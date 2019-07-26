Lori Harvey, 22, is dating 49-year-old Sean Combs, after dating his son Justin

Mid-day Thursday, the photos came out. Sean “Puffy/Diddy” Combs was seen walking around with Lori Harvey. Combs is 49 years old. Lori Harvey is 22 years old. They were seem in New York, wearing coordinated striped shorts/pants and white tops. Lori seemed especially smiley, almost like she was happy that this was becoming official. Did she call the paps? Or did Puffy?
Diddy and rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey spotted wearing matching outfits https://t.co/yAsReBqRB7 pic.twitter.com/mp5hBkOLer
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 25, 2019
Lori is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and from where I sit, she’s been trying to happen for the past few years. There was that thing – just a moment, really – with Jay-Z months ago. But she’s been trying to get people to gossip about her for a while. There were club hookups with Lewis Hamilton, Instagramming with Trey Songz, a failed engagement to Memphis Depay, and…she also dated Justin Combs, Sean Combs’ 25-year-old son. Yes, Sean Combs is dating his son’s ex-girlfriend.
As for Puffy, he’s been officially single since his breakup from Cassie last fall, although he has been dating, of course. Last month, there were even reports about Puffy and Lori, reports which they both denied at the time. It looks like that thing a month ago was more like a dry run for gossip, just to see what the reaction would be. Well, here’s the reaction:
Diddy is allegedly dating Lori Harvey, who is half his age, and the ex-girlfriend of his own son.
Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey, wife of Steve Harvey. Steve was allegedly having an affair with Marjorie while still married to his 2nd wife.
Do I have that right? pic.twitter.com/UhdRp3tb7E
— April (@ReignOfApril) July 25, 2019
Justin combs after finding out his daddy and Lori Harvey seeing each other pic.twitter.com/dtPwYeS9K8
— ♆ Ƭℰℰ ♆ (@teemacckk) July 25, 2019
Justin Combs walkin into the family dinner after his dad took Lori Harvey 💀pic.twitter.com/aTlFWsq2fe
— Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 25, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
And after that explanation of the Harvey daughter, my head hurts too like the lady in the picture. Lol.
The fact that she’ll have slept with a son and his father grosses me out, their age difference grosses me out, and the matching outfits definitely gross me out.
Was she into middle-aged men before she met Sean? Or does fame make having sex with someone old enough to be your father less gross?
It’s like that story about Bryan Ferry and him dating, I think marrying even, his sons girlfriend. Gosh. I can’t imagine that working in a long run but maybe these guys don’t have family hang outs.
Gross. Everything about this is gross. And Lori was tight with Kim (R.I.P), too. Disgusting.
Daytime soap operas are not good examples for real life, people.
She’ll be pregnant by fall …
Does Diddy really date? She’s thirsty, I guess.
Everything I see a 20s something date a 45+ something all I can think is ewwww. Can people not date someone their own age? A 22 year old hasn’t even fully developed their frontal lobe
All sorts of wrong. This feels like Woody Allen again. Not surprising. He’s still processing Cassie walking out of his life and into being happy and having a baby with his personal trainer.
She never dated Justin,she pretended to date Justin.She was dating Diddy on the DL.