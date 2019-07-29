Why wasn’t Boris Johnson’s mistress/girlfriend invited to meet the Queen?

Last week, Boris Johnson became prime minister and it’s already the worst. He zipped by Buckingham Palace for his first private audience with the Queen, and he’s already broken protocol by revealing something the Queen said to him privately. These private audiences with the Queen are very rigid, very protocol-heavy, especially when the Queen is meeting with a new prime minister for the first time. Considering that’s the main part of the job, I don’t have an issue with the Protocol Police getting snippy about it – it’s far more important to maintain certain standards when it comes to the head of state and the prime minister of the nation, as opposed to the Protocol Police being judgy about a duchess’s nail polish.

I don’t know every piece of prime minister protocol, but I feel safe with saying that only SPOUSES are allowed to join their prime minister husbands/wives at the palace to meet the Queen. A prime minister can’t bring his girlfriend, his jumpoff, his mistress, or whatever. Spouses only. Which means that Boris Johnson couldn’t bring his much-younger girlfriend Carrie Symonds to the palace. Only the Daily Beast is trying to make it sound like the Queen banned Symonds out of some kind aversion to infidelity. From the Daily Beast:

Centuries of tradition celebrated by Britain’s ruling classes have been upended by the election of a new prime minister who is a twice-married serial philanderer with a live-in girlfriend. For the first time, an unmarried partner will be moving into the prime minister’s official residence in Downing Street. Boris Johnson’s living arrangements are unlikely to have much impact on his electoral chances, but they do mark his partner out as an interloper in the eyes of Britain’s head of state. When Johnson was formally invited to form a government by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Carrie Symonds was conspicuous by her absence. Johnson’s predecessors—dating back decades—all went to the palace accompanied by their partners. Symonds, who is more than 20 years younger than Johnson, refused to shy away from the snub. When Johnson pulled up to No. 10 in a silver Jaguar, she was standing front and center among his backroom staff in a striking pink floral dress. Royal-watchers predict that she will be absent, again, when Johnson is invited for the traditional prime ministerial visit to the Queen’s summer residence at Balmoral in Scotland. “The girlfriend will not be welcome,” royal biographer Penny Junor told The Daily Beast. “When Charles was with Camilla before they were married, she wasn’t seen at any of the royal palaces, and if Camilla was at Highgrove, the Queen wouldn’t be there. To put it simply: The Queen does take a dim view of adultery.” Even Meghan Markle wasn’t allowed to stay at Sandringham when she accompanied her fiancé Prince Harry, the queen’s grandson, to her first royal Christmas in 2017. They stayed at nearby Anmer Hall to spare royal blushes. If the Queen has ensured traditional rules apply to her own son and grandson, it’s probably best not to ask what she thinks of Johnson’s love life. He has been married twice—the second divorce is still working its way through the courts—and he has had more than one high-profile affair. We don’t know how many children he has in total. Johnson definitely had four kids with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, whom he married a few weeks after his first divorce came through.

[From The Daily Beast]

Over the past week, I’ve been studiously avoiding the coverage about Boris Johnson’s private life because I really don’t want to know. I’ve heard enough – the serial philandering, the “love children,” the still-foggy reports of a woman screaming in his home… it all paints a picture and I don’t want to know more. All that being said, I don’t think Symonds’ absence from the palace was simply about her being the mistress-turned-girlfriend. I think the Queen’s rule for politicians, aristocrats and members of her own family is the same across the board: she’ll only meet with SPOUSES in any kind of official capacity. It’s not just the Queen deciding to pick and choose whose infidelity she finds disturbing. That would be hypocritical considering three of her four children are divorced and had extramarital relations.

Carrie Symonds is supposed to be 31 years old. Really?? This is why you don’t sleep with racist old men with political power. Those f–kers age you. Update: My comment about her age was honestly just surprise on my part – I didn’t realize she was so young until I looked it up. I guess my point is… why is this young woman attaching herself to a racist old man twice her age? It’s awful.