it, it was cool. Leo was great.
Loved the way it looked and Brad and Leo’s performances were career-highs, but a lot of the messaging, pacing, narrative choices, and the framing of the Bruce Lee cameo (even though Mike Moh was great in the role) rubbed me the wrong way. The feet were also overwhelming after a while. I’m glad you enjoyed it, though! My fiancé likes it a lot as well.
40mil for a 90mil+ film on opening weekend is about a break even (unless it does super well intentionally). The 90mil doesn’t include any costs for ads/marketing, which is at least another 10-20mil if not more. And the 40 mil is not a net gross, as movie houses still have to take their cut, and moving forward the houses will take larger cuts (it’s why “opening weekend” matters to movie makers, it’s when they make the most money).
Two of the biggest stars in the world and it only opened to 40 millions?
Whoever decided to open in between Lion King & Hobbs vs Shaw should lose their job.
This movie is going to struggle next few weeks and with the budget of 90 million and PR campaign, it will take a lot for it to be a massive hit.
True. The $40 million barely covers Brad + Leo’s quotes. For most movies, this would be a flop.
$40 million for a 2 and 1/2 R rated film is actually quite good nowadays…you rarely have the huge openings anymore unless it is a comic book property, especially with all the streaming services eating away at the theaters. That said, I agree it was stupid to open it the week before Hobbs and Shaw because that will eat into next’s weeks gross.
I can’t wait to see Hobbs and Shaw! I’m taking my 12 year old.
I’m not seeing this movie in the theater or at home. No interest.
Hey that’s neat. Just a reminder to everyone that Tarantino cast Emile Hirsch in this movie, a “man” who tried to choke a random woman to death in a club. Anyway…Hollywood.
Tarantino’s portrayal of women and violence is modern-day problematic. The Hollywood Reporter piece is right, and if anything, softer than necessary on Tarantino. In the movie, it’s supposed to be a running joke that BP’s character killed his wife, but got away with it. It’s an homage to a beautiful woman who doesn’t speak. We see you, QT.
The beautiful woman who doesn’t speak is the representation of innocence. You know the pre-feminism ideology of innocence: Beautiful woman only to be looked at who never speak is the golden age apparently.
Jackie Brown is his best film
I do think those are good numbers for R rated movie, I don’t plan to see it but this review is a bit disturbing especially knowing what he did to Uma
https://bloody-disgusting.com/reviews/3575215/quentin-tarantinos-upon-time-hollywood-brings-self-indulgence-new-lows/
I went to see The Farewell instead. Beautiful film and Awkwafina did a great job in a serious role.
I decided to see it last minute on a Saturday afternoon because it was too hot outside to do anything else. I live in a highly populated area and the 6 theaters nearest me were sold out at the mid afternoon matinees so we went to the7th one a bit farther out. I enjoyed it probably because it struck a lot of nostalgia buttons for me having lived in L.A. in the 60s. And Tarantino is nothing if not an original storyteller. I’ll admit Superhero franchises leave me cold and I just wish I could see adult skewing films on the big screen again instead of being regulated to sitting at home watching Netflix. Leo and Brad were great.
I say on here all the time that I never go to the movies, but we were kid-free on Friday night so we went to see it.
First – its long. I think the running time is 2 hours and 40 minutes? So just the length alone is not going to work for everyone.
Second – it is a Tarantino movie. There is a lot less violence than you would expect, and a lot less sex, but it is still undeniably Tarantino in its style. SO, if you like Tarantino, I think you are going to really like this one. If you aren’t a Tarantino fan for whatever reason, you prob wont like this one.
Finally – I ended up really liking it. Like, I was almost embarrassed with how much I like it. I said to my husband, “I’ve spent almost a year mocking the movie on the celebrity blog I follow but I cant help it, I liked it!!”
It’s long, and QT absolutely could have cut out some scenes and made it 20 minutes shorter without losing anything in the movie. But, at the end, I was like, huh. Okay. I get what he was doing. And I ended up really liking it.
The 85 year old couple next to me did not like it though. They left 20 minutes in. LOL.
Above whats expected and for R rated good yeah congrats….
From what Ive read and know about the film it’s not a very good film so 40 mil is decent – but box office will likely plummet this upcoming week. It’s one of Tarantino’s worst-reviewed films.
“maybe Tarantino’s primary audience (the generation that saw Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction in our teens and 20s) has outgrown him”
But this movie is Tarantino’s biggest opening weekend ever so the numbers don’t really reflect that. I can’t stand the guy but it’s clear most movie goers have no issues with the problematic crap he’s said/done.
Another trash film from a trash “filmmaker”. No one outside the US “film industry” actually takes this hack seriously.
@starkiller
That’s not true, I do not live in the US and he is taken very seriously here.
I saw it and there were some beautiful shots of LA. Otherwise, I found the movie at times flat, boring and just plain silly. I will say though, that during the half hour of previews before it, I was captivated by a new trailer (which never happens to me!). The movie is called Queen & Slim and it looks SO GOOD. A modern day Bonnie and Clyde kinda thing with a very promising romance at the center. So Im glad I saw that preview at least 😁