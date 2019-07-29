Donald Trump continues his racist attacks on Elijah Cummings & Al Sharpton

I follow Nate Silver on Twitter and he often does data-driven analysis about Donald Trump’s racist tweets, speeches, and actions. Silver has basically made the argument that Trump’s racist crap – especially in the past few months – is all about agitating his base of supporters, all of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists and Deplorable dumbasses who think he’s their white knight, their Grand Wizard, if you will. Silver has made the argument that Trump’s not looking to add more people to his patchwork coalition of hateful bigots, homophobes, Nazis and morons. He’s not seeking new voters. He’s just trying to ensure that all of HIS people come out to support him next year. It’s an interesting argument and probably correct.

As I covered on Sunday, Trump spent the weekend attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings. Don’t even argue that the sh-t wasn’t about race. It was about race. We know it’s about race because Trump says it’s not about race:

There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

And because Ivanka forgot to bring crayons for the bigly baby this morning, he’s been going on and on for hours. Why “King Elijah”?

If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left “Squad” and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

And of course, because it’s not about race, Trump had to bring up Al Sharpton:

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Rev. Al Sharpton is not a perfect person with a perfect record. He’s done and said some terrible things. But… he worked through his sh-t and became a better man over time, and he’s a well-respected community leader and he brings a lot of attention to some vital issues of race and justice. It just feels like… we’re maybe one month away from Trump just full-on using the n-word in a tweet. And a month and a day away from every Republican in Congress defending his use of that word.

CHUCK TODD: Senator, do you think Trump's racial tweets are good politics?@SenRickScott: Well, Rep Cummings attacked our border agents T: So that justifies a racial resentment tweet? SCOTT: Look, I didn't do the tweets. I'm disappointed in Rep Cummings pic.twitter.com/xxrq9a77Th — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2019