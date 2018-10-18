Katy Perry’s hair stylist tries to explain why Katy’s janky pixie is still a good idea

These photos of Katy Perry are from a week ago, at the QVC “Shoes on Sale” gala. We didn’t get to cover these photos because we were too busy covering Princess Eugenie’s wedding! People were talking about the pics though – Katy looking like a Barbie all of a sudden, complete with a janky Barbie wig to cover her janky pixie cut. Personally, I’ve never been impressed with Katy’s styling, because her references are always super-obvious, like Betty Page and Dita Von Teese and Twiggy and Barbie. She changes styles like Madonna, but let’s give Madonna some credit: she has rarely beaten us over the head with the blatant hijacking of another woman’s “look,” and Madonna usually admits her inspirations quite openly. Katy always tries to pretend that she’s some kind of style vanguard. Speaking of, Katy’s hair stylist Rick Henry gave a lengthy interview to Us Weekly about the evolution of Katy’s ephemeral look. Some highlights:
Why Katy is still doing the blonde pixie: “We just wrapped up a year-long tour where there was a lot of styling going on, so we make sure that we use products that are going to be benefiting her hair and not hurting it. As you can tell, we’re bleaching her hair out all the time, so constant conditioning treatments is key to keeping the hair strong and healthy.”
Katy doesn’t want normal hair: “Katy is a very creative person, so normal hair isn’t fun to her. She makes for a great canvas to work on. No one wants to have the same hair everyday when they’re on the red carpet all the time, so we’re always trying to find that look and change it… We’re always trying to figure out what the next look is gonna be.”
Katy’s signature pixie cut. “She’s rocking her short hair and loves it. It gives women a sense of sexiness and takes a confident woman to pull off shorter hair. I love Twiggy and when I’m working with someone who has such a beautiful face and jaw structure it’s easy to pull of certain things, so I like to look back on things and people like that to get inspiration.”
Katy’s future hair: “She could say one thing today and one thing tomorrow… we’ll see what the future holds. … I feel like to stay relevant in the world and keep up on the modern trends, you have to change your look. The sky is the limit. I don’t think we have any boundaries of what we’re gonna do.”
Shall I start some kind of HAIR WAR? I’m ready: Katy Perry’s blonde pixie cut is trash. She’s had it too long, the bleach job looks cheap, the style doesn’t flatter her face and the blonde shade doesn’t work with her coloring. Some Katy stans will argue that she’s naturally blonde, and I’ll argue back that her natural hair color is probably a lot warmer – like a honey/dirty blonde, and the sh-t she has now is way too ashy. If I was in charge of Katy’s hair, I’d send her away for six months to grow out her hair and then I’d make her try a shaggy bob – without bangs – in a light brown.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What’s next? Her makeup artist is going to tell us thow the paint by number makeup application method works for coloring books so it can work for Katy’s face too? It doesn’t work she’s the worst dressed and styled thing ever lol so awful
I could see that a pixie would be easier if you’re going to be doing a lot of wigs and stuff, but I can’t imagine bleaching the hell out of your hair for that long. Pixies take a lot of upkeep.
This is going to sound mean so forgive me, but Katie Perry has never been a Great Beauty. And yes, I know beauty is wholly subjective but to me she looks like an average, attractive woman. And the problem with the haircut isn’t that it’s short–short hair can look amazing–it’s the actually CUT of the hairstyle combined with the fact that Katie just doesn’t have the right face for it. Now, you don’t have to have a stunningly beautiful face to pull off short hair–not at all–but ideally you have a good-shaped head and defined facial bone structure.
I think I liked her best with long, dark hair. It just suited her better IMO.
I think she is super pretty, but totally get what you are saying. There is nothing distinct about her looks. For me, she has nice features and is photogenic. She is not like Lupita, for ex, who is beautiful and striking.
I really dislike the pixie on her, though love that cut on others.
I agree. Her face just doesn’t carry the hairstyle very well. It seemed more like they were searching for “a look” instead of thinking of what would flatter her features the most.
Kate plus 8 shades of wrong needs a new stylist.
I’ve always loved her pixie, color not so much.
