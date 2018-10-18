Sean Combs & Cassie broke up after 11 years, he’s already with a 26-year-old

I genuinely forget that Sean Combs has been with Cassie for the better part of a decade. In my defense, he rarely acts like a man in a long-term relationship. And in my defense, Cassie and Diddy have had a lot of breakup-and-makeup cycles in the past, right? Well, here’s more of the same: Cassie and Sean Combs are over. He’s already with someone else. The “someone else” is only 26 years old. Sources insist that Sean will probably go back to Cassie after this jumpoff thing fizzles out.
Moving on. Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have called it quits after dating on and off for 11 years, according to LoveBScott.com Opens a New Window.
“They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,” Cassie’s rep said in a statement to the website on Wednesday, October 17. The news came shortly after LoveBScott reported that Diddy, 48, has been seeing model Jocelyn Chew. They were reportedly spotted together in Miami in late September and more recently attended Drake and Migos’ concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 12. The rapper and Chew, 26, follow each other on Instagram, and Cassie, 32, recently unfollowed him.
A source tells Us Weekly that Diddy is still “very much in love with Cassie, and this fling with Jocelyn will likely fizzle out.”
I saw some concern online for Cassie because… very little is “in her name.” She and Puffy weren’t married, and considering all the breakups, what they had probably wouldn’t be considered common-law marriage either. The mansions, the cars, the bank accounts, they’re all in Sean Combs’ name. Cassie and Diddy don’t have kids together either, although he has five biological kids (and one stepson) with three exes. He’s talked about having kids with Cassie as recently as this year. Oh well – maybe it’s better this way. A clean break, and hopefully she has some kind of nest egg, and hopefully she won’t take him back.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No kids, only 32 and beautiful, she will do fine. As for him, he’s lucky he has all the $$$ and the lifestyle to help him attract women.
Yes and yes! She is definitely one of the most beautiful women in the world and from what I hear, very, very sweet. She’ll be fine.
I honestly can’t believe how pretty she is. It’s ridiculous.
And has quite possibly one of the sexiest speaking (not trying to be shady, just clear) voices.
You know how fed up Cassie had to have been to leave Diddy? She’s stayed through him having 3 kids while they were together. I wonder what made her finally pull the trigger.
She’s absurdly beautiful, omg!
He dated Jennifer Lopez remember? She was doing well in her career and making her own money while dating him. She has bad taste in men though.
I came here to comment the same! SO pretty!
It seems like she put her own dreams on the back burner just to live like a concubine. What a shame!
That’s harsh. How do we know she put her dreams on the backburner? Or that she was a “concubine”? She didn’t seek to bind him to her through a child. She didn’t overlook his bad behavior. Obviously she could have gotten cars or a house from him in the 11 years they were together if she had wanted.
She’s only 32, single and can find someone new to fall in love with and start a family if she wants. Or go back to singing. I call that a clean break. Young women should use her as a model instead of ending up left to take care of a child alone and stuck to their ex for life.
Comparing her to a concubine? Lovely.
Only 32 and traded in for a younger model. Like the poster above, he is lucky to be that rich :/
That surprised me. 32 seems so young but guess she’s aged out. Yikes.
What does she do for a living? Hope she has some money put back. Would be a hard transition to go from dating a rich guy to a normal guy. Although she’ll probably just go go for another rich guy I imagine.
She was a singer and had one hit song until she became his girlfriend
Not sure why she should be entitled to his earnings. She did not contribute to his career achievements, she did not step-parent, although she got along with the children. She did not cook or clean. She was a companion, friend and lover or they were on yet another breakup. She had side pieces, he had side pieces. I thnk she will be fine. She’s stunning but has a horrible voice. She’s every inch a J. Lo. I have industry friends who say time stands still when she walks in the room lol but once you get past her beauty she’s not intimidating at all. Unlike Jenny from the block however, Cassie is rumored to be down to earth, funny and easygoing. Not the brightest, though, but sweet.
Well I hope he gave her a parting gift ($$$), she earned it, as she was basically his wifey and put up with his crap for a decade.
I was going to say “damn is she aging well,” until I saw that she was only 32. Man, she must have been young as hell when she first started because we’re the same age.
Not gonna lie, though, “Me & U” was my jam in high school. I still have it on my iPod.
Well yeah eleven years… so that would have made her 21 when they hooked up, she was barely an adult and probably young and stupid, thinking she had it made because she had landed Sean Combs. I don’t know much about Diddy but he doesn’t seem like the faithful kind and I remember he and his ex-girlfriend Kimberly Porter were on and off for more than a decade, she even had his twins. My guess? He kept cheating on her! (Just read up on him and five months before Kimberly gave birth to his twins, another woman gave birth to his son so yeah he cheated on her) She’s young, she’ll find someone better to be with, and if she wants kids, that’s still an option for her. Don’t waste your time Cassie with this dude! He’s not worth it.
She was his girlfriend for 11 years, not his wife. Why would anyone think she would be able to get her hands on any of his homes, cars, or money?
Couples that are living together for an extended period of time are recognized in some states as domestic partnerships, regardless of legal marriage status, so there are cases where there would be recourse to recoup financial loss in a breakup.
I’m not of the opinion that she’s technically entitled to anything, but we’re all aware of what good living costs. That’s part of why severe economic differences between partners can be so uncomfortable and borderline predatory to some of us. It creates a dependence that isn’t easy to break. Honestly, if I had a partner who made significantly less money than me, and we broke up after living together for years, I’d likely support them financially until they were back on their feet (barring abuse or other reasons of that nature). It would strike me as the ethical thing to do.
She is so pretty!
Didn’t she have a popular song looong time ago aka 10 years ago??
These are the songs I know:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVJ5gsLeCSM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-gnILERp2Y
Run, Cassie, RUN. Be strong and never look back.
It’s really difficult to prove a common law marriage, IF you live in one of the states that recognizes it (which, not that many do).
He is disgusting. And if the rumours about him are true then she’s very lucky she’s out.
I’m more interested in Eminem’s shot at Diddy in his MGK diss, “Killshot”. Shady’s back with a vengeance on “Kamikaze”.
The girl was probably just one of his many side pieces.
Diddy doesn’t seem to be a monogamous man – the guy had twins with his wife and another daughter with his mistress right at the same time.
He’s never been married…
I thought he was still with Kim Porter the mother of his twins I think. At first I thought those pics were of him and Zendaya. Lol
