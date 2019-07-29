Why wasn’t Boris Johnson’s mistress/girlfriend invited to meet the Queen?

Last week, Boris Johnson became prime minister and it’s already the worst. He zipped by Buckingham Palace for his first private audience with the Queen, and he’s already broken protocol by revealing something the Queen said to him privately. These private audiences with the Queen are very rigid, very protocol-heavy, especially when the Queen is meeting with a new prime minister for the first time. Considering that’s the main part of the job, I don’t have an issue with the Protocol Police getting snippy about it – it’s far more important to maintain certain standards when it comes to the head of state and the prime minister of the nation, as opposed to the Protocol Police being judgy about a duchess’s nail polish.
I don’t know every piece of prime minister protocol, but I feel safe with saying that only SPOUSES are allowed to join their prime minister husbands/wives at the palace to meet the Queen. A prime minister can’t bring his girlfriend, his jumpoff, his mistress, or whatever. Spouses only. Which means that Boris Johnson couldn’t bring his much-younger girlfriend Carrie Symonds to the palace. Only the Daily Beast is trying to make it sound like the Queen banned Symonds out of some kind aversion to infidelity. From the Daily Beast:
Centuries of tradition celebrated by Britain’s ruling classes have been upended by the election of a new prime minister who is a twice-married serial philanderer with a live-in girlfriend. For the first time, an unmarried partner will be moving into the prime minister’s official residence in Downing Street. Boris Johnson’s living arrangements are unlikely to have much impact on his electoral chances, but they do mark his partner out as an interloper in the eyes of Britain’s head of state. When Johnson was formally invited to form a government by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Carrie Symonds was conspicuous by her absence. Johnson’s predecessors—dating back decades—all went to the palace accompanied by their partners.
Symonds, who is more than 20 years younger than Johnson, refused to shy away from the snub. When Johnson pulled up to No. 10 in a silver Jaguar, she was standing front and center among his backroom staff in a striking pink floral dress. Royal-watchers predict that she will be absent, again, when Johnson is invited for the traditional prime ministerial visit to the Queen’s summer residence at Balmoral in Scotland.
“The girlfriend will not be welcome,” royal biographer Penny Junor told The Daily Beast. “When Charles was with Camilla before they were married, she wasn’t seen at any of the royal palaces, and if Camilla was at Highgrove, the Queen wouldn’t be there. To put it simply: The Queen does take a dim view of adultery.”
Even Meghan Markle wasn’t allowed to stay at Sandringham when she accompanied her fiancé Prince Harry, the queen’s grandson, to her first royal Christmas in 2017. They stayed at nearby Anmer Hall to spare royal blushes. If the Queen has ensured traditional rules apply to her own son and grandson, it’s probably best not to ask what she thinks of Johnson’s love life.
He has been married twice—the second divorce is still working its way through the courts—and he has had more than one high-profile affair. We don’t know how many children he has in total. Johnson definitely had four kids with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, whom he married a few weeks after his first divorce came through.
Over the past week, I’ve been studiously avoiding the coverage about Boris Johnson’s private life because I really don’t want to know. I’ve heard enough – the serial philandering, the “love children,” the still-foggy reports of a woman screaming in his home… it all paints a picture and I don’t want to know more. All that being said, I don’t think Symonds’ absence from the palace was simply about her being the mistress-turned-girlfriend. I think the Queen’s rule for politicians, aristocrats and members of her own family is the same across the board: she’ll only meet with SPOUSES in any kind of official capacity. It’s not just the Queen deciding to pick and choose whose infidelity she finds disturbing. That would be hypocritical considering three of her four children are divorced and had extramarital relations.
Carrie Symonds is supposed to be 31 years old. Really?? This is why you don’t sleep with racist old men with political power. Those f–kers age you. Update: My comment about her age was honestly just surprise on my part – I didn’t realize she was so young until I looked it up. I guess my point is… why is this young woman attaching herself to a racist old man twice her age? It’s awful.
