Chris Pine looked like an old-school movie star at the ‘Outlaw King’ premiere

Chris Pine attends the Headline Gala and European Premiere of 'Outlaw King' at The 62nd BFI London Film Festival at at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 17 October 2018. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

Chris Pine’s Netflix movie, Outlaw King, doesn’t come out until November 9th. Even though that feels far away, they had a big premiere for it last night at the BFI London Film Festival, and here are some snazzy photos of Monsieur Pine. Good lord, he’s a good looking man. I also enjoy the fact that he’s a bit of a dandy – he loves clothes, and he’s been on a real three-piece-suit kick recently. He enjoys a vest/waistcoat. These photos are basically it – I just wanted to gawk at Pine’s pretty.

I still haven’t gotten a strong vibe one way or the other about whether this film is going to have an Oscar campaign. The trailer looked good, and lord knows the Academy Awards enjoy historical films about historical white dudes, especially when the dudes are shouty and accented. Pine plays Robert the Bruce, and he attempted a Scottish accent for the film. Like, even though it’s set in the 14th century, I guess people still expect to hear the modern Scottish accent. At the premiere, Pine explained how he worked on his accent:

“There was obviously a ton of stuff on the internet and YouTube was a great resource. There was a guy I found who was a former captain of the Scottish rugby team who had a great measure and cadence and pace and sense of tone so that is who I glommed on to. I forget his name right now.”

[From The Scottish Sun]

So many actors these days talk about how they study YouTube clips for accent inspo. I think it’s cute and funny that Pine did the same, and that he’s using a modern Scottish accent of a rugby player. Anyway, just look at the pretty. The pretty doesn’t have to speak!

Chris Pine attends the Headline Gala and European Premiere of 'Outlaw King' at The 62nd BFI London Film Festival at at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 17 October 2018. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

Chris Pine attends the Headline Gala and European Premiere of 'Outlaw King' at The 62nd BFI London Film Festival at at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 17 October 2018. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

Chris Pine attends the Headline Gala and European Premiere of 'Outlaw King' at The 62nd BFI London Film Festival at at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 17 October 2018. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Chris Pine looked like an old-school movie star at the ‘Outlaw King’ premiere”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:45 am

    JAYSUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    WOOOWEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    CLAUDE HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Back to the regularly scheduled programming….

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Oh the blue eyes with the gray suit, nice job Chris. He is hot, can’t tell his height. Must be six foot for me to “pine” over him! (Of course, there are always exceptions). Good looking guy.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:46 am

    he IS pretty!

    a friend of mine saw it at one of the events this week and said its REALLY good – violent, but really good.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Looking at the pretty. So pretty.

    Reply
  5. TheMamma says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Like a fine wine 🍷

    Reply
  6. pix says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    He’s definitely my favorite Chris.

    Reply
  7. Lala11_7 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:51 am

    And…let’s not forget…

    BOO BOO CAN ACT TOO!!!!!!!

    Act his perfectly shaped backside off!!!

    IJS….

    Reply
  8. Sonia says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:52 am

    He looks overly tanned and botoxed to me. I was into him during the first Star Trek movie, but now, meh. And his dumb penchant for using a flip phone and driving a station wagon and walking around in kaftans is a huge turn off.

    Reply
  9. Maum says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:55 am

    It’s funny but I get…. nothing.

    To follow the old movie star analogy, to me he is Cary Grant.

    I get that he is handsome and charming, and dresses well etc etc etc. But I find him strangely asexual. To me he doesn’t have the presence of a movie star.

    Reply
  10. Illandri says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:56 am

    I feel like I’m the only person alive that doesn’t find this man attractive. All I can see when I look at him is one of the ‘Team America’ puppets. :(
    I’ll keep trying, though.

    Reply
  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:58 am

    There’s my pretty Capt Fine! So glad he cleaned up. He looks fab in his waistcoat and suit. Sigh…I just love him.

    Reply
  12. A says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Ooof. Chris Pine just creeps up on you doesn’t he. You spend a long time thinking, “Oh, he’s kind a cute,” and then before you know it you’re in deep.

    Reply
  13. tealily says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    This man has grown on me.

    Reply
  14. MellyMel says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    The best Chris.

    Reply
  15. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    He’s… ok? Reminds me of a young Victor Newman. My grandmother mayyyy have raised me.

    Reply
  16. BOORADLEY says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Pine and Hemsworth, the only Chris’s who should be on anybody’s tongue. Mine preferably.

    Reply
  17. Valy79 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    The colour of his eyes is beautiful. The shape of his eyes isn’t, they’re too tiny underneath these werewolf eyebrows. I saw someone writing at another site that he dresses like a gigolo and I agree he sometimes really does, here, however, he dresses more like a vanguard grandfather. No, just No, I simply don’t find him appealing.
    And since it’s common practice in the film industry to hire dialect coaches, I’m not buying “I learned to speak with a Scottish accent by watching YouTube-videos”. But, I get it, it sounds like much more of an achievement that way.

    Reply
  18. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Getting some Pierce Brosnan vibes, and I don’t hate it! He keeps getting hotter.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 18, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    He needs to play a vampire. He has that necessary attractive shovel face.

    Reply
  20. Wood Dragon says:
    October 18, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    If they could/Did use truly authentic period accents, we all would need subtitles!

    Reply
  21. SJhere says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    He is a nice looking fella, I must say. As he’s aged I think he looks more like a young William Shatner. I love it when stars actually dress up for public appearances. He looks good, here.
    I’ll give this movie a try, why not?
    And, hell yes to Scots being vicious fighters historically…love the traditional Highlander warrior look. Not an easy look to pull of either.

    Reply
  22. holly hobby says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    He is fine! I never paid attention to him until he was Steve Trevor! His dad is Robert Pine – CHIPS police captain for those of you who remember him. He sort of looks like his dad.

    Pine’s voice is wonderful. He can sing too. Go look him up on Youtube re his song with Barbra Streisand. His voice just make me melt!

    Reply
  23. Eribra says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Yeah, i just see his dad.

    Reply
  24. Dee Kay says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Chris Pine is a great actor (everyone watch Hell or High Water!) and is a very handsome man but I am not feeling that waistcoat at all. Can’t he wear something classic? Tom Ford, where art thou???

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment