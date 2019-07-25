Anne Hathaway is pregnant again & she sent love to people going through ‘infertility hell’

Yay! On Wednesday, Anne Hathaway dropped some great news: she’s expecting her second child! She gave birth to son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman in March 2016, although it feels like that was so long ago. Like, I halfway expected to hear that Jonathan is actually six years old now. He’s not! He’s three years old. And we’ve never seen him, I don’t think? Anne keeps her family on lockdown, which explains how she could debut such a sizeable baby bump on Instagram out of nowhere! She’s very preg! Well into her second trimester.
As you can see, Anne gave a shout-out to all the couples out there struggling with “infertility and conception hell,” and she wrote “please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies…Sending you extra love.” I didn’t know that she didn’t have a “straight line” with her first pregnancy, although that probably explains the three-and-a-half year gap between Anne and Adam Shulman’s wedding (in September 2012) and Jonathan’s conception (late summer 2015). It might also explain the similar-spaced gap between Jonathan’s birth and this second pregnancy.
Anyway, I’m very happy for Anne! She’s not going to tell us much of anything about her pregnancy or her kids, but I’m happy for her all the same. Also: I kind of wonder if this was one of the big reasons why she stopped drinking last year? She made a huge deal about that in several interviews – many of you theorized that Anne is a Friend of Bill, which is very possible, but I also think it’s possible that she just decided to stop drinking entirely when she was going through IVF or whatever else she and Adam needed to do.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I appreciated her statements about not drinking though. I’m a new mother and committed to the same, it’s nice to have a few sober voices out there in a world flooded with trendy “mom juice” wine glasses
Totally agree. There is nothing wrong with having a drink here and there but it’s proven that from cancer to weakening your liver, alcohol is not great.
So why each time a woman comes home in movies she is instantly put a red or white wine glass in her hand every single day? I swear wine glasses are the new cigarettes in films. I understand that a prop helps set the mood and the acting but it is a bit much.
The “wine mom” and the “moms who wine” are so annoying. Annoying in film, annoying in real life. I shudder when I drop my kids off to soccer practice and one of them will come shrieking out asking if I want some “mom juice” by which they mean disgusting cheap rose.
I think it’s what they have instead of personalities.
Our UK version of it is drinking in the week-end with friends at home while the kids watch. It’s completelly normalised behaviour. All kids have seen their parents drunk and end up replicating this on a regular basis. It’s not just the mums though. It’s EVERYONE.
I know! I have to split my time between the US East Coast and London (currently sweating myself to death over in London, it’s ridiculous), and the first british BBQ I went to where people had their kids too was unreal, to me. People getting absolutely wasted, sometimes both parents. Smoking away in front of their kids – I’ll have one every now and then but I’d never do it in front of my kids! – though when I lived in Paris I’d see people pushing prams with a cigarette in hand). I can’t imagine just getting utterly drunk like that with my kids around.
Totally agreed. I have two kids and find the jokes about mom juice to be not very funny. I’ve lost two family members to alcoholism so I don’t find casual alcoholism to be funny. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a drink sometimes but having to drink wine to be around your family at the end of the day isn’t cute or funny. I’m aware the jokes are an exaggeration for most but I still think it blurs the line of acceptable enough to encourage women who are struggling to turn to the bottle for relief
aw, congratulations to her! That’s exciting. I like her post and being open about her IF struggles but also respect that she maintains privacy for her personal life.
+1
Congrats to Anne and Adam. I like Anne. She’s a good actress and keeps her private life mostly private.
With the way people were being horrible to her about wanting an Oscar, if she was a a friend of Bill, that story would have come out with the quickness.
And also congrats.
Congrats to Anne & her family! I’ve always had a soft spot for her since she first burst onto the scene in The Princess Diaries. Her transition from family-friendly films to more mature, adult roles was pretty seamless and I’ve always been impressed by that. I never really understood the hate she received during the awards season that led to her Oscar. Yes, she was both thirsty-as-hell and awe-shucks-who-me? all at the same time, but she didn’t deserve the vitriol that was thrown her way. I’m happy for her and wish her a healthy pregnancy and birth!
It always bothered me because much as I don’t love her acting, I think:
- she’s flawless in the Devil Wears Prada
- Leonardo DiCaprio shameless begged in the thirstiest way possible for an Oscar for YEARS, and no one ragged on him for it
Such lovely news!! Congrats to the family. I kinda want her to have a girl this time around, for no reason at all!
Aww, I am legit happy for AnnE. I wish her and the new baby and the rest of her family a lot of luck.
I now have such a soft spot for her. Maybe it was my reaction to everyone trying to one up themselves on who could insult her more during her Oscar campaign. Not really sure and I don’t really want to spend any time thinking about it. I like her now.