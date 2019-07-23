Naomi Campbell shopping at Whole Foods is the best celebrity content ever

I feel like there are many celebrities, models and actresses who could all provide quality content through videos, advice, newsletters, blogs, etc. It’s just that too few of those women really want to be honest or break the fourth wall and actually have a conversation with fans, or show what their lives are really like. I would have considered Naomi Campbell one of those people who preferred to just keep everyone at a distance, wanting to maintain her perfect-diva image. But as it turns out, Naomi Campbell is interesting and she wants us to see how interesting she is. Naomi has a YouTube channel and she’s been posting videos from her life and they are SO good. I covered the “how Naomi flies” video last week, and I was fascinated by how well she hydrates, how she cleans her plane seat and area with disinfecting wipes, and how she even wears a face mask for much of her flights.
Well, Naomi has a new video! She’s apparently taking requests, because she posted the video on Twitter with this message: “New episode on my YouTube channel…Many of you have asked about my diet and the types of foods I eat, so I decided to bring you all grocery shopping with me to learn first hand.” YES. I want to watch Naomi shopping at Whole Foods. Here we go:
Just in the first seconds of the video, I’m already delighted. Like Naomi, I cannot order food online. I have to go grocery shopping myself so I can pick out my fruit and price-compare and walk through the aisles to remember what I actually need. I also find it “therapeutic,” thank you Naomi for agreeing with me. She’s also honest about her restrictive diet (no dairy, no gluten, no wheat, no alcohol and less chocolate) and how it’s thrown her for a loop because she can’t eat many of her favorite snacks.
Then she talks about how since she stopped smoking, she notices that she wants to pick up candy more, and she wants to replace that candy urge with fruit. She picks up some Japanese pears, lemons, red grapes, peaches, Mandarin oranges, basil and essential oils. She also picks up spicy olives, talks about how she of course has hot sauce at her house, and she calls bagging her own nuts “tedious.” She gets a lot of yogurt, she picks up some yellow roses for her bathroom (lol) and she stops and takes a selfie with a fan. She has a moment where she stares at the baked goods and has to stop herself from grabbing all of them (same!).
Honestly, getting to see this side of her life is amazing, isn’t it? I hope the next video is, like, Naomi trying to drive in LA. Or maybe trying to track down her favorite flavor of Nicorette, or maybe what she eats on a cheat day. I can’t believe she’s not charging us for this content because it’s amazing! I would watch a video of her making toast and coffee.
Screencaps courtesy of Being Naomi.
I love this! So pure.
She is extremely watchable. I watched the whole video and wanted more. She also loves some basil no?
omg so much basil!! to be fair, I put it in everything. just like lemons so I get it.
QUEEN.
Even though she’s a supermodel and has a reputation of being a complete psycho, she seems pretty normal. Well, apart from the security guy clearly trailing her.
Ultimately, she’s only going to let people see what she wants them to. She would never have done this “normalising” at the peak of her career.
Most people probably seem normal until they throw a phone at your face or try to ruin your life.
The baked goods aisle / section is my downfall! I’ll go to the store wanting just one loaf of bread and walk out with croissants, maybe some lemon tarts, a baguette…I love fresh bread. She’s definitely got some strong willpower if she can just walk away, hahaha.
I’m loving these videos – her FACE! – but I was struck by how bothered I am by all the plastic bags. (That’s not really a criticism of Naomi but of Whole Foods, and grocery stores in general)
It’s interesting because I don’t know if it would have even registered with me a couple of years ago… Things have really changed.
Yes I noticed that too, stores really need to stop providing those bags, and looking at packaging as a whole. That goes for companies also. We as consumers can do our part but it has to be a total industry change too otherwise it’s just lost in the mass of plastic.
It’s crazy to me how much plastic there is in Whole Foods. You’d think they’d be all over that.
Yes, I do think it is amazing. It is so weird to know that I have a lot of things in common with her. I clean the seats of my private plane with lemon scented disinfectant wipes. Not organic wipes though. I want the germs to die as painfully as possible. She is fun and honest. I just like her with each new video. The women who took the selfies with her are bold. I cannot believe that they asked and she actually said yes.
I have to have a more restrictive diet as well. I cannot really eat shellfish anymore, nor can I eat dairy because of my allergies. (I hate giving up smoked gouda and goat cheese) I noticed that when I cut both out of my diet, the horrible reactions stopped. I used to eat shrimp and cheese by the pound when I was a kid. I don’t like getting older.
‘Sometimes I forget what country I am in’ said soo casually. I LOOOVE HER
RIGHT?! This was fantastic and just the right amount of “extra.”
She bought like 10 fruits and NO vegetables. Eat a vegetable Naomi!