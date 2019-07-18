Naomi Campbell uses disinfecting wipes to clean her airplane seat: weird or nah?

I enjoy Naomi Campbell in the same way I enjoy Mariah Carey or the late Elizabeth Taylor. They are/were unapologetic divas who never tried to pretend to be down to earth. So imagine my surprise that Naomi would actually deign to show the world what her daily life is really like. Naomi is still a working model who travels for work constantly. I imagine she travels for pleasure constantly too, as she says in this video that she just loves to fly. In this video, Naomi shows her travel habits, from her airport candy shopping (a bag of Twix and I think a bag of gummies), to her germophobia once seated on the airplane. She seems to be traveling from Nice, France to Doha, Qatar, so some of her impulse-airport purchases are probably duty-free. Which might explain her browsing/shopping at the top-line makeup shop. She also picks up a bunch of fashion magazines for the flight, and she happily points to all of the women of color on various fashion magazine covers. But the part that’s getting the most attention is where she cleans her seat – you can skip to the 3-minute mark, but the whole video is a lot of fun:
I mean… I don’t think she’s particularly crazy for using a disinfecting wipe to clean her little area at all? Airplanes are germ laboratories and there’s nothing worse than accidentally touching some sticky mess that the previous passenger left. I don’t even think her little face mask is weird either, I mean, at worst it just does nothing, but it obviously makes her feel better and hell, maybe it does stop some germs.
Some other things I enjoy: Naomi spreading the gospel of hydration throughout the video, and she’s downing so much water before she even boards the plane. I also enjoyed her being nice to all of the airport personnel – no diva tricks there! And she’s wearing super-comfortable-looking clothes to fly. I mean, I’m sure her outfit cost a fortune, but the ensemble is basically “good quality pajamas and sneakers.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I always get a flu/cold after a flight. I think it’s the mixture of dry air and bacteria circulating in the confined space. I’m usually not germ-phobic at all but I will copy Naomi’s routine for future flights.
Me too. Just came back from a trip with a bad cold. Everyone on our flight home was sick too, I’ve never heard so much coughing and sneezing.
I wipe the screen, table and arms. You literally touch and/or eat off those things the whole flight. Can’t hurt to clean a little.
So she’s flying commercial. That’s gotta sting.
Not weird at all. Y’all ever see a desperate parent change their baby’s diaper on the tray table or seat? Yeah. Wipe alllll of that down.
Nah.
I love Naomi and yeah am with her on the planes seats things – having witness how people behave on a plane I would too. Like her I have put the blanket provided over the seat and I always make sure I have hand sanitiser. And I will be buying one of those face masks for flying.
Well, after seeing that guy use the tablet with his feet on a plane, I don’t blame her.
I wipe down the seat and use hand sanitizer frequently on flights, and I’m not really a germophobe by any stretch of the imagination. But planes are gross lol.
Makes perfect sense to me. Anything used by the general public is filthy. I always wipe the belt buckle, tray table and arm rests.
Nah, not weird at all. She’s smart! I watched this video the other day and decided I’m going to start doing this. Planes are disgusting!
Yep, every plastic/smooth surface of your seat, armrests, window, screen, wall & headrest. Also Purell before you eat or touch your face. Haven’t gotten sick after a flight since I started doing this.
The airlines have gotten super cheap and rushed about how they manage their schedules and you have to wonder how often and how carefully they clean the cabin interiors. There were stories a few weeks ago of passengers abandoned alone in locked planes – that tells you how thorough they’re being in checking planes, let alone cleaning them.
Not weird to me! 😎
Have you seen those people who go into the airplane bathrooms with their shoes OFF?? Like, they’d be wearing sock and go in there – that’s disgusting.
I love all of what she does and I’m going to check out her YouTube channel now. I’ve caught myself wondering a lot about all of the stuff that people exhale and leave after themselves on the seats/handles.
Hydration though – I’m all for it on the plane, BUT it makes you go pee every damn 10 minutes. How do you avoid a bursting bowels if the plane is stuck on the tarmac, as often happens before take off?
Shoes off,Barf!🤢
Not weird. I say this after day 5 of the most brutal run with norovirus my family has ever had. We were at a children’s haircut salon Sunday for my 15 month old’s first haircut. Of course we washed everyone’s hands with soap and warm water once we got home (there were slides and toys to play with), but by then it was too late. The toddler came down with the stomach flu. We were up all night with him. Ended up in urgent care Monday evening. By Tuesday afternoon both my husband and I were down with it despite every possible precaution. And then came the 10yo. All 4 of us, violently sick. I’m finally coming up for air. I think the worst is over. I’m planning on wiping down every surface ever in every public place from now on. This was the worst.
I don’t think it’s weird at all. People are NASTY.
Not weird to me, but I do the same thing minus the gloves – I use a fresh wipe or sanitizer – but I may add the gloves too!
QUEEN.
I don’t say this often when speaking about models but smart, very smart.
I’ve seen people do this before and I have myself a few times, but I almost always forget to bring the wipes. I usually try to change out of my travel clothes or even shower right away if I can. I just feel so cruddy after I get off a plane
YAS. I have obsessively cleaning every airplane seat/tray/seatbelt/armrest for years!! (Much to my family’s embarrassment)
I do this, especially on my outbound flight (don’t want to be sick on vacation!). I’ve been even more diligent about it since following @passengershaming on Instagram. 😖 I toss a few Lysol wipes in a baggie and am good to go!
I got tired of catching the plague after every flight, so I started wiping everything down, too. The white Clorox wipes are brown after one pass! Nobody ever treats me like it’s weird- if someone is sitting next to me, they usually ask if they can use one too. Planes are never cleaned!
United allows disposable seat covers, honestly people sneeze, wipe themselves on the seats, or they get sick.
Not weird.
I have been doing this for a decade on account of an autoimmune disease.. it works.
It is a routine I carry forward to the hotel room as well to ensure I avoid getting ill as much as possible. People can be disgusting indeed.
Yeah this is normal and smart.Because I have Crohn’s disease and must sometimes run to a bathroom-any bathroom,because it can hit quick,and I don’t want to leave a disgusting mess after I leave I have a whole kit that’s in my purse-disinfectant wipes,mini Lysol spray,baby wipes,hand sanitizer,ziplock plastic bag in case I have to dispose of anything gross ,extra underwear and latex gloves.Sounds OTT,but I don’t want to use a filthy bathroom,nor do I want to leave one.