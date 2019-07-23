Margot Robbie in Chanel at the ‘OUATIH’ LA premiere: Valley of the Dolls?

Here are some photos of the primary cast at last night’s LA premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie were all in attendance, alongside writer/director Quentin Tarantino. I feel like Margot was aiming for a general kind of Sharon Tate vibe in her Chanel dress, especially with the sheer sleeves and “1960s nightgown” vibe, plus Margot was styled with slightly higher hair, much like Sharon Tate’s hair in Valley of the Dolls. The style inspo has been done before, but in this particular situation, it definitely fits. Her makeup is the WORST though.

Something that bugged me was that they got Brad, Leo and Margot to all pose together atop some steps/elevation and then when the posing was over, neither Leo nor Brad offered Margot a hand with getting down those couple of steps! She was the one in a gown and heels, gentlemen. As for Leo and Brad… they looked fine. I think Brad looked especially good. His face tweaking and wig have definitely settled!

Tarantino was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and then Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leo “surprised” Kimmel: