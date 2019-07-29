Donald Trump continues his racist attacks on Elijah Cummings & Al Sharpton

I follow Nate Silver on Twitter and he often does data-driven analysis about Donald Trump’s racist tweets, speeches, and actions. Silver has basically made the argument that Trump’s racist crap – especially in the past few months – is all about agitating his base of supporters, all of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists and Deplorable dumbasses who think he’s their white knight, their Grand Wizard, if you will. Silver has made the argument that Trump’s not looking to add more people to his patchwork coalition of hateful bigots, homophobes, Nazis and morons. He’s not seeking new voters. He’s just trying to ensure that all of HIS people come out to support him next year. It’s an interesting argument and probably correct.
As I covered on Sunday, Trump spent the weekend attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings. Don’t even argue that the sh-t wasn’t about race. It was about race. We know it’s about race because Trump says it’s not about race:
There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
And because Ivanka forgot to bring crayons for the bigly baby this morning, he’s been going on and on for hours. Why “King Elijah”?
If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left “Squad” and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
And of course, because it’s not about race, Trump had to bring up Al Sharpton:
I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Rev. Al Sharpton is not a perfect person with a perfect record. He’s done and said some terrible things. But… he worked through his sh-t and became a better man over time, and he’s a well-respected community leader and he brings a lot of attention to some vital issues of race and justice. It just feels like… we’re maybe one month away from Trump just full-on using the n-word in a tweet. And a month and a day away from every Republican in Congress defending his use of that word.
CHUCK TODD: Senator, do you think Trump's racial tweets are good politics?@SenRickScott: Well, Rep Cummings attacked our border agents
T: So that justifies a racial resentment tweet?
SCOTT: Look, I didn't do the tweets. I'm disappointed in Rep Cummings pic.twitter.com/xxrq9a77Th
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2019
On Sunday’s trump post we were finally allowed to say that we hope he _ _ _ _. Thanks. I said I pray for that every day. I forgot to add that there are scores more on my prayer list. Amen.
Yeah.
Thanks for pointing that out. The tide is turning or maybe it was a Sunday overlook? I couldn’t help but say something similar about a month back and it was deleted. I understood the site policy and why it’s there and our need to respect it.
I also wouldn’t wish the power of a tiny blood clot to work its way loose from fat-clogged arties and find its way to the brain where it can cause intense pain and suffering and premature death on … nearly everyone. I wouldn’t wish for these clots to constrict heart function and make it impossible for the heart to pump essential freshly oxygenated blood to keep the body alive on … gosh, most folks on Earth.
All of Trumps tweets about both Cummings & Sharpton were nothing but a tactic to divert 24/7 news cycle coverage away from anything having to do with the Mueller Reports.
Trump is a disgusting racists but he really does not give two hoots about the Border Crisis, Sharpton, Cummings or Baltimore.
EXACTLY! 45 just jerks the media around and they follow him every step of the way. I wish outlets would stay on point. Do real investigative journalism and help bring that f**ker down.
Regardless of his motivations, he is still a raging, unapologetic racist. That’s the thing: it almost doesn’t matter *why* he’s doing it when the end result is the same: his hateful rhetoric is further endangering already-marginalized communities. He’s sanctioning racist vitriol and sending a signal to his base that it’s ok to be a bigot.
So ultimately I don’t care if it’s all to distract when the effects are REAL and LASTING harm.
@kitten, You cannot impeach and convict a person for being a raging, unapologetic racist. Racism will not get Trump removed from office.
However, you can impeach and convict a person for Obstruction of Justice and then throw them out of office.
Yeah, he’s definitely getting worse. Assuming he doesn’t start a civil war between now and 2020, I think/hope/pray he’s going to racist himself out of office. The worse he gets, the harder it is for people to ignore what they are voting for.
Sharpton just had the best clapback. He said if Trump thought he really was a conman he’d have him in his cabinet. Lol.
I’m still ready for the giant meteor. I don’t know how else this incessant garbage will ever stop.
You know DT would blame the meteor on Obama, the Clintons, or Socialism.
