Did Camila Morrone compare herself & Leo DiCaprio to Bogie & Bacall?

A few days before Once Upon a Time In Hollywood opened, People Magazine ran a funny and suspicious story about how Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are “pretty serious” and “it’s not a casual relationship.” Leo and Camila have been dating for about a year and a half and it seems to be going well enough – she’s young (22) and so it will be years before she ages out of the Leo DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience. She’s also hustling and getting some jobs because she’s Leo’s girlfriend, but her schedule is still open enough where she’s largely at his beck and call. They seem fine. They probably won’t last another year, but that’s fine too. All of his girlfriends know what they’re getting into. But inevitably, those girlfriends start to believe the hype. A few days ago, Camila posted a curious Instagram – two photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, a famous Hollywood couple with a famous age difference. The reaction to Camila’s IG post was… brutal.
Camila Morrone is not interested in what people think about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. On Friday, the model, 22, was inspired to speak out in a video on her Instagram Stories after receiving a number of hateful comments regarding her relationship with DiCaprio, 44, on her post from one day earlier. Sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on Thursday, Morrone wrote, “A love like this” beneath the candid shots.
Like Morrone and DiCaprio, the iconic Hollywood couple had more than a 20-year age gap between them, but stayed together despite the criticism. In their controversial 13 years together, the famous pair married and welcomed two kids, before Bogart sadly passed from esophageal cancer in 1957. Fans were quick to pick up on the parallel between the two couples and some began to criticize Morrone and DiCaprio for their relationship in the comments section, going as far to say that the actor “only cares about your body,” and would “dump you in three years.”
Others slammed Morrone personally and claimed that the only reason she was dating DiCaprio was so she could “live off of him.” Morrone eventually had enough of the negative comments and opened up in a video on her Stories, where she set the record straight about her relationship.
“Good morning, people, and Happy Friday,” she began. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred,” she continued. “And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”
On one side, he’s totally going to dump her before she turns 25. On the other side, I will NEVER ever understand people’s obsession with hating on a celebrity on their social media. Unless you’re yelling at a Kardashian, there’s really no need to go on a celebrity’s social media and talk sh-t about them. Talk sh-t about them in a regular old comment section, or just tweet about them without tagging them. It really is that simple. As for the idea that Camila is only with Leo so she can “live off of him”… um, what? Leo is a cheap a–hole and all of his girlfriends are required to work. That being said, if Camila really thinks she’s in the middle of the Nu Bogie-and-Bacall relationship, I have news for her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I do not get the appeal of Leo. I guess the parties and lavish yachting life style, but I don’t think I could fake the attraction to pull it off. No thank you.
Thank God, I’m not alone! I have never understood his appeal. During the Titanic craze, I could see why all the tweens went mad for him because to me there was nothing sexual about him. He just looks like an old teenager.
Frankly, his dating life squicks me out. It’s not the age difference, it their age, if that makes sense. If you’re 30 dating 50, you have more maturity and knowledge about life. But 20 dating 40? Ick.
Really good point mari. It is the act that he picks such young women who really haven’t had the life experience. So true about the difference between 20 dating 40 and 30 dating 50.
Honestly though, I kind of feel bad that she thinks they are going to last and get married and have kids and shit…. Like girl… No
Yeah, it’s definitely side-eye worthy. I honestly don’t even like huge age gaps where the couples are older because I think it’s odd to want a relationship with someone that has 10 to 20 years LESS life and relationship experience than you. I can’t help but think that there is always a power imbalance. Plus, it’s not a coincidence it’s usually the men that are significantly older, and the women who end up with less power.
Yes! I’ve never found him attractive
Huh. Well. If she thinks they’re just like Bogie and Bacall, then whatever, I guess? Who knows, maybe they will be. I mean I doubt it lol, but crazier things have happened.
But, she should have anticipated the backlash to posting that.
“Bogie and Bacall”?!?!
Nope that’s where I turned on her. Classic Hollywood gossip lovers unite!! 😁
Bacall was luminous and talented whereas this one’s the flavour of the month. Bacall got her role in her first movie on her own merits whereas the only reason we know this girl’s name is Leo needed a piece to parade around. Sit DOWN.
@mia – I was going to say she was no Bacall (and Leo isn’t Bogart lol) but I was afraid people would say I was being a hater, haha.
Hater? Proudly so! 😉 How dare she compare herself to my fabulous diva bitch Lauren Bacall! Oh and the idea that DiCaprio has a tenth of the rugged masculinity of Bogie?!! LMAO! Leo get your daughter-girlfriend an education, please!
Lesson number one? Bacall would never lower herself to whine about the “haters”. She’d brush past them on her way to supper at Joe Allen’s and then forget they exist two seconds later. Sigh….amateurs. 😂
@Mia – yes!!!!! Man I loved Bacall. What an icon.
And she was 19, so a teenager (and very much inexperimented according to her autobiography). He was 45, on his 3rd wife, not even divorced.
Because they’re part of Hollywood mythology, I guess the shady part is erased.
I’m pretty sure that this starlet of the moment doesn’t think as herself as part of tinseltown legend, but is able to see something weird about the glossyfication of a couple where the man, more than a quarter of a century older than his teen costar, is revered and forgiven because he had some “rugged masculinity”.
If one is judged as gross, so should be the other.
@manta – Neither Mia nor I are judging Leo as “gross.” And I really don’t think that Morrone’s post was in any way trying to make a point about the “glossification” of Bogart and Bacall. I’m pretty sure she was going for the opposite.
Does she mean that because Bacall was 19 and Bogie was 45 when they met? Because otherwise, she is probably grossly overestimating her standing.
Someone in a different forum posited that when and if he settles, he’s going to pull a Clooney and pick a “serious” established woman and have a kid or two, and I’d have to agree.
That I agree as well
For a minute I thought maybe she posted it ironically…but nah. She’s serious.
I hate that Bogie and Bacall is framed as a romantic ideal. It was a disgusting age gap. He was a randy old goat going after a teenager. In that sense yes they’re similar. I hope they’ll split though and that she’ll find an healthier relationship.
Yeah, not to mention he asked her to quit her career if she wanted to marry him, because he had been married to actresses and it just didn’t work for him. And she totally did – not because SHE didn’t want any to be an actress, but because HE didn’t want her to be one. When you read you autobiography it is so clear that she loved acting. No matter how you frame it, it was a shot move on his part.
Yeah, the Bogie & Bacall thing was gross. I love their movies and adore Lauren Bacall, but that relationship should never be held up as an ideal. Their on screen chemistry was believable because Bacall was sophisticated and ageless, while Bogie was ruggedly handsome. But off screen he was an old man with numerous failed marriages and she was a naive girl who adapted to his needs. Still, this Leo gf du jour needs to not compare herself to Bacall.
Honestly, I don’t think she was comparing herself and Leo at all. It just looks like the standard old Hollywood/aspirational type of quotes that a lot of late teens/early 20s post. For example, remember when every girl had an Audrey Hepburn poster in her dorm or that James Dean poster with the quote about living? This is the social media equivalent imo.
I wonder how long it will be until Leo dumps her? I’m pretty sure she won’t last the year after making that IG post.
What this girl need to realize that not all glitter is not gold honey!!! Leonardo Dicaprio is going to dump her before or turning 25 years of age. I believe Leo’s girlfriend is just for fun and not a serious relationship because when he wants to marry, he is not going to look for an inexperience 20 year old woman, no. He is going to want a REAL WOMAN who is not going to put with his @#$% and has intelligence in her body. He’s like George Clooney.