Anne Hathaway knew her pregnancy ‘was going to make somebody feel worse’

Last week, Anne Hathaway announced her second pregnancy. From the photo she posted, she looks pretty far along as she has a nice-sized bump. Her first child, Jonathan, is three years old and I had always wondered if Anne and Adam Shulman were one-and-done parents or if they would eventually try for another. Anne answered that question in the Instagram announcement, writing: “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.” While Anne promoted her new project this weekend – the Amazon series Modern Love – she spoke in greater depth about infertility struggles and how much sympathy she has for every couple or every person dealing with trying to have a baby:

On her pregnancy: “I am really happy. This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening.” On the “not a straight line” thing: “It’s not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share. I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it. I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”

“I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves…” That’s probably true in this situation, but it’s probably true of every situation? I’m not saying this about Anne specifically nor am I trying to criticize Anne or any woman who might feel worse when someone has happy news. But… people are allowed to have good news, or to be happy about their pregnancies without it being about other people, you know? That’s what irritated me about Lena Dunham’s sh-t in the wake of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy too – this idea that women with happy reproductive news need to walk on eggshells in case they upset other women.

Here are some photos of Anne at press event to promote her series this weekend:

