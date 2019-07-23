Kim Zolciak claims family was kicked off flight as husband was in security with ‘support’ dog



The Zolciak-Biermann family are entitled a-holes, frankly, and Kim often paints herself as the victim when she’s rightfully called out for the things she says and does. At the same time, flying can be nightmarish and unfair, which I know from experience unfortunately. So who do you think was in the wrong in this story about Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s family being kicked off a Delta flight? Apparently dad Kroy was taking too long in security with one of their dogs, a certified support animal? (Was it this dog?) We know about this because daughter Brielle, 22, tweeted about it, saying they were kicked off the flight to Atlanta (she’s since deleted that) and Kim followed up with a tweet that police were involved. Kim and Kroy have daughters Brielle, 22, Ariana, 17, sons Kroy, 8, and Kash, 6, and twins Kane and Kaia, 5.

Kim Zolciak said “police are now involved” after an incident occurred between her family and Delta Airlines that resulted in the reality star and her family leaving a plane. “Unacceptable Delta but police are now involved,” the TV personality, 41, tweeted on Saturday, July 20, while sharing a now-deleted message her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted that same day. [ed note: screenshot below] Biermann, 22, alleged that a Delta employee forced her and her family members off the flight because Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, took too long in line with their service animal. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she wrote. The model also claimed that the incident was traumatic for her younger siblings. “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” she wrote. She followed it up with a subsequent tweet that read, “If I f–king miss my flight home I swear to God.” One day later, Brielle was finally on her way, writing, “GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG [sic] FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!! Opens a New Window. ” Delta denied Brielle’s claims that the family was removed from their aircraft in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22: “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal,” the statement read. According to Delta, Zolciak and her children initially boarded without the former football player, 33, who stayed behind to “clarify paperwork” for the family’s dog. Delta claimed Kroy arrived at the gate after the door to the aircraft had been closed. The airline also alleged that staff tried to help the group to make alternate travel arrangements, though the family wound up making their own. Neither Brielle nor Zolciak disclosed who the service dog was assisting.

[From US Magazine]

If I was a passenger on that flight I would be annoyed by a delay as someone went through security. I’ve made it to the gate right before planes depart and if it’s closed already they don’t let anyone else on. That’s just necessary for scheduling reasons. Atlanta is a major hub and many people would potentially miss connecting flights if exceptions were made. However Delta has screwed me over on several trips and I doubt they handled this delicately or with courtesy. Plus who knows if Kroy got singled out by TSA.

Ooh but look at one of the top liked comments on Kim’s tweet, from a guy who says he was on this flight and that leaving was Kim’s choice after they refused to hold the flight for her husband. This is consistent with Delta’s statement about the incident and sounds typical of her and this family. I understand why they chose to do this and not leave Kroy and the dog behind, but then Brielle and Kim tweeted about it like it was all Delta’s fault and made it into a huge thing.

I was in 1C on this flight and witnessed the entire spectacle. Delta did nothing wrong. The flight attendants and gate agent treated @Kimzolciak with the utmost respect. Delta did not kick them off – Kim demanded to get off when they would not hold the flight for her husband. — Not So Magic Mike (@musatechnow) July 23, 2019

As for why they needed a support dog, Kim did have a stroke as US points out, so that at least sounds legit. I know a breast cancer survivor who has her dog listed as a support dog for that reason. I get it but you do need the paperwork to back up that claim. If it’s the same dog that bit Kim’s kid though I doubt it’s trained to detect seizures. I do think it was the same dog, given that Kim posted this older video of him recently.