Not a fan of pixies on anyone other than little girls or a small percentage of adult women. Katy has huge eyes and as Kaiser said could rock a shaggy bob. A better fit for her image and her face, which I think is lovely. The do she currently has ages her and is quite ordinary. The only rocker I remember who had short locks and owned them was Pat Benatar, probably before Katy was born! *yep just googled her, Pat is 65 yrs old!*
I read somewhere that she got a pixie because her hair was so damaged from iverprocessing.
I agree the pixie isn’t a good style on her. She needs something to balance the length of her face.
Am I seeing things or is something off with those shoes in the first picture? Are they massive and her feet aren’t sitting in them right? What’s going on?
Lol. They found Big Foot! The one pink dress, (this chick likes pink) looks like a straight jacket! Aww, poor Katy….after being married to Russell Brand and hanging with John Mayer, I wish her happiness, hopefully with a new haircut!
The actually look way too big for her
Hahaha when I said “are they massive” I swear I was referencing the shoes! I’m not a foot size shamer 😂😂
Lol. I noticed too. A lot of women wear their shoes bigger. Her feet probably swell from being in the heels and dancing around. I don’t mind her. I always liked I Kissed A Girl! She seems to have matured nicely over the years. I do miss the cat fights with Swift! I’m such a bitch!!
The pixie cut makes her look a good 20 years older. I don’t have the facial shape to pull off short hair, and neither does Katy. Her stylist is full of shit.
You know what’s the real irony of this? Katy is a natural blonde! So instead of choosing a crappy bleach tone why didn’t they work with her natural color?? Also there is nothing edgy or sexy about her Kate Gosselin 2.0 haircut.
Going by her roots, she’s a natural brunette.
The haircut and color are terrible and unflattering. Come on, we have eyes.
WUT IN THA PEPTO BISMAL HEYLL DID HER PEOPLE PUT ON HER HEAD AND BODY?!?!?!?!?!?!
She looks best with long, black hair. The pixie killed her sex appeal.
Agreed. She should at least go back to black if she’s gonna stick to the pixie. The Bettie Page look was her prettiest. The blue hair worked too.
She looks like Victoria Jackson cosplay.
Yikes.
I thought that was Kayley Cuoco, I swear.
I am not a fan of the pixie in general and definitely not on her.
Ever since she’s had the pixie cut, every time my husband sees her, he has no idea who she is. He doesn’t follow pop culture or beauty trends nearly as close as I do, but he’s been saying for years that this hairstyle is not flattering.
I do get that it’s easier for wigs, but girl, get a new hairstyle!
No, the short hair makes her look like an EastEnders character from the eighties, all you need to add is a tattered sweater and a cigarette. Any other hairstyle would be better!
“No one wants to have the same hair everyday when they’re on the red carpet all the time, so we’re always trying to find that look and change it, so we’re always trying to find that look and change it…We’re always trying to figure out what the next look is gonna be.” HA! No, no you not
…Having a pixie cut limits you to ONE style….MAYBE two if you spike it. Not to mention you’re not keeping it healthy when you’re constantly having to bleach it.
Having longer hair gives you so much options.
- Curly? BOOM
- Messy bun? BOOM
- Blowout? BOOM
- Hang upside down on a door and hair spray the snot out of it until it’s rock hard standing upright, and spray paint it blue, à la comic book style Josie and the Pussycats? BOOM
Dangit Katie, I love you girl (even though I cannot get behind Swish Swish and your songs following that), but G dang your hair makes me so pissy to look at. Just stop it.
Darken it up for Fall and GROW IT OUT. I miss your Wide Awake phase. Your hair was gorgeous, long, and dark
Uhm, besides her hair, she doesnt look happy. I would really like to know whats going on behind the scenes. She used to glow/radiate whatever but nowadays she look like a stepford wife.
Her last album didn’t succeed as the previous works. That might explain her unhappiness.
I miss Katy with black hair, that was her best look imo.
It always amazes me how the hair, this frame full of dead cells, can change how we perceive its carrier. I used to think Katy was one of the most beautiful women on earth with her semi long jet black hair, but when she cut it and bleached it, the magic was gone. Same happens with Emilia Clarke, with a smaller degree of course.
