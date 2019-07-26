Lori Harvey, 22, is dating 49-year-old Sean Combs, after dating his son Justin

boohoo Block Party Featuring Zendaya

Mid-day Thursday, the photos came out. Sean “Puffy/Diddy” Combs was seen walking around with Lori Harvey. Combs is 49 years old. Lori Harvey is 22 years old. They were seem in New York, wearing coordinated striped shorts/pants and white tops. Lori seemed especially smiley, almost like she was happy that this was becoming official. Did she call the paps? Or did Puffy?

Lori is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and from where I sit, she’s been trying to happen for the past few years. There was that thing – just a moment, really – with Jay-Z months ago. But she’s been trying to get people to gossip about her for a while. There were club hookups with Lewis Hamilton, Instagramming with Trey Songz, a failed engagement to Memphis Depay, and…she also dated Justin Combs, Sean Combs’ 25-year-old son. Yes, Sean Combs is dating his son’s ex-girlfriend.

As for Puffy, he’s been officially single since his breakup from Cassie last fall, although he has been dating, of course. Last month, there were even reports about Puffy and Lori, reports which they both denied at the time. It looks like that thing a month ago was more like a dry run for gossip, just to see what the reaction would be. Well, here’s the reaction:

Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Lori Harvey, 22, is dating 49-year-old Sean Combs, after dating his son Justin”

  1. Seraphina says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Gross.

    And after that explanation of the Harvey daughter, my head hurts too like the lady in the picture. Lol.

    Reply
  2. Arizona says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:39 am

    The fact that she’ll have slept with a son and his father grosses me out, their age difference grosses me out, and the matching outfits definitely gross me out.

    Reply
  3. Ariel says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Ick.

    Reply
  4. A random commenter says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Ew.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Nasty. Icky. NO.

    Reply
  6. Actual Denny Lsu says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Was she into middle-aged men before she met Sean? Or does fame make having sex with someone old enough to be your father less gross?

    Reply
  7. ds says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:44 am

    It’s like that story about Bryan Ferry and him dating, I think marrying even, his sons girlfriend. Gosh. I can’t imagine that working in a long run but maybe these guys don’t have family hang outs.

    Reply
  8. Maddy says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Gross. Everything about this is gross. And Lori was tight with Kim (R.I.P), too. Disgusting.

    Reply
  9. SJR says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Ewww! (shudder)
    Daytime soap operas are not good examples for real life, people.

    Reply
  10. LoonyTunes says:
    July 26, 2019 at 7:55 am

    She’ll be pregnant by fall …

    Reply
  11. Chica71 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Does Diddy really date? She’s thirsty, I guess.

    Reply
  12. Enn says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Nope nope nope nope nope.

    Reply
  13. Joanna says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  14. Cousin Chrissy says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Everything I see a 20s something date a 45+ something all I can think is ewwww. Can people not date someone their own age? A 22 year old hasn’t even fully developed their frontal lobe

    Reply
  15. Christina says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:40 am

    All sorts of wrong. This feels like Woody Allen again. Not surprising. He’s still processing Cassie walking out of his life and into being happy and having a baby with his personal trainer.

    Reply
  16. JoJo says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

    She never dated Justin,she pretended to date Justin.She was dating Diddy on the DL.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment