Donald Trump is racist-tweeting about Rep. Elijah Cummings this weekend

What else is there to say at this point. Donald Trump is a racist piece of crap. He’s a juvenile, deranged drama queen. When he’s not golfing, he likes to amuse himself on the weekends by tweeting out racist attacks on members of Congress. A few weekends ago, he was attacking four women of color, four American women: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. He told them to go back to their countries. His supporters chanted “send her back.” This weekend, he decided to attack Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee and he’s one of the highest-ranking and powerful African-Americans in Congress. His Congressional district includes part of Baltimore and Baltimore’s suburbs. Here’s what that sniveling racist child Donald Trump tweeted about Cummings on Saturday:
Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA……As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!
“A disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess…” Careful, your racist dog whistle is slipping. Victor Blackwell at CNN was actually brought to tears as he spoke about this:
Wow. This is some of the most powerful reporting I've ever seen.
Watch until the end.
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 27, 2019
Extremely powerful. And not to mention that Trump is Mr. Love It Or Leave It – I guess old, senile white men are allowed to spread hatred about American cities and American congressmen.
Rep. Cummings’ response:
Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.
It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.
— Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019
I grew up in Cummings’ district and lived there while in law school and a few years later (I live in Raskin’s now.) Yes, Baltimore has problems, and right now its dealing with a variety of issues. But you know what’s great? Going for a run past Camden Yards and the inner harbor early on a Saturday morning, down to Fort McHenry and back. Playing Bocce ball on the top of federal hill. The flower mart every spring. Artscape in the summer. Outdoor concerts hosted by the local radio station on the waterfront. the amazing restaurants that keep springing up. Hearing a Baltimore accent.
Victor Blackwell made me cry.
ALSO. Not for nothing. But Cummings’ district is pretty big and isn’t just the city, and he’s not the only rep for the city. His district includes some areas of the suburbs that I’m sure Trump would like (I grew up in the county.)
anyway, I clearly love Baltimore. It’s a great city. I went to HS and law school in the city. Like I said, it has problems, but the thing is that people WANT to fix them. People WANT to make it better, because people WANT to live here.
I have visited Baltimore numerous times for Red Sox games and loved every visit.
Blackwell’s commentary made me cry too.
And Trump and his minions seem totally ignorant of the difference between local and federal. Cummings is not responsible for running the City of Baltimore
@Lightpurple – I said that to my husband!! Of course Cummings can help the people of Baltimore, and he does. But he’s not the mayor, he’s not on the city council, etc. His role is entirely different.
Exactly! Just like he thinks being POTUS gives him total power over everything, he simply doesn’t understand the job and responsibilities of an elected member of the House. He is absolutely clueless about how the government and the different branches work and it’s scary. It’s also funny because NYC has had a bunch of problems lately and you never hear him say he’s gonna go back and fix them (not that I wish that to the great people of NYC)
Trump shouldn’t have said what he did, but I don’t think his comments are that far off about Baltimore. I don’t get why people are pretending that this is the best city in America all of a sudden with no problems, when we clearly have some, just because of what Trump said. Yes, I live here too, and if you just stick with the gentrified (and I’ll say it, mostly white) areas like Canton and Inner Harbor and Fed Hill, then sure you can have a great time and feel safe. Although crime is getting closer and closer in these areas (robberies in Fed Hill, heck the police commissioner was held up at gunpoint at Patterson Park, people moving out of Canton because the don’t feel safe anymore).
There is a huge crime problem here. Way too many people are getting shot every year in this city – for 300 murders, there’s probably at least 600 more that have been a victim of violence and survived. I for one wouldn’t walk around in West Baltimore or North East Baltimore because I value my life, and no one who lives in Baltimore would do that either. And throughout this year we already suffered with a Mayor who was too busy selling her books to get involved (which was disgraceful).
