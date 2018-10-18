Michael B. Jordan successfully thirst-trapped Naomi Osaka for her birthday

I’m still really salty about everything that happened during the US Open Women’s Singles Final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Or should I say, everything that happened between Rena, Naomi and Carlos Ramos, because Ramos inserted himself into the match like people had paid tickets to see him act like an a–hole. I’m not here to relitigate that mess, so I’ll just say that in my opinion, both Serena and Naomi deserved better. Naomi played brilliantly, and her first Slam title was marred by a snowflake umpire baiting a legend of sport. In the weeks that followed the final, Naomi has continued to play brilliantly during the Asian swing, and she’s currently #4 in the world. There’s still a vibe of “let’s try to make this shy girl smile and laugh because we feel so bad about what happened.”

Days after her US Open, Naomi appeared on The Ellen Show, and Ellen DeGeneres did the most to try to get Naomi to name her celebrity crushes. Naomi settled on Michael B. Jordan, because she’s a woman with a pulse and ALL of us have a thing for MBJ. MBJ was entirely gracious about the whole thing, and he even sent Naomi a cute little video. Well, Naomi’s birthday was this week, and Ellen – who is drunk with power – decided to tease Naomi a little bit more:

Naomi responded with “pls block me” and then… Michael B. Jordan decided to send Naomi a special personal gift:

This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

And Naomi agreed:

LOL what is going on 💀😂??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go 🤗🙏 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018

Now, do you think Michael is really interested in this sweet, shy girl? Or is he simply being a really nice guy? Or is Ellen behind all of this, the Master Puppeteer of Celebrity-Tennis Drama?