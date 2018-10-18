Michael B. Jordan successfully thirst-trapped Naomi Osaka for her birthday

I’m still really salty about everything that happened during the US Open Women’s Singles Final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Or should I say, everything that happened between Rena, Naomi and Carlos Ramos, because Ramos inserted himself into the match like people had paid tickets to see him act like an a–hole. I’m not here to relitigate that mess, so I’ll just say that in my opinion, both Serena and Naomi deserved better. Naomi played brilliantly, and her first Slam title was marred by a snowflake umpire baiting a legend of sport. In the weeks that followed the final, Naomi has continued to play brilliantly during the Asian swing, and she’s currently #4 in the world. There’s still a vibe of “let’s try to make this shy girl smile and laugh because we feel so bad about what happened.”
Days after her US Open, Naomi appeared on The Ellen Show, and Ellen DeGeneres did the most to try to get Naomi to name her celebrity crushes. Naomi settled on Michael B. Jordan, because she’s a woman with a pulse and ALL of us have a thing for MBJ. MBJ was entirely gracious about the whole thing, and he even sent Naomi a cute little video. Well, Naomi’s birthday was this week, and Ellen – who is drunk with power – decided to tease Naomi a little bit more:
Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present. @michaelb4jordan pic.twitter.com/RVlX6Tmt5h
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 16, 2018
Naomi responded with “pls block me” and then… Michael B. Jordan decided to send Naomi a special personal gift:
This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018
And Naomi agreed:
LOL what is going on 💀😂??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go 🤗🙏
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018
Now, do you think Michael is really interested in this sweet, shy girl? Or is he simply being a really nice guy? Or is Ellen behind all of this, the Master Puppeteer of Celebrity-Tennis Drama?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I think he’s being a sweetheart and/or Ellen’s masterminding this.
Not that she isn’t 110% adorable. I think he’s got a girlfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care what the reasoning is, I’m into this 😂 I really hope he takes her for real, I need positive stories in my life and I need this lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MBJ, by all accounts, is just a really nice, humble guy. I think he’s grateful for how far he’s come and enjoys brightening people’s day.
If you know otherwise, dont tell me. Just let a gal believe good men that look like this exist.😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is being sweet to a fan who also is now famous. Pretty sure Ellen contacted him after the show. I think it would be creepy for him to seriously pursue her knowing that she’s star struck. She’s in love with his image, totally different if they met as equals. I think it’s nice of him to invite her, and make her day meeting her celebrity crush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A. Ellen is pushing this hard – for her own reasons. B. MBJ has a movie coming out so soon he’s planning for the premiere – hence good PR helps his bottom line. C. MBJ is a good guy.
It’s a mix of all three – but that doesn’t negate C. He can be a good guy and still astutely realize the good PR this generates just before Creed 2 opens…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s being a nice guy. Because he is a nice guy. Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God. I wondered if anyone remembered Reggie Montgomery! What a sweetheart he was.
I probably shouldn’t admit this, but my life has been empty and bleak since All My Kids ended. I may never get over it. :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say I loved him as Reggie. I miss AMC and OLTL as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn! He’s so delicious, but not as hot as my hunky bf. That was sweet of Michael to do for a fan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, she seemed entirely willing to walk into that trap, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something bothered me about Ellen forcing this on Naomi. She seemed uncomfortable. If no means no, doesn’t that also count for situations like this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naomi told ELLEN to “please block me”….to me, THAT’S the story!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it as a joke, honestly. A sort of, “Don’t be calling me out knowing my thirst, woman.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kind of agree.
I’ll take this off of her hands
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Please block me” lol, I wanna be her friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is it is probably multiple things ranging from MBJ being nice, Naomi being very pretty, and PR.
MBJ has gotten dragged on Black twitter for some spurious rumors about him supposedly talking shit about Black women. While it was proven false, the fact that he exclusively seems to date non-Black women probably doesn’t help. Naomi is a very pretty, very talented, smart, and nice Black/Japanese woman. So him showing interest in well regarded young Black woman, even if it’s just some light flirting, might help his reputation.
Plus, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had some genuine interest in addition to PR, or it could have absolutely nothing to do with PR. She’s young, but in Hollywood 21 and 31 isn’t that unusual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could you please do a story on your comment that Ellen is drunk on power? Holy Moses, I’ve been thinking the same thing. She is puppet master to so many people/things right now. That’s the real story here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes please. I wanna know more about THAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not that serious folks. Sounds like Ellen is having some fun and MBJ and NO are along for the ride. Just people being playful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) I think MBJ is really being a nice guy. Nice gesture for a fan (especially such accomplished one) doesn’t necessarily mean romantic interest
2) I don’t think it’s was fully umpire’s fault (even though he was undeniably an a-hole). Serena lost her temper and was anything but gracious to her opponent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Ellen oversteps a lot and at times it is awkward and even uncomfortable.
I don’t know if it’s true but I get a vibe from her that she is akin to Rosie O’Donnell in that her whole nice, fun image is largely an image and she’s quite difficult behind the scenes. But I may be completely off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse