Naomi Campbell uses disinfecting wipes to clean her airplane seat: weird or nah?

I enjoy Naomi Campbell in the same way I enjoy Mariah Carey or the late Elizabeth Taylor. They are/were unapologetic divas who never tried to pretend to be down to earth. So imagine my surprise that Naomi would actually deign to show the world what her daily life is really like. Naomi is still a working model who travels for work constantly. I imagine she travels for pleasure constantly too, as she says in this video that she just loves to fly. In this video, Naomi shows her travel habits, from her airport candy shopping (a bag of Twix and I think a bag of gummies), to her germophobia once seated on the airplane. She seems to be traveling from Nice, France to Doha, Qatar, so some of her impulse-airport purchases are probably duty-free. Which might explain her browsing/shopping at the top-line makeup shop. She also picks up a bunch of fashion magazines for the flight, and she happily points to all of the women of color on various fashion magazine covers. But the part that’s getting the most attention is where she cleans her seat – you can skip to the 3-minute mark, but the whole video is a lot of fun:

I mean… I don’t think she’s particularly crazy for using a disinfecting wipe to clean her little area at all? Airplanes are germ laboratories and there’s nothing worse than accidentally touching some sticky mess that the previous passenger left. I don’t even think her little face mask is weird either, I mean, at worst it just does nothing, but it obviously makes her feel better and hell, maybe it does stop some germs.

Some other things I enjoy: Naomi spreading the gospel of hydration throughout the video, and she’s downing so much water before she even boards the plane. I also enjoyed her being nice to all of the airport personnel – no diva tricks there! And she’s wearing super-comfortable-looking clothes to fly. I mean, I’m sure her outfit cost a fortune, but the ensemble is basically “good quality pajamas and sneakers.”