Nicole Kidman is ‘embarrassed’ by Keith Urban singing about their sex life in ‘Gemini’

Within a very small community, I feel like I’m known for certain things: a love of white chocolate, a hatred of bangs, a strong dislike of orange on the red carpet, and yes, Gemini slander. I’m a Virgo. To a Virgo, every single person who falls under the Gemini sign is full-on crazy. I don’t mean to be so judgy about Geminis, but… Virgos are pretty judgmental and that’s not slander. I was reminded of this because Nicole Kidman is a Gemini and her husband Keith Urban wrote a song called “Gemini” about how she’s crazy-good in bed. This is not a joke. Nicole spoke to Kyle & Jackie O’s radio show about Keith’s song and she tried to play it off like she’s not a typical crazy Gemini.
Keith Urban’s 2018 track Gemini is an ode to the racy shenanigans that go on in his marital bed with wife Nicole Kidman. And now Australian actress Nicole, 52, has admitted she doesn’t mind being her country music singer husband’s muse.
Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle And Jackie O show on Monday about Keith’s risqué song, the Moulin Rouge star said: ‘I don’t sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.’
The Nashville’s based star’s Gemini lyrics include the confession: ‘She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.’
On Monday, Nicole admitted: ‘It’s better than saying “god, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!”‘
Racier still, Keith also sings in the song: ‘She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.’ When radio co-host Kyle Sandilands asked if that element of the song was true, Nicole laughed off the question. ‘No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that, that’s outrageous,’ she chuckled.
I’ve sort of come around on Nicole and Keith, honestly. I never really “got” them and I still don’t understand their dynamic, quite honestly, but I just accept them. They’ve sort of blended their personalities and their looks, right? I feel like they get his-and-hers Botox, his-and-hers blonde highlights, his-and-hers coordinated fashion. And it makes sense for them and they’re happy, and so be it. But that Gemini sh-t would drive me up the wall!! (Also: Keith Urban is a Scorpio and that means every day with him is Scorpio Season.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Im a Gemini…I also do astrological charts. Geminis aren’t crazy. That’s Scorpio. Also Nicole is actually born on a cusp. Which means she exhibits both Gemini and Cancer traits. And in her personal life she reads more like a Cancer. Jessica Simpson is also a Cancer and remember what John Mayer famously said about her in bed??
PS- stop talking crap about Geminis Kaiser. Or I’ll have to tell you about your Virgo self! Lol.
I can vouch for Scorpios being crazy. My ex was. He was also good in bed.
Exactly. Scorpios are crazy. But they are also incredibly sexual and good at it.
So true! That’s why I put up with his crazy ass for 2 years! Dickmatized! So what about Sagittarius, Valiantly? What 3 words would you use to describe them?
Three words for Sagittarius? Adventurous, expansive and emotionally tone deaf. More than three words but you get my point. Lol.
Lol, V.V.!! Yep, that sounds like me! Thanks!.
Lol, I’m Cancer, moon in Virgo and ascendant in Scorpio. Am I nuts?
Yes and no. Lol. You have a TON of water in major aspects so you are probably quite emotional at times. BUT – and this is a major but – your moon being in Virgo means you probably spend a lot of time attempting to control your emotions and not let them rule you. Your Scorpio being in your rising sign means you come across as pretty intense to other people. But once they get to know you that evens out a bit. Your Cancer sun sign softens the intensity of your rising sign and brings some humanity to your moon as Virgos can come across as rather detached.
“your moon being in Virgo means you probably spend a lot of time attempting to control your emotions and not let them rule you.”
I’m constantly keeping myself in check. Like, stop crying just because you’re angry.
I’m Scorpio. I’m not crazy. Where does that come from? We do have ESP, though.
Lol. Scorpios never think they are crazy. I actually really like Scorpios. You guys are INTENSE but in the best possible way. You are the dark horses of the zodiac.
Jerusha, crazy people don’t know they are crazy. Just sayin’. Lol, kidding!
No such thing as a cusp. 30 years in professional astrology. There’s only degrees in each sign/house and a birthtime falls squarely on it, whether at 28° Gemini or 1° Cancer. And those variations correspond to other astro energies too complicated for this venue.
Naan what do you think of moon cusps? My friend is either last degree of Gemini or first degree of cancer moon but because of estimate birth time with a half hour diff its impossible to know which. Do you think moons can blend over adjacent signs? How could she find out which?
I live with two roommates, both Scorpios. I can vouch; they are f**king crazy. I love them both, but I’m a Taurus. I’m steady enough to balance them, but stubborn enough to not get crushed under their huge personalities. LOL.
I’m a Virgo and my husband is a Gemini/Cancer, let’s just say it’s never boring. As much as they frustrate me, Gemini’s are very interesting to me because they are so opposite of me. Both signs are ruled by mercury so there is a commonality.
Well considering she went through complete hell with Tom Cruise, she deserves all the happiness with someone who truly adores her. And I think Keith genuinely does. They initially hit it off with their Aussie connection, which I think is sweet. They might actually be my favorite celeb couple come to think of it.
PS- this story reminds me of when George Stephanopoulas recently interviewed his good friend Howard Stern, who basically told the world about George’s crazy sex life he has with his wife, and he was super embarrassed. Lol
Lol. Yes Virgos and Geminis are basically two sides of the same coin so I find it funny when Virgos talk crap about Geminis. Because we actually have a lot in common. We just approach those things differently.
Edit: This reply was meant for Faithmobile. Im on my iPhone. Sorry about that!
Is it that racy to wake up in the middle of the night to sleep with your husband? I can understand not wanting your husband to share that stuff with the world but it’s not wild or crazy.
I’ll never forget how embarrassed she was on the graham norton show when he mentioned her chemistry with Alex Skarsgard. She was so mad, it made her look so guilty lol
I’m an aqua sun and I have trouble with crazy geminis too… I mean I hate/ love them, but I’m way too sturdy and fixed (lots of determined signs in my planet placements) too put up with any flakieness. Sister, uncle, ex, and my former boss all geminis, and although I love them, I hate making plans with them, they vibrate on some fairy planet where time is a loop they bend to their own will or something, and they very rarely mean what they say. Km the opposite and too blunt most if the time. Annoying! 🙂
Considering how often she discusses their sex life in interviews, I doubt she is embarrassed.
I like them, but this song was terrible! He’s done much better.
This is funny considering the story my friend told me about how she stayed at the same Caribbean resort where Keith had been staying w one of his bimbos, who had to be scurried out the back during a surprise visit from Nicole.
The caretaker of the property seems to tell everyone who comes the same story, don’t understand how this stuff stays buried (or that she doesn’t know).
The only part about this that would shock me is that his bimbos are female. I get strong closeted vibes from him.
Ok because Ive read blinds that he cheats like crazy when he tours. Usually (IRL) when couples humble brag about their wild sex lives it’s anything but and or really messy/drama.
Oh – don’t say that. I mean – they may be ridiculously ‘extra’ and frequently cringe-worthy in their public displays of affection, but I can’t help wanting the best for Nicole after what Tom Cruise put her through – as someone else says above. Plus I think she’s one of the best there is in terms of acting. If only she was secure enough to leave her face alone.
Geminis can be like catnip for Virgo but it always ends badly. Geminis just cannot do “being present”. Enjoy them for 3 minutes and then move on. Or, like me, just cross the street when you see them coming.
Boooo!!! Lol. What’s your sign Naan?
Lmao. Of course Keith is a Scorpio like me. I’ve got a Virgo moon to keep me stable but uh, I still have my moments.
I love them together. Saw them in a grocery store in Tn. and they were very down to earth , sweet and seemed very natural together.