Baltimore is a beautiful city, but it needs help. Maybe Cummings should do more to bring money back to this city to help make it better, and maybe Trump should stop tweeting and actually offer us some help as well.
I’m appalled that the president of the US is demeaning a US city, calling it a place where no human being would want to live.
Did you read my post? I specifically said it has problems.
And I walk around West Baltimore. I even sometimes take the metro!! Gasp!!!
Trump’s tweets were racist, so that is far off. Regardless of Baltimore & the details of the city, it is not “infested” with subhumans and he referenced how “human beings” would never want to live there, which is speak for white people being human beings that wouldn’t want to live there & black/brown people being an “infestation”. Very, very, very far off the beam.
Becks that’s beautiful
I just wonder at what point Trump will take responsibility for this country’s failings. If Baltimore is so bad surely he can send his grifter kids to do some work on behalf of the President instead of yelling at Rep. Cummings. I guess MAGA still is not a real call to action outside if being openly racist, sexist, and generally deplorable.
Trump’s grifter son in law is part of the problem. Kushner is a well known and much despised Baltimore slum lord.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jared-kushner-elijah-cummings-donald-trump-baltimore-kushnerville_n_5d3cf3e0e4b0c31569ebebf6
And it was the oversight committee’s subpoena for Kushner’s and Ivanka’s emails that triggered these attacks
What more can be said?
That this is the PRESIDENT saying this just makes me so astounded and depressed at the same time. Jesus – even Shrub was more gracious about his critics than this.
Sometimes I think an asteroid can’t hit this planet soon enough.
I’m with you. Can you imagine any other president stooping to this petty, obnoxious behavior? It boggles my mind, even after 2+ years of this incessant garbage. But by now Trump has figured out that sh%t like this only makes his base love him more.
I’m ready for the asteroid myself.
I’m sorry but what is Pelosi waiting for? Can the Democrats please start impeachment hearings?
Pelosi needs to show him what a real Baltimore girl can do, lol.
Trump thinks he is totally vindicated an, therefore, can be totally unleashed. His mind gets sicker by the day.
That is what I’m wondering. What are the Dems waiting for? And how much more can we take? When are we all going to just start, i don’t know, taking it to the streets & revolting against this idiot?? I’m tired of living with so much RAGE every single day, and not knowing what to do about it.
Nadler’s Court filing on Friday for the Mueller grand jury evidence clearly stated that they are conducting an impeachment investigation. The investigation will lead to hearings. They need the evidence to use for hearing questions.
Pelosi is lining up the votes. There are 100 now. They need a lot more. Those will come as they gather the evidence from the grand jury
What of DOJ just refuses to hand it over? This administration has proven again and again that it is above the rule of law and Dems can’t seem to do anything about it.
Impeachment inquiry may be underway per court filings Friday but they don’t necessarily have to make one grand announcement. Dems in Judiciary committee filing used the potential for impeachment inquiry to strengthen request for grand jury materials. This week should be about calling your Democratic Representatives if they have not already supported an investigation. Pelosi counts votes and said she is open and more votes give her leverage.
So if Elija Cummings district is as bad as he says it is that no human beings should live there because it’s infested with rats and roaches then he’s failed as president because he’s president of the entire country so he should take the blame for that not helping this district.
Btw, I read that Mr Cummings district in Baltimore is one of the safest in the country with professional and college grads. As usual, Don the Con has to lie and disrespect others to make himself feel good.
Yeah, it was a gross attack on a highly diverse district. I saw some tweets that showed some deplorable conditions in Gym Jordan’s district, and Devin Nunes’s district and other white reps’ districts. No mystery why Trump chose Cummings’s.
Exactly. Memphis has a lot of violence and murders and crime but I don’t see him calling out Steve Cohen, or the mayor Jim Strickland. Hmm, I wonder why?
I also agree that if a city in the country you are supposedly running is so awful then that should look bad on you. You have the power to help those places and yet you don’t but I bet he’d run to the aid of whatever city the KKK is commandeering currently.
