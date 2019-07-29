Armie Hammer posted a video of his 2-year-old son putting his dad’s toes in his mouth

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two children. The oldest is a girl named Harper (Harper Hammer, my lord) and the youngest is a son named Ford Armand Douglas Hammer. Ford Hammer is about two and a half years old. And this child has some kind of obsession with A) putting things into his mouth and/or B) feet. Long story short, Armie Hammer posted a video of his son putting Armie’s toes in his (Ford’s) mouth. For real:
I feel like families do weird sh-t and there are private jokes and bizarre stories which, from the outside looking in, would look terrible or inappropriate or worse. That’s the reason why those kinds of stories should remain in the family, as private sh-t to laugh about when Ford is older and he brings home his first girlfriend. “Hey, remember when Ford was obsessed with putting his dad’s toes in his mouth LMAO.” In real time and on social media, of course that sh-t gets blown up and out of proportion. So there was a “backlash” to the video and everyone on the internet became a parenting expert and it got so bad that Elizabeth Chambers commented on Perez Hilton’s Instagram copy of the video:
Weighing in on the truth behind the video, the mother of two commented on Hilton’s post, sharing that contrary to her husband’s caption, their son only had his father’s toes in his mouth for a few seconds.
“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” she wrote, explaining that Ford’s behavior was a family joke. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,” she explained, before admitting that “sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”
Yes. I agree. The problem is not that a 2-and-a-half year old has a weird thing about feet or toes. It’s probably just a phase and Armie and Elizabeth are probably just not making it a big deal and hoping Ford grows out of it. The problem was that Armie posted it online. That’s the issue here. I feel sorry for Ford when he grows up and finds all of this sh-t about him online.
Why would you allow your child to lick and bite your nasty toes for 7 minutes and then tag it #footfetishonfleek? The worst part is sharing the video with millions of people. Some things don’t need to be shared. Unfortunately, they embarrassed their son and turned his innocence into a viral joke.
A friend was able to find me scans online from a celeb interview in an old teen magazine that’s been defunct since the early 00s. Say that to say, the internet is eternal. Why any parent would think immortalizing and dispersing to millions something their kid is sure to find humiliating is a good idea, I’ll never know.
I think it’s funny, I don’t get the outrage.
Kids do funny/weird shit. Share that with your inner circle who get the joke. It’s never good to share with the internet at large, celebrity or not.
It’s weird as hell. But the weirdest part is really that he’s happily sharing it to millions of people. Kids do weird shit. But letting him go for 7 freaking minutes doing something gross like that and then CHOOSING to share it and CHOOSING to select the hashtags he chose is freaking nuts.
But at the same time, if Armie didn’t have negative press, he’d have no press at all. Which I think is a lot of the reasoning behind these choices.
2 year olds are weird. my daughter went through a three week phase of putting her own foot in her mouth b/c she could. she thought it was the funniest thing in the world and it was gross. we laughed a little, discouraged it a little and ignored it a little. but i didn’t put it on instgram and tag it #footfetishonfleek. i mean…i honestly think armie hammer gets drunk and does this shit and he is like a 3rd kid for his wife.
I did a lot of weird/funny things when I was a kid. We have family videos and albums that we pull out on birthdays etc and enjoy. It’s for family and friends ONLY. Not to be shared with the world and creepy people who will take an innocent action and turn it into something gross. I’m so happy I grew up before social media was a thing.
It’s hard for me to get worked up over this. I agree that sharing it in IG was unwise, but I’m betting Ford grows up to have his dad’s (and mom’s) sense of humor and outlook. He may not be embarrassed by this at all. In 14 years it will have been overtaken by oceans of other things, and I doubt it will be a blip on anyone’s radar but his family’s.
The internet is filled with kids doing wacky things. It’s goofy and harmless but what concerns me is those idiots on Crazy Days and Nights sexualizing the footage. A number of the posts are suggesting Hammer is a sexual deviant who accidentally posted the footage.
I think finding it funny or not is up to individual people. The hashtag foot fetish on fleek is either a) ignorantly sexualizing his toddler son’s behavior or b) ignorantly making fun of a person’s sexual activities. Also, not everything your kid does that entertains you needs to be shared to entertain the world. I think giving your child a social media presence is a slippery slope. I agree with the poster that AH is probably the third child in the family and I’m surprised he hasn’t taken down his Instagram and flounced away for the day.
I’m more upset with his hijacking of AAVE term On Fleek and using it soooo wrong. But yeah, kids do random weird things. My 2 y/o tries to put my toes in his mouth because he thinks it’s funny and he likes the reaction. I won’t share it on my SM but then again I’m not an actor used to sharing my life on public setting
This guy has a habit of over sharing. Anyone remember when he was liking all those bondage videos on twitter and apparently didn’t realize that everyone can see his activity. It would be funny if not for his weird hashtag, that pushed it over the line into weird and gross. Me thinks this guy is a pervert.
liking or participating in BDSM does not make you a pervert. bondage in particular is an ancient form of erotica and is practically mainstream.
We have a local fame whore who is desperately trying to become an insta mom influencer-she puts everything out there and has followers,but I think they follow just to see how incredibly stupid she is,where I’m going with this is that she has actual insta accounts for her 5 year old daughter and seven year old son,and the pics of her daughter are borderline inappropriate-these kids will be eternally on the internet without any say,people should think before posting anything about their innocent children.
This is so nasty but with that fact aside, the parents should have never posted it!!! This kid, who will quickly become an adult, will NEVER live this down. His parents were not thinking.
Kind of OT but I had to stop following Elizabeth Chambers on Instagram. The woman is the most exhausting human being in the world. She’s constantly posting and going to parties and dragging her kids everywhere at all hours of the day/night. Then when the 2 year old gets grumpy she will post about it and I’m like… it’s 2 am and he’s at some restaurant???
his thirst for attention knows no bounds. the kid is just being a kid but why would you post that? i will never understand the compulsion to post so much personal information, photos, videos etc about a child who cannot consent to that, especially from a famous family that millions of people will see. the kids grown up with a complex and no privacy. its gross. armie is gross he proves it time after time. this comes as no surprise. poor kid
It’s such a sad invasion of that tiny person’s privacy.
My two year old girl is obsessed with boobs, she’s always grabbing my bras and holding them up to her chest and saying “my boobs! My boooobs!”. It’s hilarious. She also has to point out and then grab at any nipples that are out at any given point, like when I’m dressing, or she’s bathing, or her dad and bro are topless at the beach.
We laugh about it and also try not to give it too much attention so she can grow out of this funny, bizarre toddler obsession. I took a video of her talking about nipples and sent it to my sis who lives overseas. My sis laughed about it and we kept it private, that was it. I can’t imagine sharing that on social media.
Every child for time eternal has gone through weird phases and body obsessions. The difference is, it wasn’t documented and shared with hundreds (normal people) to millions (famous people) of strangers online! Honestly it would break my heart to let my daughter down and sell her development and fixation for likes. Gross behavior from the parents, ten times more gross than the toe thing this child is doing!