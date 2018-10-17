Duchess Meghan wears denim, heals the drought-stricken land of Dubbo, Australia

Day 2 of the Royal Sussex Tour kicked off in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were supposed to visit a drought-stricken area, and take a tour of a farm. But Miracle Meghan made it rain!! Just as Harry took to the podium to make a speech at the drought-stricken farm, the heavens opened and torrential rainfall came pouring down. Miracle Meg, Patron Saint of Rain and Trench Coats, heals the earth. There were also a lot of photos of Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella, as both seemed concerned about getting their hair wet.
For this more low-key outing, Meghan chose a low-key ensemble. She wore jeans from an Aussie denim brand, Outland Denim, and paired the black jeans with a white Maison Kitsuné blouse and a blazer from Serena Williams’ clothing line. Serena and Meghan are close friends, and Serena has spoken before about how she’s sent some of her designs to Meghan. I wonder if Serena knew about this blazer though? Meghan also wore J.Crew boots.
Also in Dubbo: Dubbo children were super-jazzed to meet Harry and Meghan. One little boy in particular couldn’t stop hugging Harry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That little boy was so cute, he kept rubbing Harry’s beard. I like Megs look here, not sure about the oversized jacket but that seems to be on trend at the moment. Love the boots.
He also patted him on the head. It was so adorable! I think it actually gave my dried up ovaries an estrogen kick!
We wore those “boyfriend” blazers with rolled up sleeves in the 80s. Only difference with her look here (which i love) is we wore it with BIG hair and chunky jewellery lol
Yes, Jan! I remember having a very similar jacket then, and curse myself for not keeping it. I want one again! I love Meghan’s and Harry’s look here, and it was perfect for an outing in Dubbo. What a shame they couldn’t have stayed to see Western Plains Zoo and a winery or two. Nevertheless, the rain was very much appreciated. We were also given a beautiful show of lightning, thunder and torrents of rain in my part of Sydney tonight. Perhaps the cracks in the ground will finally repair.
H&M are such naturals with people but especially with kids. They just look so at ease with the public.
I wish she would wear more colors. The whole outfit would look so much better if she wore a red/blue/any color blazer instead of this drab grey one. No joke, I have bought better blazers at a thrift store and I know she spent more on it than I’m going to spend on groceries this month. Also f’ing shoulder pads? Meg, no. Give that blazer back to Charles or better yet just burn it. I do love the black skinny jeans and heeled boots. I have a pair of boots just like those and they are SO comfortable.
I think she looks really pretty here but her legs are way too skinny to wear boots like that. Her jacket is too big and it looks sloppy with the way the shirt underneath is worn.
Really like the blazer.
Hypothesis: I think people who love the blazer are too young to remember when they were big (pun intended) in the 80s. Blazer haters were children of the 80s. As for me, the blazer is giving me flashbacks of my worst yearbook pictures. I wore it with mom jeans though: yikes!
I loved the bottom half of her look but I thought her top half was way too oversized, and I wish she hadn’t worn a blazer to a farm. I want to remove Jessica Mulroney’s influence from Meghan’s sartorial life!
She actually removed the blazer when they got to the farm. Plenty of pics and videos of her without the blazer. She put it back on when they got to the ceremony in the park.
That little boy is so cute. This tour is a huge success, Australian media called it “Megmania”.
Outland Denim is an ethical brand that offers employment and training to women rescued from trafficking in Cambodia. Fantastic choice of jeans!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
great choice, thanks for educating
That is awesome.
Meghan’s jeans were by Outland Denim, who help give a bright future to women who have been victims of sex trafficking in Cambodia. The ladies are taught new skills by the brand (pattern making, sewing…), while earning a salary and receiving support as they rebuild their lives.
A very powerful message and she also brought a banana bread made by herself the night before. What a nice gesture!
I love the look! Especially the oversized blazer. It’s fun.
It’s so lovely to watch them interact with others and the way that the conduct themselves as well with the public, welcoming and warm. I enjoyed seeing that video of the little boy hugging and stroking Harry’s beard. hehe.
Wasn’t it raining for a week or so in Sydney and then when Harry and Meg arrived the sun came out and it stopped raining? I like to think that it’s the heaven’s way of saying that they approve of these two.
Serena posted a photo of Meghan in that blazer so she knows.
TQ has that weather magic, often when it rains before she visits it stops just before hand and during with the sun often coming out. Not all the time but a lot.
Ahaha awesome
I wouldn’t call it torrential rain…still awhile away from our farms being out of drought.
Sadly, she didn’t cure the drought. It was a little but not enough. We are in severe drought for 2 years now.
That said, the couple were a bright spot for many locals. Harry spoke well about mental health, the depth of community here and the need to speak up when under the immense pressure the farmers are now.
It was a good day.
Rain means curls! She can wear her hair however she pleases ofcourse, but I am so curious what her natural curls would look like.
