Keira Knightley ‘banned’ Cinderella & The Little Mermaid in her house

It really feels like Keira Knightley has gotten more feminist over the past few years especially. I think giving birth to a daughter made Keira want to get louder and angrier about the state of women’s rights in general. I like Nu Keira, honestly. She’s more interesting, even if she sometimes comes across as a bit judgy towards royal women. Anyway, Keira is promoting Colette and The Nutcracker (a Disney film, lol), so she appeared on The Ellen Show this week. Ellen and Keira ended up talking about what Disney movies are banned – for feminist reasons – in the Knightley-Righton household.

Keira Knightley is currently making the rounds to promote Walt Disney Pictures’ upcoming movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (in theaters Nov. 2). But as the 33-year-old actress confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, she’s not a fan of every movie the studio has produced, particularly when it involves Disney Princesses who don’t uphold her feminist values. As a result, the actress has forbidden her 3-year-old daughter, Edie Knightley Righton, from watching certain movies. Cinderella, released in 1950, is “banned,” Knightley said, “because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself. Obviously! And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too]. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid! That one’s a little tricky—but I’m keeping to it.” Not all Disney movies are off-limits. Finding Dory “is a big favorite in our house,” Knightley told Ellen DeGeneres, who voiced the forgetful blue tang. “Frozen is huge and Moana is totally fine…. “ Presumably, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is totally fine. Knightley stars in the movie as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and with her cotton candy hair, “I look a bit like a psychotic cake, don’t I?” To get into character, Knightley was covered head-to-toe in glitter. “We shot it almost two years ago and I think I’ve still got glitter in my house. It’s impossible to get off. It’s a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film,” she said. “It’s a disaster. It is very definitely now in my contract that I won’t work with glitter. Absolutely not!”

Eh. I’m from the generation which was “too old” to watch the revitalized Disney studio’s big push in the ‘90s, yet too young for the classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty. I mean, I still watched the “classic Disney” films, and Sleeping Beauty was always my favorite. Cinderella too. I always hated Snow White though? I mean, those films were of their time and of course the “message” of those stories was always screwed up. But… I don’t know, do you think that sometimes – gasp – feminist moms take it too far? Cinderella is a classic! As for The Little Mermaid… yeah, again, it’s problematic. But it’s another classic. I feel like Keira’s worried that if she ever did show those “problematic” films to her daughter, Edie would just want to watch them constantly and it’s more about Keira’s annoyance than anything else.