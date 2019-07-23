Naomi Campbell shopping at Whole Foods is the best celebrity content ever

I feel like there are many celebrities, models and actresses who could all provide quality content through videos, advice, newsletters, blogs, etc. It’s just that too few of those women really want to be honest or break the fourth wall and actually have a conversation with fans, or show what their lives are really like. I would have considered Naomi Campbell one of those people who preferred to just keep everyone at a distance, wanting to maintain her perfect-diva image. But as it turns out, Naomi Campbell is interesting and she wants us to see how interesting she is. Naomi has a YouTube channel and she’s been posting videos from her life and they are SO good. I covered the “how Naomi flies” video last week, and I was fascinated by how well she hydrates, how she cleans her plane seat and area with disinfecting wipes, and how she even wears a face mask for much of her flights.

Well, Naomi has a new video! She’s apparently taking requests, because she posted the video on Twitter with this message: “New episode on my YouTube channel…Many of you have asked about my diet and the types of foods I eat, so I decided to bring you all grocery shopping with me to learn first hand.” YES. I want to watch Naomi shopping at Whole Foods. Here we go:

Just in the first seconds of the video, I’m already delighted. Like Naomi, I cannot order food online. I have to go grocery shopping myself so I can pick out my fruit and price-compare and walk through the aisles to remember what I actually need. I also find it “therapeutic,” thank you Naomi for agreeing with me. She’s also honest about her restrictive diet (no dairy, no gluten, no wheat, no alcohol and less chocolate) and how it’s thrown her for a loop because she can’t eat many of her favorite snacks.

Then she talks about how since she stopped smoking, she notices that she wants to pick up candy more, and she wants to replace that candy urge with fruit. She picks up some Japanese pears, lemons, red grapes, peaches, Mandarin oranges, basil and essential oils. She also picks up spicy olives, talks about how she of course has hot sauce at her house, and she calls bagging her own nuts “tedious.” She gets a lot of yogurt, she picks up some yellow roses for her bathroom (lol) and she stops and takes a selfie with a fan. She has a moment where she stares at the baked goods and has to stop herself from grabbing all of them (same!).

Honestly, getting to see this side of her life is amazing, isn’t it? I hope the next video is, like, Naomi trying to drive in LA. Or maybe trying to track down her favorite flavor of Nicorette, or maybe what she eats on a cheat day. I can’t believe she’s not charging us for this content because it’s amazing! I would watch a video of her making toast and coffee.