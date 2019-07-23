Nicole Kidman is ‘embarrassed’ by Keith Urban singing about their sex life in ‘Gemini’

Within a very small community, I feel like I’m known for certain things: a love of white chocolate, a hatred of bangs, a strong dislike of orange on the red carpet, and yes, Gemini slander. I’m a Virgo. To a Virgo, every single person who falls under the Gemini sign is full-on crazy. I don’t mean to be so judgy about Geminis, but… Virgos are pretty judgmental and that’s not slander. I was reminded of this because Nicole Kidman is a Gemini and her husband Keith Urban wrote a song called “Gemini” about how she’s crazy-good in bed. This is not a joke. Nicole spoke to Kyle & Jackie O’s radio show about Keith’s song and she tried to play it off like she’s not a typical crazy Gemini.

Keith Urban’s 2018 track Gemini is an ode to the racy shenanigans that go on in his marital bed with wife Nicole Kidman. And now Australian actress Nicole, 52, has admitted she doesn’t mind being her country music singer husband’s muse. Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle And Jackie O show on Monday about Keith’s risqué song, the Moulin Rouge star said: ‘I don’t sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.’ The Nashville’s based star’s Gemini lyrics include the confession: ‘She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.’ On Monday, Nicole admitted: ‘It’s better than saying “god, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!”‘ Racier still, Keith also sings in the song: ‘She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.’ When radio co-host Kyle Sandilands asked if that element of the song was true, Nicole laughed off the question. ‘No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that, that’s outrageous,’ she chuckled.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve sort of come around on Nicole and Keith, honestly. I never really “got” them and I still don’t understand their dynamic, quite honestly, but I just accept them. They’ve sort of blended their personalities and their looks, right? I feel like they get his-and-hers Botox, his-and-hers blonde highlights, his-and-hers coordinated fashion. And it makes sense for them and they’re happy, and so be it. But that Gemini sh-t would drive me up the wall!! (Also: Keith Urban is a Scorpio and that means every day with him is Scorpio Season.)