Mr. Blackwell’s response was the most moving. I cried, too.
But this was the funniest. This MAGGOT clown actually asked David Simon, DAVID SIMON, if he’d watched The Wire. After a twitter beatdown, he locked his account.
https://twitter.com/chuckyt3/status/1155165868600561664?s=21
The great John Waters, proud Baltimore native, weighed in, too.
https://twitter.com/stonecold2050/status/1155242512463749121?s=21
John Waters for president
That was awesome!!! GO JW!
Dump can take one of his precious golf clubs and stick it where the sun don’t shine!
That made me cry. Sorry Mr. a-hole in chief we can’t all get handed money from our daddy and vacay at Mar a Lago. Some people are just out there trying to get by. He’s beyond awful.
Mar a Lago is nasty.
https://twitter.com/angelamelini/status/1155263593392332805?s=21
Dump’s restaurants have been continually cited for health violations, including LIVE MICE. Why isn’t he being called out to clean up HIS rat infested disease traps.
This racist attack on Cummings was triggered by the Oversight Committee’s subpoena for Nagini’s emails. It’s continuing this morning with whines that oversight is hurting innocent people. It has long been believed that others, including Nagini, use Trump’s twitter account. These racist attacks on Cummings all lack Trump’s usual grammatical errors, bizarre syntax, and random capitalization and punctuation. Nagini is using Daddy’s twitter to tweet racist attacks on Cummings for doing his job.
None of these imbeciles know the difference between local and federal.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted lies that Cummings is currently in Venice. Pelosi’s office corrected him. Gaetz hasn’t deleted the lies. Expect a reprimand
Exactly! Rep. Cummings has been successful in his oversight duties, and this is why Trump is attacking him. Also, Trump needs everyone to talk about racism so they won’t talk about Mueller’s statements that he will be indicted upon leaving office.
If he’s going to complain about the US, maybe he should go back to where he came from? Why is he allowed to criticize the US but no one else is that isn’t white
How is this not trolling?
Kaiser et al took care of it, thankfully.
What did I miss while I was walking my dogs?
Thank you Kaiser for the Victor Blackwell link. That’s what I need for a Sunday sermon.
He (Dumph) is going to keep doing this for a year and a half, to keep distracting from what they are really doing (stealing and polluting) and keep his deplorable base riled up.
And when i think about it, Mitch McConnell is the most powerful man in the world, because if he gets up one morning and decides he (and whoever he really works for) needs a new figurehead in the white house, he can just call Pelosi and say go ahead, impeach.
I grew up in the County part of the 7th District, although I doubt Trump has any awareness that Cummings’ district includes more than the part of West Baltimore that he saw on Fox News or that he can find Baltimore on a map. I live in Baltimore City now. And it’s infuriating to read all the twitter comments of “well, he’s right. Baltimore is terrible and unsafe”. It’s also (unpopular opinion here) missing the point a bit for the trending topic to post all the nice photos of the inner harbor skyline and hashtag with how Baltimore is great.
Trump is racist and wrong, and I’m tired of him attacking his constituents. Elijah Cummings’ job is not to handle the boarded up rowhomes or trash pickup in a portion of his district, which absolutely does need some help. But I guess what I’m left with is that some areas of Baltimore are (and have been) facing crime, poverty, lack of jobs- so many issues….and once this blows over, we’ll go right back to where we were.
It’s just going to get worse and worse the closer we get to formal impeachment. I wasn’t expecting a racist rant filled weekend what with trumpy’s bigly ‘win’ with the border wall but I should have known better. Wonder who is next on donnie’s racist hit list.
If you haven’t read the entire Baltimore Sun editorial, please read the last paragraph.
“Finally, while we would not sink to name-calling in the Trumpian manner — or ruefully point out that he failed to spell the congressman’s name correctly (it’s Cummings, not Cumming) — we would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are “good people” among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity. Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.“