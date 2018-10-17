Duchess Meghan baked homemade banana bread for all the folks in Dubbo

As we discussed earlier, Miracle Meg – aka the Duchess of Sussex – brought healing and smiles to a drought-stricken and sad farmland of Dubbo, Australia. Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dubbo, much needed rain began to fall and everyone just knew that Miracle Meg is now the much-prophesied dragonslayer and rainmaker. But did you ALSO know that Meghan stays on-brand even when she’s traveling to far-flung, drought-stricken lands? Meghan’s brand is all about food and family and wine and togetherness. And Meghan was raised well too: she was raised to always bring a gift when traveling to someone’s home or farm. So Meghan brought her own banana bread to share.
Presenting Meghan’s home-made banana bread! #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/jAf5XhKemg
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018
Meghan’s banana bread went down well! It has chocolate chips in and a bit of ginger (and I can personally attest to the fact that it is rather nice!) #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/LdmTN5F0ge
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018
Banana bread is a tricky endeavor, especially if one is traveling. I mean, I don’t know from personal experience – I’m not much of a bread baker. If I’m baking, it’s more about cakes or cookies, and that’s usually just around the Christmas holiday. Is banana bread hard to make? It seems like it would be difficult because of the exact measurements needed for the right kind of moistness. No one wants too-dry banana bread! So is that Meghan decompressed and dealt with her jet-lag? She stayed in and baked. SO ON-BRAND. Miracle Meg, bringer of rain and baked goods. Miracle Meghan: rainmaker, dragonslayer and breadmaker.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Banana bread is easy to make- like a cake in a loaf pan. No kneading or rising. Mix & pop it in the oven. I adore these two together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is but as with all those types of bread (I have a great strawberry and strawberry banana bread recipe) baking it so that it isn’t dry can be tricky. I love a good banana bread!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I make banana split banana bread. I add strawberries, chunks of pineapple and chocolate chips to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sounds good. I’ve added chocolate chips to the plain strawberry bread as the grandkiddos like it that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What??!!?? There’s strawberry banana bread!!! (Angels are singing in my head) I’m googling that recipe right now. Where have I been all my life??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I put yogurt in my banana bread – it makes it really moist. Oh, and walnuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D – please, please – recipe? I am just floored by the magnificence of the idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the biggest challenge making it while travelling is finding bananas that are ripe enough. I can’t imagine she had access to brown freezer bananas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you put them in the freezer, ripe bananas become brown and mushy and the properror over-ripe consistency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can also bake almost green bananas and get the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this advice helps other people, but for me personally, banana bread bananas will always need to be 80-90% brown spotty at room temperature at the time of freezing in order to allow the development of _full banana flavour_. No green banana or frozen-solid-yellow-banana-turned-brown, however accurate the consistency or sweetness level, will ever convince me otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Livvers I do exactly the same thing and have a few frozen bananas that are waiting for when my next baking mood strikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is indeed so easy to make (I am not the best baker but even I can’t screw up banana bread too badly haha). I would think the trickiest part would be having to bake it in an unfamiliar oven, if anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Super easy. So is zucchini bread. I want Meg’s recipe now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks all for the tips. I’ve never made it and I want the recipe now too. And, yes also, to these two together. Looks like Australia has really loved the trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hers look a bit more denser, more into banana cake territory (full disclosure i personally prefer banana *cake* than bread tbh). i glaze mine with chocolate ganache.
in any case glad she brought *something* for once. it’s a good move even if people want to be cynical about it.
it’s about time royals bring something when they visit and not just take take take.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This post made me LOL😂😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honest question: what is this event, exactly? A visit but also a lunch? It seems clear she knew there was some kind of food thing where she could contribute; she doesn’t usually bring food, right? And I’m sure she would normally if it were expected. I have a feeling there is more context here and I’d love to know what it was.
Go Meg go!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a visit to a farm, and then Tea with the family that owned the farm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They actually went to a farm while there, and that’s where she brought the bread. They visited a family farm that has been in the same family for generations, and I think the idea was probably to have a little lunch set up so they could eat and talk in a less formal setting (they toured the farm as well.) So since she was going to someone’s house, and not just an event, she brought the banana bread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sign on the table the loaf has been placed on says CWA which stands for Country Womens Association of Australia. The CWA has been around for almost 100 years and has branches all over Australia. They are famous for their baking, cookbooks and cake stalls which raise money for rural families in need.
I don’t know the full details of this event but would assume the community has come together for a morning tea, to welcome the royals and the CWA has put together some food for everyone which Meg has contributed too.
I love that she has taken part in this tradition and think it aligns well with her passion project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is adorable, and awesome, and everything I wanted to hear. It really makes me tear up a little, how nice it must have been for that family to know one of the most famous women in the world made something for them. But maybe I’m projecting: if MM ever made me bread, it would go on my damn tombstone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The itinerary says, ‘The Duke and Duchess will then travel to Victoria Park to join people from Dubbo and surrounding areas at a picnic, followed by a visit to a local school’.