After years of putting chemicals in your hair, you lose most of your natural curls, there are pictures out there from, baby to high school where you can see her natural curls.
I don’t think the rain was going to make hair go curly like a sheep.
I’m so curious too! I am a fellow mixed race curly girl like Meghan. Unfortunately, she likely does keratin, and with all the heat she applies to her hair consistently her curl pattern is all but gone. Since she’s preggers and can’t do the keratin she’ll definitely get a ton of new curl growth so she’ll have two strikingly different textures in her hair, but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a blow dryer and hair spray 😊
Still, team curls for the win!!!
You can do keratin, which is just a protein, you can’t do the Brazilian Blowout, which has the harsh chemicals (like formaldehyde). That is more likely what she’s used to getting, for that sleek, super shiny look. I got that once, and while it made my hair GORGEOUS (and WITHOUT needing to blow dry at ALL), it also almost put me in the ER with a full blown (no pun intended lol) asthma attack from the fumes.
I think Meg’s hair guy will keep her looking picture perfect until she can go back to whatever process she uses. Hey, maybe she WILL let her hair wave at some point 😊
I really love how engaged they both are with people. They seem genuinely interested. Also, I like how practically Meg is dressing. The outfit seems like it’d be comfortable.
I really love how engaged they both are with people. They seem genuinely interested. Also, I like how practically Meg is dressing. The outfit seems like it’d be comfortable.
I’m sure Meghan dresses to please herself, once she is comfortable, who gives a hoot what wanna be fashion experts chirps.
What is she suppose to do, because she has thin legs not wear skinny jeans?
Guess before she dresses, she should call the so called experts to see if black is too dark to wear, or her white is too light to wear.
She wanted to wear a baggy jacket and she did, can’t wait for when her belly pops, and then it will be the dress is too tight.
She.Just.Cant.Win. no matter what she does or how she dresses.
I think fashion wise people just have different tastes. I thought she looked really cute!! But I don’t think people, on here at least, hold her choices personally against her.
God, Amen. I can’t believe the pickiness. It was a casual visit and she’s dressed casually. She looks fine.
The bump is really visible in this white shirt, doesn’t it? Anyways to me this look is a hit; great choice of outfit IMVHO. The last time Meg wore jeans, a factory in Cardiff got back on their feet and the hundreds of people that were previously unemployed are now finding themselves back into the employed club, great cause if I must say. Now this Australian jean brand is about to experience the Meghan effect and I can’t say enough about their cause. I say, go Meghan, you doing your mama, your husband AND your new family, really proud.
People just like discussing fashion here. It’s a break from the horror show going on in the world. Hooray for blazergate! That said, don’t like it when the comments veer toward body shaming of any sort. I think it’s awesome that just by wearing a particular brand of jeans, Meg manages to steer the conversation away from her and back to the worthy causes she wants to highlight! She is awesome.
Apparently after day one of the tour, she baked homemade banana bread in the kitchen of admiralty house and brought that along with tea to the farm they visited. This is the way you Duchess.
I actually really loved the whole outfit. I personally, like her style and it matches a lot of what I wear in my personal life. Im sure she’s wearing oversizes jackets and tops to hide her bump.
Plus you just feel bloated 24/7 at this point in pregnancy. She’s dressing for comfort, and I can’t blame her.
Tch. I went to make banana bread today, and found that my son had chucked out the 4 bananas, saying they were “all brown and manky”. He’s a great cook, but I guess baking is not his thing.
Also, I bet she cant tuck in shirts right now. I didn’t have a “bump” with either of my pregnancies until closer to 20 weeks (around 22 weeks with my first), but I definitely remember my waist “thickening” around 14-16 weeks and tucking in shirts became uncomfortable or just impossible, especially because while I was still in non-maternity jeans, I was often doing the rubber band trick to keep them secure, lol. So I think while we have seen her in oversized shirts before, I think the reason for this one is definitely more comfort.
I love her outfit. She is appropriate for the day’s events and that blazer is great (and relatively affordable, I think I saw it was around 145 USD?) She and Harry look like they are having a great time.
And banana bread! How adorable is that!!
I’d love to own that blazer. I wonder if they’ll ship to Australia…
Love this one!! Great hair, too.
I love blazers, have always worn them (pockets, yay!) but hate how they are being worn so oversized this go-round. This Serena design has baggy pockets and looks cheap.
Meghan looks good but I did find myself wishing she had color in the jacket or an accessory.
Love her blazer! I loved the big blazer trend in the 80s. Actually one trend I’m glad to see back.
I like it too.
I like her look and I think the sleek and tidy ponytail makes a difference. Kate should have worn her hair in a pony on her first engagement after mat leave where she was dressed casually.
She looks great in this outfit, and a ponytail looks better than her regular messy bun hair style
They look really good together. This tour has been pretty successful so far, nice crowds and great press. . I love watching the bitters from the royal blogs meltdown. 😂
