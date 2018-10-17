Duchess Meghan wears denim, heals the drought-stricken land of Dubbo, Australia

Day 2 of the Royal Sussex Tour kicked off in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were supposed to visit a drought-stricken area, and take a tour of a farm. But Miracle Meghan made it rain!! Just as Harry took to the podium to make a speech at the drought-stricken farm, the heavens opened and torrential rainfall came pouring down. Miracle Meg, Patron Saint of Rain and Trench Coats, heals the earth. There were also a lot of photos of Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella, as both seemed concerned about getting their hair wet.

For this more low-key outing, Meghan chose a low-key ensemble. She wore jeans from an Aussie denim brand, Outland Denim, and paired the black jeans with a white Maison Kitsuné blouse and a blazer from Serena Williams’ clothing line. Serena and Meghan are close friends, and Serena has spoken before about how she’s sent some of her designs to Meghan. I wonder if Serena knew about this blazer though? Meghan also wore J.Crew boots.

Also in Dubbo: Dubbo children were super-jazzed to meet Harry and Meghan. One little boy in particular couldn’t stop hugging Harry.