So she knew well in advance about the picnic and knew to be prepared. But of course I am sure nobody expected her to make a contribution. A very nice touch which shows she has lived in the real world for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Quite a lovely touch for the Duke and Duchess visit to the Farm.
The photo of The Duke – Duchess holding the umbrella for her Prince – is really beautiful. She looks wonderful in her attire, but i think the jacket seem an awful looking cut, which Duchess Meghan carry off well with the pant not too skin tight fitted like the dolittle.
Quite lovely The Duchess dont seem too entitled or delicate for The Sussex to be in the rain (Royal baby or not!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Banana bread isn’t difficult. It’s considered a “quick bread” because it doesn’t involve yeast. As long as you have enough fat and mushed banana in it, it’ll be moist enough.
That being said, good on her! I think that was super sweet of her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes she did!
I know nothing about baking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Miracle Meg LOL
That was a sweet gesture. She’s really doing great
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t think banana bread is that hard to make. I’m not much of a baker (because of the whole “precise measurement” thing, I come from the Rachael Ray school of “twice around the pan seems about right” lol) but I can make a decent banana bread. Nothing amazing, but decent. So if Meghan can bake at all, and has made it before, she probably could make it fairly easily (and I’m sure she has made it before, because she’s not going to try a new recipe with the world watching, lol.)
Anyway I think this so far may be my favorite Meghan moment. She’s pregnant, she’s probably still dealing with jet lag from traveling to the other side of the world, she’s in the governor’s mansion (I forget his exact title), and she is probably exhausted, and she’s in the kitchen baking banana bread because you don’t show up empty handed.
I mean…..she is freaking killing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I must be hormonal or something but bringing banana bread as a “hostess” gift made me a bit dewy-eyed. @becks1 – you are spot on with this – she is freaking killing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, right after she cured cancer and created world peace, Meghan made banana bread. Killing it. #LowExpectations
And it’s a good thing not many people (except for schoolkids who have no choice) have been showing up for them anywhere in public. She wouldn’t have had enough banana bread.
The crowds are tiny or nonexistent compared to William and Kate’s trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not difficult, which is dangerous in my house as it can be whipped up so easily!
Lovely gesture from Meghan. Mama Doria raised her well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duchess Meghan of house Windsor. First of her name. The rain-bringer. Mother of Polo Baby, Breaker of protocol. Khaleesi of the ginger prince. Queen of delightful baked goods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love itttt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winner!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue her scumbag sister telling the world that she got the recipe from her ogre father
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo she’s going to say SHE taught Meg to bake, all those “numerous times” she babysat her … FEH! lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why even bring those unpleasant people up in something completely unrelated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need this on a t-shirt right now! Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sooo second this!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Post of the day! Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*super claps* Genius! Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, FFS. I want to vomit. The idol worship here is the opposite of feminism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I consider it a win that he didn’t wear a white button down and blazer, either blue or black (which is his normal “casual uniform” lol.) Meghan was probably like, I’m wearing the button down and blazer today, find something else, ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need to strive to be 1/10th as amazing (no sarcasm). That’s wonderful!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have two Masters degrees, taught for 25 years, am now a social worker and drug counselor, and raised three kids who went to Ivy League schools, but I think I need to look up to a woman who has worked maybe 10 times in the past 5 months, got pregnant and made banana bread.
#Goals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I make banana bread for family and friends, but don’t like it. Now, if we’re talking about a good, old-fashioned banana cake with passionfruit icing, that’s another story… I’m loving those big pockets on her blazer! I love pockets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe bananas (and banana bread), but PLEASE teach me how to make passion fruit icing!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to barge in unwanted @AnnaKist, but I make Passion Fruit icing by adding the contents of one or two passion fruit to a plain vanilla icing, and letting the flavours imbue before putting it on the banana cake. It was a favourite when we were kids, and a cake would disappear inside of a day of being baked. I wonder if your method is the same?
My mother always used to say that one never visits another person’s house without taking something with you. If you made it yourself, that was even better. It sounds to me that Meghan was brought up the same way, and wanted to contribute to the “ladies bring a plate” invite that we used to get for a morning tea/lunch/dinner. Only polite to do so, especially Downunder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pumpkin quick bread is also great with dark chocolate chips, if that is one you might like better. Although pumpkin is completely overdone and in everything this time of year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the person charged with running out and getting all the ingredients found it as charming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? It’s not that complicated to make. Find something else to complain about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think it’s a possibility and there’s nothing wrong with her assistant doing it. It’s the thought that counts and most visiting celebrities wouldn’t even think of procuring a cake for a visit. The royals definitely wouldn’t think “let’s show up with a home-made cake!”
And it’s totally fine that someone helped Meghan. It’s a tour, she is representing a country, she has help and she is using it. Obviously she is the mastermind but people are helping her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah….I imagine the kitchen there is fully stocked. Its not like the kitchen of an average person where you may need to double check how much flour you have before you start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a regular Joe but all the ingredients for a super moist banana bread are ALWAYS there in my fridge. Really, baking banana bread is no biggie, the trick would be in baking “moist” banana bread.
