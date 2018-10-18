Chris Pine looked like an old-school movie star at the ‘Outlaw King’ premiere

Chris Pine’s Netflix movie, Outlaw King, doesn’t come out until November 9th. Even though that feels far away, they had a big premiere for it last night at the BFI London Film Festival, and here are some snazzy photos of Monsieur Pine. Good lord, he’s a good looking man. I also enjoy the fact that he’s a bit of a dandy – he loves clothes, and he’s been on a real three-piece-suit kick recently. He enjoys a vest/waistcoat. These photos are basically it – I just wanted to gawk at Pine’s pretty.
I still haven’t gotten a strong vibe one way or the other about whether this film is going to have an Oscar campaign. The trailer looked good, and lord knows the Academy Awards enjoy historical films about historical white dudes, especially when the dudes are shouty and accented. Pine plays Robert the Bruce, and he attempted a Scottish accent for the film. Like, even though it’s set in the 14th century, I guess people still expect to hear the modern Scottish accent. At the premiere, Pine explained how he worked on his accent:
“There was obviously a ton of stuff on the internet and YouTube was a great resource. There was a guy I found who was a former captain of the Scottish rugby team who had a great measure and cadence and pace and sense of tone so that is who I glommed on to. I forget his name right now.”
So many actors these days talk about how they study YouTube clips for accent inspo. I think it’s cute and funny that Pine did the same, and that he’s using a modern Scottish accent of a rugby player. Anyway, just look at the pretty. The pretty doesn’t have to speak!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
JAYSUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WOOOWEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
CLAUDE HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Back to the regularly scheduled programming….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto. Oh Ditto.
* sigh *
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh the blue eyes with the gray suit, nice job Chris. He is hot, can’t tell his height. Must be six foot for me to “pine” over him! (Of course, there are always exceptions). Good looking guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s definitely 6′! Same height as Chris Evans!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he IS pretty!
a friend of mine saw it at one of the events this week and said its REALLY good – violent, but really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be a brutal movie since it’s a story about Robert Bruce and fight for Scottish independence.
Highlanders were vicious, honest & brutal warriors who were decentant from the mighty Vikings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking at the pretty. So pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like a fine wine 🍷
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s definitely my favorite Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And…let’s not forget…
BOO BOO CAN ACT TOO!!!!!!!
Act his perfectly shaped backside off!!!
IJS….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he’s not only hot as toast but is a very talented actor. He’s also one of those men who gets hotter with age – I prefer him now that when he was younger.
Plus he has a sexy voice – its deep and masculine.
My fave Chris,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks overly tanned and botoxed to me. I was into him during the first Star Trek movie, but now, meh. And his dumb penchant for using a flip phone and driving a station wagon and walking around in kaftans is a huge turn off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, I use a flip phone and drive a station wagon. I haven’t progressed to caftans yet, though! I’m saving that until I’m a bit older .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny but I get…. nothing.
To follow the old movie star analogy, to me he is Cary Grant.
I get that he is handsome and charming, and dresses well etc etc etc. But I find him strangely asexual. To me he doesn’t have the presence of a movie star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never understood the swooning over Cary Grant. Now Gary Cooper or Clark Gable on the other hand…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like I’m the only person alive that doesn’t find this man attractive. All I can see when I look at him is one of the ‘Team America’ puppets.
I’ll keep trying, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahahahaha I will never not see Chris Pine as that from now on. He is (well, was, until I read this comment) such a beautiful man but you’re 100% right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope I didn’t just ruin him for you! haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha you’re not the only one Illandri!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Just looked at the poster of “Team America: World Police” and there he is, you’re so right! And no, you’re not the only person…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s my pretty Capt Fine! So glad he cleaned up. He looks fab in his waistcoat and suit. Sigh…I just love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooof. Chris Pine just creeps up on you doesn’t he. You spend a long time thinking, “Oh, he’s kind a cute,” and then before you know it you’re in deep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here! I never paid him much attention for years, and then he came along in Wonder Woman and had aged a little, but in a good way, and suddenly I took notice. He’s like an interesting mixture of James Dean and (young) Robert Wagner. Very handsome indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man has grown on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s… ok? Reminds me of a young Victor Newman. My grandmother mayyyy have raised me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pine and Hemsworth, the only Chris’s who should be on anybody’s tongue. Mine preferably.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The colour of his eyes is beautiful. The shape of his eyes isn’t, they’re too tiny underneath these werewolf eyebrows. I saw someone writing at another site that he dresses like a gigolo and I agree he sometimes really does, here, however, he dresses more like a vanguard grandfather. No, just No, I simply don’t find him appealing.
And since it’s common practice in the film industry to hire dialect coaches, I’m not buying “I learned to speak with a Scottish accent by watching YouTube-videos”. But, I get it, it sounds like much more of an achievement that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting some Pierce Brosnan vibes, and I don’t hate it! He keeps getting hotter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to play a vampire. He has that necessary attractive shovel face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they could/Did use truly authentic period accents, we all would need subtitles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a nice looking fella, I must say. As he’s aged I think he looks more like a young William Shatner. I love it when stars actually dress up for public appearances. He looks good, here.
I’ll give this movie a try, why not?
And, hell yes to Scots being vicious fighters historically…love the traditional Highlander warrior look. Not an easy look to pull of either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is fine! I never paid attention to him until he was Steve Trevor! His dad is Robert Pine – CHIPS police captain for those of you who remember him. He sort of looks like his dad.
Pine’s voice is wonderful. He can sing too. Go look him up on Youtube re his song with Barbra Streisand. His voice just make me melt!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, i just see his dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Pine is a great actor (everyone watch Hell or High Water!) and is a very handsome man but I am not feeling that waistcoat at all. Can’t he wear something classic? Tom Ford, where art thou???
Report this comment as spam or abuse