Na, The Chump go for the big kill and blame it on Meghan
Ha, he said that? Funny. Al Sharpton’s at least as much of a player and a survivor as Trump, but — for the most part — he’s been on the moral side of history.
Love the Sharpton comment and I can hear Al saying it on MSNBC!
” It just feels like… we’re maybe one month away from Trump just full-on using the n-word in a tweet. And a month and a day away from every Republican in Congress defending his use of that word.”
I thought we already learned that Trump used the N word when he worked at The Apprentice and NBC has the bts tapes? There was a big yawn at that, and there’s be a big yawn if he used it in a Tweet.
Btw, yesterday I made a thoughtless joke (deleted) on the Trump thread that Patty pointed out was offensive. I appreciate the call out, as I totally understood the issue once pointed out, and was appalled at not realizing it sooner. Thanks for schooling my thoughtless white self. Will not happen again.
Too bad everyone schools DT, and he can’t/won’t learn.
It’s less of a yawn when a sitting president uses it, and uses it in public, instead of using it as a TV personality in a green room.
But he’s going there for sure, and the way he’s ‘conditioning’ the media and the public to accept his outrageous behavior, it might not seem as shocking when it happens. And if he is experiencing cognitive impairment, he’ll have even less filter and it for sure will come out.
THESE REPUBLICANS ARE DUMB AS ROCKS!!! NUFF SAID.
Some, yeah. But others, not so dumb that they aren’t systematically dismantling the American system of checks and balances, its imperfect-but-still-limping-along voting system, and exposing the country’s people to great harm from internal and external threats.
I’ve always felt that one of the major failings of white supremacy is that its adherents somehow have to convince themselves that 269lb of orange gloop scraped out of a McDonald’s grease trap, with Tan Mom’s vulva where its neck should be, and which can neither tweet coherently nor operate an umbrella, is a fully paid-up member of the Master Race.
LOL. Well-said.
@Elkie
That 👏🏼 Was 👏🏼 Awesome 👏🏼
Donald Trump is only exploiting the evil that has existed in the US since the very beginning. He’s just making it cool for racists to let their white hoods fly.
It’s up to Americans to reject this ugliness. So far it’s been pretty quiet. No wonder Trump thinks this will work.
I fully believe now he’s looking to start a race / civil war.
Certainly looks like it.
Yup. He is fanning the flames for when he is impeached. I fully expect him and the MAGAts to basically take us hostage at some point. If he is impeached and somehow Senate also agrees he needs to be removed from office there is going to be violence. If impeachment doesn’t come before 2020 and he loses next year there will be riots. Something very bad is going to come of all this. He’s just setting up the racist dominos right now.
I doubt he will be impeached and I too worry about the future of the country. People are getting angrier and angrier. We desperately need a unifier.
Yup. I lived in the South for enough years to conclude that for some, the Civil War never really ended.
Are all his racist attacks part of his political campaign strategy for 2020 , for build loyalty to all the racists of the United States?
The media continues to be part of the problem by focusing on something that everyone knows: Donald Trump is a racist and he says racist things, and the media continually chooses to sanitize racism so as not upset white people – a racial resentment tweet? Really, Chuck Todd, really? Although, I am glad that white people are now having a conversation that should have been had a long time ago about how to deal with other racist white people. In that way, I’m actually grateful for Donald Trump. He’s finally forcing everyone to talk about the big fat elephant in the room.
I saw Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am this weekend, and I would highly recommend it. She actually talks a little bit about racism and she pretty much sums it up eloquently in about two minutes, as she said if the only way you can feel tall is to force other people to live on your knees you are the problem – and she points out that while everyone wants to talk about black and blackness, that white and whiteness is a race too and an invented one at that. So her question is who would white people be without race and whiteness; that’s the root of Donald Trump and the root of his supporters – and as Toni said, I wish they would just leave black people out of it.
Rick Scott needs to feel the heat for his refusal to condemn racism and choice of piling on.
Florida will take care of this Rick Scott person, aka “Skeletor”, at the next election. Florida is rapidly becoming deep deep purple.
