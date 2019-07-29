‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #23: Scarlett Johansson’s ugly engagement ring

Embed from Getty Images

Intro: Chandra’s mom is doing better: Minutes 0 to 1:30

Chandra’s mom is doing better although she is still in the hospital. She’s been getting physical therapy for her injuries and is focused on recovering.

The rise of fascism: Minutes 1:30 to 4:30

Boris Johnson, a terrible racist with a superficial resemblance to Trump, has been appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Theresa May stepped down following the Brexit debacle. We talk about that and our disappointment with Robert Mueller’s testimony.

The Affleck brothers and Matt Damon have new films: Minutes 4:30 to 11:45

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting on screen and co-writing a screenplay based on a 14th century revenge story of two best friends. One of them goes to war, comes back and accuses the other of raping their wife. No one believes the wife’s claim she was raped so their sentence is to fight to the death. If the husband loses his wife gets burned at the stake. Given Ben’s history of sexual harassment, and Matt’s history of discounting women’s MeToo stories, the plot sounds problematic at best. Casey Affleck is making his big return following two sexual harassment lawsuits. He’s directing and starring in a post apocalyptic film in which all women have been wiped out by a disease. We find the whole premise weak.

Scarlett Johansson’s ugly engagement ring: Minutes 11:45 to 15:45

Scarlett Johansson, who is 34 and has been married and divorce twice, is engaged for the third time to Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live. She wore her engagement ring to Comic-Con and it is different to say the least. It’s a brown 11 carat diamond and is a round teardrop shape on a curved black band. We find her engagement ring ugly and talk about our favorite rings. Here’s my moissanite engagement ring from 2004! It’s a platinum radiant-cut ring with trillion accents and is 2.5 total carats. Chandra has a preference for halo rings and likes these two engagement rings.

One in four women under 25 have stopped shaving their armpits: Minutes 15:45 to 20

According to research by Mintel and reported by Vogue at least one in four women under age 25 has stopped shaving their armpits. We’ve seen this trend on the red carpet a bit lately, although I’m sure Julia Roberts thinks she invented it. We give TMI about our shaving preferences and habits.

Puff Diddy is dating Steve Harvey’s 22 year-old daughter: Minutes 20 to 22

Diddy, 49, is dating 22 year-old Lori Harvey, who used to date his son! We know because they were papped out together.

User Feedback: Minutes 22 to 24

Thank you to Kimberly, Paula, Professor Murray and Diane for your awesome feedback! You can contact us at 434-218-3219 and please tweet us if you’re on Twitter, particularly if you’d like us to cover a certain story.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 24 to 26

My comment of the week is from Crowhood on the post about Casey Affleck’s new movie. I have a bonus comment of the week from Mia4s on a Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio post. Chandra’s comment of the week is from LadyMTL on her story about Naomi Campbell grocery shopping.

