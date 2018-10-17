Donald Trump celebrates Stormy Daniels’ dismissed lawsuit by calling her ‘Horseface’

Even though I still follow Michael Avenatti on Twitter, I’m thinking of giving him up. I used to see him as the bald-domed fast-talker with the bedroom eyes, using his white male privilege to stand up for Stormy Daniels. I still believe Stormy and Avenatti deserve a lot of credit for getting the ball rolling on so much stuff, especially when it came to Michael Cohen and all that. But I sometimes think Avenatti overplays his hand, and it’s almost like he believes he’s the only one who can speak truth to Democrats and Republicans.
Anyway, Avenatti and Stormy were dealt a somewhat minor legal setback yesterday: a federal judge dismissed Stormy’s defamation lawsuit against Trump. She was suing Trump for allegedly defaming her on Twitter, and the judge said no, it’s free speech. The judge also ordered Stormy to pay Trump’s legal fees. As you can imagine, the g–damn president of the United States got on Twitter to exercise his free speech within minutes of the ruling. Yes, the unhinged leader of the free world is out here calling his former mistress “Horseface.”
“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018
This isn’t any kind of “final straw.” If there was a final straw, it came a long time ago. What we have now is just a white supremacist, a fascist and a rampant, violent misogynist who sexually assaults and harasses women, considers women to be “criminals” for just existing, and when all else fails, he just mocks their looks in such childish terms as to embarrass every single non-Deplorable. Can you even imagine if Barack Obama had called *any* woman “Horseface”? He would have been IMPEACHED. Just for that.
Stormy responded, btw:
Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018
I see someone finally made it to chapter 3. Also, can someone please teach Tiny about correct punctuation? We already knew you're a con, though. #triggeredhim #slowreader #commasarehard
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018
Last thing: should we talk about Trump’s cameltoe and FUPA?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I don’t know if fame made Avenatti a douche or if he always was a douche and we’re just now picking up on it. He acts like he’s this big tough guy who actually stands of chance of being taken seriously as a 2020 dem candidate. Stay in your lane, Avenatti.
Best tweet I read about this whole thing:
“Please don’t let the President calling the porn star he cheated on his wife with a horseface distract from his passively condoning the murder of a journalist” is a cool normal thing we can now say
Nah, I think he has always been a douche and a grifter, attaching himself to successful causes and leeching off people who had more substance and integrity than he could ever dream of. I find it mind-blowing that so many bought into his “i am a tough guy and yet another savior, just give me your money”- routine. Have you seen how he fake-raised money for O’Rourke campaign, siphoning off the half of every donation into his “fighter pack”?
It’s funny to me because republicans think that avenetti is the strongest candidate the dems have probably because he’s the democratic version of trump, loud, brash, rude, everything turns into a circus.
But i don’t know any democrats that like him.
How rich-🍄rump talking about anyone’s looks. He is the ugliest president to ever defile the office. A true case of the inner man reflected on the outside.
And WHY did you have to mention that sock stuffed down his pants?? Ewwwwww!
Has drump started padding his crotch after Stormy’s description? Because he always reacts with the same words or adjusts himself after any criticism. Mel also reads everything about herself. That’s why she believes she is the most bullied person in the world (yes, the world). Willfully ignorant little missy.
Stormy is amazing at holding her own on Twitter with half with drump.
I gave up on Avenatti when he started believing his star crossed fans that he should be president. Now I can’t stand him. He’s trying to sabotage the Dems just before the midterms. Pretended to raise money for Beto when half went to him. Criticized the Dems during tha Kav hearings. He needs to go away.
The double fat roll beneath his belt makes me gag. Literally. I just gagged.
I think that’s his adult diapers, allegedly he has incontinence issues with his trousers being tailored specifically to hide them. In one of the front on photo’s you can see the padding and its not fat.
Was Melania literally beside him smiling when he said that?? 7:48am; that’s enough for me today.
I find it hilarious that he is call Stormy “horseface” considering how much money he spent to surgically alter Princess Nagini to look like her.
SSSSSNAP!!
*applauds*
He has the mental age of an 8 year old. What grown, responsible man even not in front of a pack of cameras thinks “I’m gonna call that woman Horseface and it’s gonna be so hilarious!”? Seriously.
Trump has a lot of nerve to call someone ‘horseface.’ Does this piece of horse shit own a mirror? If he doesn’t have a mirror, he must’ve seen his ugly reflection somewhere in his gold plated house. Except for Barron, the entire Trump family are actually kinda horsefaced if you ask me
That’s what i post, does he own a mirror? He’s got some nerve criticizing other people’s looks.
When is this piece of orange shit going to drop dead?
Not soon enough. But I will be overjoyed when he does. It should become a national holiday.
@Jerusha – here’s something to cheer you up – your comment, set to music. (All hail They Might Be Giants!) I will confess to having listened to it often (music therapy?) when I was working in a snake pit and reporting to a particularly passively-aggressively toxic human.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSQ8tZ35t4U
OK… horse face meet horse’s ass. No offense to horses.
trump is a grub. Apologies to grubs. He’s vermin. Vermin with camel toe. I had to look up FUPA a while back, but I literally guffawed reading this. Should someone gift Melania an umbrella? Or, no? What a gift trump is, sheltering her from the rain… GAG.
I just looked up FUPA myself – UGH! Also, let me correct one thing, if Obama had called a woman horseface, Michelle would have clocked him so bad he wouldn’t have gotten up for quite a long time. Just shows you the difference between Michelle and Melania.
He must not be very picky about mistresses if he cheats on his trophy wife with a woman he considers a ‘horseface’
Last night I was talking to my spouse about how rich it is for him to talk about anyone else’s looks. My husband is trying to tune out of this nonsense for the most part, but quickly replied that Zero “looks like an orange-haired Frankenstein”. He added that the guy is Herman Munster with orange hair.
He suggested looking at his face, build, and how he carries himself. Sure enough, I now can’t unsee the resemblance.
Has he looked in the mirror? He’s the weirdest looking least attractive person. From his giant ass to the birdsnest on his head, that is one strange looking individual.
If she’s horseface, he’s the steaming pile of shit she’s walking away from. And yes, had any other ‘president’ in the history of mankind sunk this low, he would’ve been excavated from the White House.
It’s crazy how Emperor Zero appeals to the lowest of the low when it comes to his supporters.
Khashogi murder: “meh”
Pay your taxes: “only fools do that”
Lie every day: “makes me look strong”
Have mistresses: “you’re jealous”
Bad story about me? “Fake news”
Praise Ivanka: “you want to eff her”
Defame me? “I will call you names and threaten”
You have to be stupid or steadfast to support this moron.
