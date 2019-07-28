Richard Branson started an adults-only cruise line, with lots of booze & tattoos

I’ve never been on a cruise. I’ve never really wanted to go on a cruise? I’ll admit that every so often, those Viking Cruise commercials really do get me, and I think those particular European-based cruises might be sort of cool. But I’ve really never been interested in the cruises which just sound like “Disneyworld on a boat.” Like, too many slides and kids running around and everything is germy and everyone gets sick and four days into the cruise, everybody has the Norovirus. But what if you are like me, a sophisticated hermit who doesn’t like a lot of chit-chat and sort of hates children? Well, luckily, Richard Branson is interested in appealing to me alone. Billionaire Branson has launched a new thing: Virgin Voyages. Just for adults. No kids allowed.
Richard Branson‘s decision to launch Virgin Voyages, a new adults-only cruise line from his Virgin Group company, didn’t come about from a love of traveling by cruise ship—but rather, the opposite.
“I’ve never been on a cruise, I’ve wanted to go on a cruise,” the 68-year-old business magnate tells PEOPLE. “That’s why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults.”
The company’s debut ship, Scarlet Lady, is set to make its debut in 2020, with four and five-night sailings in the Caribbean open to guests who are 18 and over. It will boast various adult-focused amenities, like an on-board tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, fitness classes and a blow-dry bar. Scarlet Lady will also have over 20 bars and restaurants (but no buffets), all of which are included with the price of the sailing—a rarity for cruise lines, which usually have certain specialty restaurants on board that have an extra charge. They will also have a “no-tipping” policy, including gratuity in the overall price to avoid unexpected expenses for guests. The signature restaurant, Razzle Dazzle, will feature plant-based dishes and a drag brunch on every sailing.
“Disney already does kids very well, and 99 percent of the market has kids [on board.],” says Branson. “It’s nice because we can cater completely to the adults. We can do a few outrageous things, which might be a bit more difficult to do if there were kids on board.” Still, Branson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of including family-friendly itineraries in the future. “I think in time we will have Virgin cruises for kids,” he says, “but for the first few ships we’ll be adults-only, and people will know what to expect.” Virgin Voyages sailings are currently available for booking, with prices starting at $1,400.
I know that was basically just an ad by People Magazine, but I still found it interesting. Richard Branson invests in everything from music to airplanes to space travel, and yet he still thinks to himself, “I wish I could go on a cruise with no children allowed.” Seriously though, aren’t most of the kid-friendly cruises just basically “drop the kids off at the cruise babysitters and mommy & daddy go get drunk”? So Branson is just editing out the cruise babysitters and the kids. Mommy and daddy get to drop the kids off at their grandparents’ house for a week while mommy and daddy get sh-thoused and tattooed on a cruise by themselves. I bet this cruise will be super-popular.
I worked in a adults only luxurious hotel in Cancun and it was heaven. You only have to deal with drunk dudes, you don’t have to deal with the kids running around the property and having tantrum during breakfast. It was heaven for me, at least. I bet was heaven for the customers too. This only adults cruise sounds like a good idea to me.
If I were to go on a cruise I would go on this one. Kids ruin trips.
Yes, I think Kelly Ripa said vacations with kids aren’t vacations, they are trips. And I thought truer words were never spoken.
In any event, I might get over my deathly fear of contracting cruise-related norovirus to go on an adults only cruise. Especially if they did the Norwegian area.
Seriously though, aren’t most of the kid-friendly cruises just basically “drop the kids off at the cruise babysitters and mommy & daddy go get drunk”?
Well, when you put it that way, I am hesitant to admit how much we love the kids club on cruises, lol.
So I do like cruising, and we go with the kids. Some cruise lines do cater more to adults so you do have to do some research IMO if you are going with your kids (we love Royal Caribbean with kids.) But, I would be all over this kind of cruise too – not just for the kids free aspect, but for the restaurants and gratuity-included etc. Those things add up fast on a cruise.
The kids club is the best part of any cruise with kids! My last cruise was with Royal Caribbean, and they are autism-friendly so I was even able to leave my daughter in the kids club and know that they could handle her. It was fantastic. Those few hours away were glorious, lol.
I would definitely try out an adults-only cruise, but I would worry it would become too much of a party ship. My husband doesn’t drink and we’re pretty low key in general. I would relish a week away from the kids but I’d probably rather just go to a resort on a quiet beach somewhere rather than a cruise.
Even a kid-free cruise wouldn’t be my thing. I would feel like a captive audience in a confined space with a bunch of strangers, forced to be sociable and make chit chat. Sounds like the opposite of relaxing. But I know people who love cruising.
Same here, minx. I’ve been on a few cruises, mostly work-related, and a couple with my adult kids for “pleasure, family bonding and relaxation”. I hate cruises. The best thing that happened on the last – and I do mean LAST cruise – was that I tasted my first espresso martini, as I’m not a drinker. It was delicious! As for the rest of cruising, nope, not my thing. My kids loved it, but they were quite happy to sit, drink an talk to strangers until all hours, whereas I’m a happy hermit. I’ve a friend who retired, but still teaches casually in order to fund cruising with her husband. They recently returned from their latest jaunt – flying from Sydney to Vancouver to visit their son, and then taking him on the Alaskan cruise, and as usual, made friends with several other cruisers. They ju love it.
Are adults-only or kid-free cruises something new to America? We’ve had them leaving Australian ports for years.
I was on a Viking river cruise in France last week. I went with my mom and we both agreed those commercials are major false advertising. The food was mediocre, at best, the sun deck was almost never open, and the complimentary wine was swill. Viking regulars are like a cult. They could not understand why my mom and I choose to eat our meals in Lyon, Vienne, Arles, and Avignon, rather than on the ship.
But Viking does not allow children on their ships. So kid free was the biggest plus.
Oh thanks for this. I have been eyeing up a Viking cruise for a future anniversary trip or something. Good to have a realistic expectation though. I want to do it more because I think it seems like a fun way to see some parts of Europe.
There is nothing to see from the boat in France, but my understanding is that the route for German cruises has a lot of castles.
I took the french cruise with viking, too with my elderly mom. Food was ok, but I loved the landscape. Avignon, Arles, Lyon, it was beautiful. I recommend AIDA river cruises, though. Great food, buffet-style, and quite posh.
Tattoo shops and cruise ships seem like a weird and unlikely combo, aftercare and sun exposure-wise. Who is going to want to hop into a cruise ship pool with fresh ink? Seems like a recipe for flesh eating bacterial infection to me.
Although Some (most) of the most unfortunate looking and poor quality tattoos I’ve observed come fro the uk so maybe there’s a connect?
i dont know. I feel guilty when I take vacations without my kids so if I’m going ditch them and spend the money I don’t want to take a cruise to the Caribbean. Cruises are something I’d prefer to do with my kids.
Always nice to see more childfree-friendly environments pop up
@kaiser But what if you are like me, a sophisticated hermit who doesn’t like a lot of chit-chat and sort of hates children?
Lmao can we cruise together?
I’m down! But I’ve heard horror stories about cruises so will wait for reviews before I sign me and my husband up. We currently don’t have kids but nice to know there are options if when we do.
I love travelling but the thought of being stuck in the middle of the ocean on a fancy contraption with hordes of drunk strangers is my idea of a waking nightmare. Also, you mean to tell me cruises aren’t usually kid-free?? Who wants a bunch a stranger kids running around whilst they’re trying to get drunk? This whole concept is alien to me lol