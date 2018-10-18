Chris Pine looked like an old-school movie star at the ‘Outlaw King’ premiere

Chris Pine’s Netflix movie, Outlaw King, doesn’t come out until November 9th. Even though that feels far away, they had a big premiere for it last night at the BFI London Film Festival, and here are some snazzy photos of Monsieur Pine. Good lord, he’s a good looking man. I also enjoy the fact that he’s a bit of a dandy – he loves clothes, and he’s been on a real three-piece-suit kick recently. He enjoys a vest/waistcoat. These photos are basically it – I just wanted to gawk at Pine’s pretty.

I still haven’t gotten a strong vibe one way or the other about whether this film is going to have an Oscar campaign. The trailer looked good, and lord knows the Academy Awards enjoy historical films about historical white dudes, especially when the dudes are shouty and accented. Pine plays Robert the Bruce, and he attempted a Scottish accent for the film. Like, even though it’s set in the 14th century, I guess people still expect to hear the modern Scottish accent. At the premiere, Pine explained how he worked on his accent:

“There was obviously a ton of stuff on the internet and YouTube was a great resource. There was a guy I found who was a former captain of the Scottish rugby team who had a great measure and cadence and pace and sense of tone so that is who I glommed on to. I forget his name right now.”

So many actors these days talk about how they study YouTube clips for accent inspo. I think it’s cute and funny that Pine did the same, and that he’s using a modern Scottish accent of a rugby player. Anyway, just look at the pretty. The pretty doesn’t have to speak!