Rick Scott needs to feel the heat for a lot of things: evading justice for perpetuating the largest Medicare fraud in history; polluting Florida’s waters; contributing to the gun violence crisis in Florida’s schools by choosing to arm teachers instead of embracing even a modicum of common sense gun reform… the list is endless. This guy is one of the worst things that Florida has produced, and that’s really saying something.
At this point it doesn’t matter what he says or does. I’m voting him out and every Republican on the ballot as well!
Trump’s goal was to capture the Sunday newscycle. He won. He made sure everyone focused on racism instead of on the scathing Mueller testimony and his impending indictment.
Trump is using a Soviet-inspired propaganda tactic called “Reflexive Control.”
“The goal of reflexive control is to ‘control’ the ‘reflex’ of the opponent by creating a certain model of behavior in the system it seeks to control. The most fundamental way to do this is to locate the weak link in the system and exploit it through moral arguments, psychological tactics, or appeals to specific leaders’ character.”
http://georgetownsecuritystudiesreview.org/2017/02/01/disinformation-and-reflexive-control-the-new-cold-war/
Don’t know if this is true but I read that #45’s first wife wrote in her book that -#45 has a book with all of Adolph’s quotes on his night stand. She also said in her book that he had raped her and pulled her hair. I guess after the check was cashed she took back about him raping her. But it’s in her book. The man is evil.
He is the useful idiot they’ve been waiting for. Since we openly refer to followers of scum like george wallace or david duke as racists, I see no reason why the maggat crowd shouldn’t be labeled the same. Only linking his biggest donors to the hateful rhetoric they are backing will make a difference.
I heard yesterday on TV , either CNN or MSNBC, that Jered Kushner is a slumlord IN Baltimore and Don the Con had paid homeless people to live in his buildings in order to get the rent control tenants out so he can raise the rent. #45’s and his family are are running a criminals enterprise. It’s time for Nancy to start the impeachment process, just saying.
Kushner owns dozens of properties in West Baltimore, several of which are condemned, and has been cited and fined numerous times for code violations and rodent infestations.
That was all over twitter complete with graphic details about maggots in the carpets and sewage pouring out of the kitchen sink. This is the most despicable family ever on the public scene. I loathe all their supporters, especially the bleached blonde C. U. *. T. S who litter SM with their ignorant, ill-informed defenses of everything they do. When the apocalypse occurs, I hope they suffer the most.
You’d probably never believe that until recently I was a Gandhi/MLK peace/love/harmony acolyte. I never knew I could hate so much.
What a disgusting hypocrite. Impeach!!!
I fear he is going to get re-elected. There are too many dems throwing their hat into the ring. I don’t think Kamala or warren can win because middle America will see them as too far left. Can this country survive another 4 years of this endless insanity?
Please don’t worry about ‘electability’ at this point, nearly a year ahead of the primaries. Work instead toward getting people registered to vote.
Harris and Warren are not far left; they actually voice the preferences of the majority of Americans in survey after survey.
It’s the media that can’t figure out that the Republican Party is now a party centered on far-right authoritarianism.
We’ll disagree on Harris and Warren but their polling isn’t good and Biden is still the frontrunner. If only all Americans cared enough to vote things could change.
Thank you for this. The only way to fight these racists is to throw them out of office. TAke away their ability to stack the Supreme Court. RBG is hanging on by her fingernails.
Throw them out of office and then let the courts decide their fate.
There are 20 people running right now. By January next year it should be down to 3-4, then there will be one. He will have a good shot whoever it it.
Or She😀
youre right, my bad😠
Terrible things are going to happen the closer we get to impeachment. Trump is putting all of his “enemies” in mortal danger and he knows it. He knows his base is dangerous. That’s the point of all this. I get gaslighted by people I know who are either indifferent or are trump supporters and its infuriating. We are all witnessing the beginning of something very bad. Civil war? Maybe. I’m not ruling anything out. These are scary times and Trump is a terrorist so anything is possible.
Why does he always sit as if he’s on the john? His level of shittiness really does emanate into every aspect of his life.