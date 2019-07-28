Kumail Nanjiani is ‘kind of obsessed’ with working out, might be an exercise addict

I love Kumail Nanjiani. He is very funny and I find him handsome too – he has a nice smile and kind eyes. I didn’t really care about his body – this is actually the first time I even considered the fact that he HAS a body. But Kumail wants us to know about his body. He’s pulling a Chris Pratt – or something? – and suddenly going to the gym constantly and trying to beefy and cut. He’s 41 years old! I don’t know, I go to the gym a lot too but I’ve never tried to build 20 pounds of muscle out of nowhere, which is what Kumail is trying to do. He spoke about his gym journey to Men’s Health, and he makes it sound like he’s actually doing it to be considered for more acting jobs. Some highlights from the piece:
On making a transformation from comedic actor into action star: “I realize what’s holding me back from those roles is how I look. So I’m changing that.”
On becoming addicted to exercise: “When I’m exercising, I’m not thinking about anything else. It’s like meditation.” That may be why Nanjiani’s friends “practically staged an intervention” a few months ago to get him out of the gym. The last thing they want is a T-1000 clone of Nanjiani replacing Silicon Valley’s Dinesh. “Effort isn’t funny,” he says. “Several of my friends have said, ‘There’s nothing funny about a guy who works out all the time.’” Nanjiani doesn’t care. “I’m kind of obsessed with it.”
On expanding his acting range: “Look at Bruce Willis in Die Hard. He was very funny while staying true to the tone of the movie. If I can be a big, buff person with the same outlook I have now, that would be pretty cool. There aren’t many people around like that.
On his go-to cheat meal: “Pakistani food is delicious, but it’s a lot of carbs: biryani, naan bread, tons of rice. Afterward, my wife and I will say, ‘Let’s take a quick nap.’We wake up five hours later.”
On his current diet: “Basically, it’s five days of low-carb, then over the weekend you eat as much as you want. But I’m trying to figure out the food thing right now because I wasn’t eating enough. I’m still kind of afraid of gaining the wrong kind of weight, because I’m very vain.”
On his facial hair: “I grew a beard because I needed a crutch to start working out intensely. But it’s going well now, so I’m going to shave it.”
You actually can get addicted to exercise, because of the release of endorphins. Endorphins are like your body’s natural morphine – they give you that satisfied, tired-but-happy feeling at the end of your workout. And people get addicted to that feeling, and so they work out more, and then if they stop working out, they have a “come down” because their body isn’t producing those endorphins. I don’t hate that Kumail is trying to change it up and redefine who he is as an actor, but… yeah, I just don’t think he’s suddenly going to get hired for all of the action-hero roles. But I’m sure he enjoys his workouts.
Oh no, please don’t give up comedy, Kumail! His standup (pre Hollywood and Silicon Valley when he was writing his own stuff) is brilliant.
But he did get an action role, he got cast in Marvel’s Eternals! I bet part of this is coming from his desire to meet the Marvel model just like Chris Pratt.
That guy from the office (Jim) did the same! He was hilarious and had a normal body. Then he starred getting ripped and now is doing action-type films rather than comedy.
There is more money in action films so I can’t blame them. My husband is ripped at 52, I guess you can say he is addicted to exercising regularly. I’ll take it, much better than if he was addicted to food, porn, or affairs!
Exercise is really important to my mental health but I’m able to limit myself to an hour a day and then I forget about it. Hopefully Kumail will eventually find some balance.
Addiction to exercise is no joke, my son has been obsessed for over five years now and it’s harrowing. There is a thing called muscle dysmorphia, aka “bigorexia” where building big muscles is the sole focus. Like many eating disorders it’s a form of OCD and it is very treatment-resistant at least in my son’t case. It all appears very healthy on the surface — healthy eating, free time at the gym instead of partying or whatever — but it can interfere terribly with living a normal, balanced life.
Sounds like he’s still eating regularly and less carbs and just working out like crazy. Everything in excess can be bad BUT there are far worst things than exercise. Good for him and hopefully he finds a good balance
I would think there is a good chance that this transformation is in large part because of his newly announced role in Marvel’s Eternals. That was only just announced, so unless this interview was done in literally the last week, then he likely couldn’t talk about it at all in the interview. Not saying that’s ALL it’s about, but yeah, I would think it’s a large part of it. You know what you’re signing up for when you sign on to play a Marvel superhero.
He looks more fit, but not going over board and crazy bulky “action” star. He’s filming a superhero movie right now, so restricting to look extra cut is pretty common and I’m sure his diet will be more ‘everything in moderation’ afterwards. My husband loves to exercise too, for me it’s a means to an end… everyone’s different there.