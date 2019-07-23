Chelsea Clinton welcomed her third child, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky

I honestly forgot that Chelsea Clinton was knocked up again, and I totally forgot that this is her THIRD child. Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, in September 2014. Their second child, son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, was born June 2016. And now the third child: son Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. I kind of like that all three kids are “Clinton Mezvinsky” and without the hyphen, it just sounds like all the kids have Clinton as a middle name. I love that – using the mother’s maiden as a middle name. It’s sweet. With Aiden and Charlotte’s names, we knew that Chelsea was a Sex and the City fan. I surprised she didn’t name the third kid Sam, Alexander Petrovsky or Mr. Big. No, she really did go with Jasper:

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

So… thoughts? I like the name Jasper, honestly. I feel like many parents are against Jasper because it’s not “masculine” enough or boyish or butch or whatever. I feel like Jasper is a good third-child name, and it’s a good name for a kid who wants to be an artist or a writer. I don’t think I’ve ever met a Jasper, but I would like to. It’s a pretty name.

Chelsea is 39 years old – do you think Jasper is her last? Or will she go for one more? I don’t know. She seems to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, so maybe she’ll do it again.