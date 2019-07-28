Did Camila Morrone compare herself & Leo DiCaprio to Bogie & Bacall?

A few days before Once Upon a Time In Hollywood opened, People Magazine ran a funny and suspicious story about how Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are “pretty serious” and “it’s not a casual relationship.” Leo and Camila have been dating for about a year and a half and it seems to be going well enough – she’s young (22) and so it will be years before she ages out of the Leo DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience. She’s also hustling and getting some jobs because she’s Leo’s girlfriend, but her schedule is still open enough where she’s largely at his beck and call. They seem fine. They probably won’t last another year, but that’s fine too. All of his girlfriends know what they’re getting into. But inevitably, those girlfriends start to believe the hype. A few days ago, Camila posted a curious Instagram – two photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, a famous Hollywood couple with a famous age difference. The reaction to Camila’s IG post was… brutal.

Camila Morrone is not interested in what people think about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. On Friday, the model, 22, was inspired to speak out in a video on her Instagram Stories after receiving a number of hateful comments regarding her relationship with DiCaprio, 44, on her post from one day earlier. Sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on Thursday, Morrone wrote, “A love like this” beneath the candid shots. Like Morrone and DiCaprio, the iconic Hollywood couple had more than a 20-year age gap between them, but stayed together despite the criticism. In their controversial 13 years together, the famous pair married and welcomed two kids, before Bogart sadly passed from esophageal cancer in 1957. Fans were quick to pick up on the parallel between the two couples and some began to criticize Morrone and DiCaprio for their relationship in the comments section, going as far to say that the actor “only cares about your body,” and would “dump you in three years.” Others slammed Morrone personally and claimed that the only reason she was dating DiCaprio was so she could “live off of him.” Morrone eventually had enough of the negative comments and opened up in a video on her Stories, where she set the record straight about her relationship. “Good morning, people, and Happy Friday,” she began. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred,” she continued. “And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

On one side, he’s totally going to dump her before she turns 25. On the other side, I will NEVER ever understand people’s obsession with hating on a celebrity on their social media. Unless you’re yelling at a Kardashian, there’s really no need to go on a celebrity’s social media and talk sh-t about them. Talk sh-t about them in a regular old comment section, or just tweet about them without tagging them. It really is that simple. As for the idea that Camila is only with Leo so she can “live off of him”… um, what? Leo is a cheap a–hole and all of his girlfriends are required to work. That being said, if Camila really thinks she’s in the middle of the Nu Bogie-and-Bacall relationship, I have news for her.