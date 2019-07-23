Margot Robbie in Chanel at the ‘OUATIH’ LA premiere: Valley of the Dolls?

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of 'Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood'

Here are some photos of the primary cast at last night’s LA premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie were all in attendance, alongside writer/director Quentin Tarantino. I feel like Margot was aiming for a general kind of Sharon Tate vibe in her Chanel dress, especially with the sheer sleeves and “1960s nightgown” vibe, plus Margot was styled with slightly higher hair, much like Sharon Tate’s hair in Valley of the Dolls. The style inspo has been done before, but in this particular situation, it definitely fits. Her makeup is the WORST though.

Something that bugged me was that they got Brad, Leo and Margot to all pose together atop some steps/elevation and then when the posing was over, neither Leo nor Brad offered Margot a hand with getting down those couple of steps! She was the one in a gown and heels, gentlemen. As for Leo and Brad… they looked fine. I think Brad looked especially good. His face tweaking and wig have definitely settled!

Tarantino was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and then Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leo “surprised” Kimmel:

Photos courtesy of WENN.

4 Responses to “Margot Robbie in Chanel at the ‘OUATIH’ LA premiere: Valley of the Dolls?”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:29 am

    The Sharon Tate cosplay she’s been doing for this whole thing is gross to me. She was a real person, not a character dress up doll that you use for attention.

    I have zero plans to see the movie, so I hope, rather than think that QT will use her presence for something other than a cheap plot point. But him being him, I don’t have much hope.

  2. Erinn says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:29 am

    I don’t really mind her makeup, to be honest. It’s not the best she’s looked, but I think it’s fine. But I’m also super into the kind of bronzey cranberry kind of shades she’s wearing so I might be biased.

  3. Rosalee says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Brad and Leo are not known for behaving like gentlemen.

  4. AB says:
    July 23, 2019 at 7:33 am

    I find Margot’s dress to be extremely unflattering in some angles. Her makeup is unflattering in all angles (why a red eye shadow? It always gives a sickly look to pale skin).

    Brad and Leo look pretty good to be honest. But their collective lack of manners toward Margot is a huge turn off.

