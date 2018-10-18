Kristen Bell educates her daughters about the problems in princess stories



Just yesterday we discussed Keira Knightley not allowing her daughter Edie, 3, to watch classic Disney films like Cinderella or The Little Mermaid because of the message that women need saving. More modern Disney stories with heroines who have self agency, like Moana and Frozen, are ok in Keira’s house though. Frozen voice actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3. Kristen recently told Parents Magazine that while she doesn’t ban those stories she does use them as talking points about consent.

On reading Snow White to her daughters

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.’” “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” Bell says she has asked her daughters. “Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!” On using books to teach about feelings

“There’s a book called Grumpy Monkey that we love that allows the monkey to be grumpy, even at the end. Other characters give him solutions but he decides he’s still grumpy,” Bell explains. “I’ve had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that you’re allowed to feel it. Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message.” On teaching Lincoln to read

“I look at my child’s brain like a hungry stomach. I have to feed it every day. Even if I’m rushed, I have to feed their brain just like I feed their belly.”

[From Parents]

Kristen spoke to Parents at an event for Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based charity which provides supplies to families in need. She also talked about the importance of teaching her daughters about charity, which is an issue that she often champions.

It’s smart to point out the issues in the old fairy tales, which are based on 200 year old stories. Even more recent media can be obviously problematic. My son is a teenager and I recently thought it would be a good idea to rewatch some of the classic John Hughes movies I loved when I was his age. The issues with Sixteen Candles were especially glaring and he definitely noticed them too so we talked about it. So many of the stories and movies we loved as kids look completely different when we rewatch them now. I would talk Kristen’s approach and talk about it rather than ban any of those classic stories, but that’s every parents decision. When a child is very young it might be the right approach not to let them watch it until they’re mature enough to understand.