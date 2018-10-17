Duchess Meghan baked homemade banana bread for all the folks in Dubbo

As we discussed earlier, Miracle Meg – aka the Duchess of Sussex – brought healing and smiles to a drought-stricken and sad farmland of Dubbo, Australia. Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dubbo, much needed rain began to fall and everyone just knew that Miracle Meg is now the much-prophesied dragonslayer and rainmaker. But did you ALSO know that Meghan stays on-brand even when she’s traveling to far-flung, drought-stricken lands? Meghan’s brand is all about food and family and wine and togetherness. And Meghan was raised well too: she was raised to always bring a gift when traveling to someone’s home or farm. So Meghan brought her own banana bread to share.

Meghan’s banana bread went down well! It has chocolate chips in and a bit of ginger (and I can personally attest to the fact that it is rather nice!) #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/LdmTN5F0ge — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018

Banana bread is a tricky endeavor, especially if one is traveling. I mean, I don’t know from personal experience – I’m not much of a bread baker. If I’m baking, it’s more about cakes or cookies, and that’s usually just around the Christmas holiday. Is banana bread hard to make? It seems like it would be difficult because of the exact measurements needed for the right kind of moistness. No one wants too-dry banana bread! So is that Meghan decompressed and dealt with her jet-lag? She stayed in and baked. SO ON-BRAND. Miracle Meg, bringer of rain and baked goods. Miracle Meghan: rainmaker, dragonslayer and breadmaker.