Because he is still technically married to Marina Wheeler and he is not engaged to Carrie. Carrie also does not officially live at No 10, so in essence Alexander De Peffel Johnson has indicated that she is not his ‘official’ spouse.
I am guessing this is what promoted the row between them after she had helped him so much with his image revamp. If i were her, I would run NOW.
I didn’t know Trump had a brother in England. My apologies to my fellow British readers. Seems like rotten elected officials is spreading.
Btw I hope that Marina uses this precarious position he finds himself in to negotiate herself a killer deal as payback for the two children he fathered behind her back during their marriage.
I thought he had seven children in total (four with his wife, and three extramarital). Is it only six?
Although, honestly, who really knows what the actual tally is…
To my knowledge there are six. He only acknowledges one of the children publicly and that was bc of a court order. Both children I am aware of are protected by NDA’s. Alongside the two definite there are also a few terminations along the way.
He is not the right man to lead a country, far too reckless. We’re screwed.
Cos they would break all the plates in the palace?
UNITED KINGDOM IS F@#%$%^. And the same way I feel about the United States will be the same way I feel about Great Britain. I HAVE NO SYMPATHY. YOU MADE YOUR BED, NOW LIE IN IT.
In what way did we make our bed? We didn’t elect him! Well actually correction, 0.1% of the population elected him. I don’t want to lie in this bed!!
In both countries half the population made a different kind of bed, though. And they still need to lie in the bed the other half, the idiots, made. I do have sympathy.
He’s gross. The hair I just don’t get but I appreciate the warning, I can’t see it without thinking Trumpesque and that says all I need to know.
As for the flavor of the day, she looks 31. Why do we immediately go in on a woman’s looks?
I think she’s also pretty cute. I mean, I don’t follow her at all, so I have no idea what kind of person she is – she could literally be satan incarnate for all I know. But I like her hair, and her dress. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Carrie Symonds is supposed to be 31 years old. Really?? This is why you don’t sleep with racist old men with political power. Those f–kers age you.”
Symonds was the youngest victim of the notorious Black Cab Rapist, John Worboys, and she waived her anonymity to campaign against his release from prison last year. That kind of life experience can take its toll and that shit can age you, too.
yeah, +1 I thought that line was a bit much. Boris Johnson is scum, but Carrie has gone through hell and back with what happened to her. Plus, I actually don’t think she looks ‘old’ for 31 tbh. Plus, even if she did, it’s not really cool to go after her appearance guys. That was unnecessarily harsh imho.
And even if she hadn’t had that life (which my god, that poor woman)- I don’t even think she looks THAT old. She doesn’t look like an 18 year old, but my god. The kind of pressure we put on women to constantly look a certain way is exhausting. And then the people who get work done get dragged for getting work done. It’s a no-win all around, and it’s getting more and more inexcusable in this day and age.
Completely agree. She looks her about age. And there’s nothing wrong with that. And if she looked way older? There’s nothing wrong with that either. It’s maddening that looking young for your age is being held up as some sort of “how good are you?” purity test for women now.
And I just turned 29. I think she looks older than I do, but not by much at all. But I’m hitting the point where I’m starting to get really self conscious about aging, and seeing people that look perfectly fine get called out for looking old or whatever doesn’t help. I can tell myself it doesn’t reflect my worth all day long, but every once in a while I do succumb to the “oh god, if she looks bad, what do I look like” kind of mentality.
I think we should all be a little kinder to ourselves as well as other women. The amount of pressure there is out there for people both in and out of the public eye genuinely isn’t healthy.
Why would any woman? Just why? There truly can’t be that much money in the world. Why?
My exact thought as well. Just, no.
Pay. Power. Prestige. Or maybe she really loves him. 🤷♀️
I don’t think she looks “old” at all-I was surprised she is in her 30s’, she reminds me of the blonde girl from iCarly but prettier.
The offer is still open: spare bedrooms for Brits down here in sunny Australia. And I do mean sunny. It was a balmy 20°C today – smack-bang in the middle of Winter. 🌞 🐨