As I said, Meghan is making Doria, Harry and her new family really proud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I’m speechless on this comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this comment is so silly, even if the assistant did have to pop to the shop, she’d have gathered up the ingredients for this in a matter of minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get a Life !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get some manners!!! How do you feel good about being rude to an actual person on this site while defending some rich, entitled celebrity?? Don’t you see how absurd that is??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this one will always find ways to be negative about Meghan, what an unfortunate outlook to have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty basic and easy to make. Unless she didn’t have bananas, all the other ingredients were probably already in the kitchen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes people do things like this for money, rather than for the sake of charm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that person would’ve just been doing their JOB. who cares if they thought it was charming or not?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like a kind person. She didn’t have to do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well to me, this sounds very much like Meghan, I will stick my neck out and say that when she saw the itinerary she decided right away to present a home made contribution for the picnic. Great touch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could save several lives and people like you would still find some way to criticize her about it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… yeah.
I’m surprised that hasn’t been claimed here yet though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why, right? It’s like Obama. He inherited a broken economy, fixed it, brought diversity to the White House, his cabinet and the Supreme Court through his appointments and people are STILL complaining about him. Meghan could literally cure cancer and this poster would say “but now she put the people who provide chemotherapy out of business” or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meg stans seem more like Trump fans TBH. If they don’t like something she did, they pretend it never happened – look at the way posts about certain things are disappeared. Whataboutism, weird things where they, like, think she reads their posts… All super Trumpian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s such a lovely , thoughtful thing to do.
She’s lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sarah Joanne. Details, please, instead of vague aspersions.
And maybe don’t compare people who like a woman who is a POC to people who defend a white supremacist. Very distasteful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t save lives, FFS. She made banana bread.
To compare Meghan to Obama or even Michelle Obama is crazy. The Obamas were not c-list celebrities, making BBQ videos and doing a show half-clad.
Sarah Joanne, you are spot on. It is a cult here, just like the Cult of Trump. The praise for Meghan here actually reminds me of the praise the MAGAs have for Melania, totally ignoring her risque path and real lack of important accomplishments. Brainwashed cult. No one talks about Harry’s comment to Thomas Markle to “Give Trump a chance.” They just ignore it because it doesn’t fit their preconceived cult vision of Harry and Meghan, saving the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And now Meghan is being compared to a birther and Thomas Markle suddenly has credibility.
People who like Meghan need to be in a cult because liking her is similar to liking someone like Trump? That’s how much you dislike her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d think they likely did find in charming. As mentioned above, for once a royal was bringing something concrete to those in need. It might not seem like much, but when someone brings me a homemade baked good, it always makes me feel better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll bet they DID find it charming, and were most likely thrilled to help with it! oh wait: unless they are a grump like you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how she is holding the umbrella for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, wasn’t it just wonderful! A dignatory offered to shield Harry with his umbrella, but Harry did not want him to get soaking wet and said my wife will do it for me. She is so tiny it was easy for them to share the same umbrella. The dignatory was a big man and would have got wet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always roast the bananas and nuts for the bread. Place a pan of water on a lower oven rack while baking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roast the bananas? I do toast the walnuts, but I never heard of roasting bananas in the oven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@anastasia – I think the heat makes the bananas caramalise (aka, gets sweeter) and thickens it for a better texture. I just use really over ripe bananas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chef Grace, thank you!!! I’m going to try both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard of it either. Out of the peel I’m guessing, not in jacket like potatoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Banana bread is easy, very forgiving (King Arthur has one of my favorite recipes but there are many others), and super hard to overbake. Also it is usually best the next day and keeps very well — she might have baked it in Australia or maybe she baked it at home and brought it with her? *I don’t know if you can randomly bring baked goods in to the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She baked it in Australia.
Aussies can answer this better, bringing in baked goods with milk???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I use a recipe I found in the Sophie Dahl cookbook. I never liked banana bread before, but oh my, this is a perfect recipe. Always moist, and when I feel fancy, I put it in little individual loaf tins, so each portion looks like a mini loaf of bread.
Never heard of putting nuts or chocolate chips in though – my recipe stands as is, no extras needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She baked it the previous night in the kitchen at Admiralty House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria ought to raise everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lumbina – for real. Meghan has such excellent emotional IQ and soft skills. I’m hella impressed. I can see why Harry loves his mother in law very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth! She can start with me. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And me! My first reaction to this was shame that I go to such little effort myself on this front. It’s so easy to get lazy on these gestures. Need to pull my socks up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can Doria go spend some time in DC perhaps???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was a really nice gesture. She did her mom proud.
I’m still a big fan of her outfit. Loved everything. Comfortable and classic. The pictures of them huddled under the umbrella are extremely cute.
When they said they make a great team, they were right. Team Sussex rocks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miracle Meg! So funny! Celebitchy’s adulation of this woman is bizarre. I just don’t see her as anything more than another very pretty woman who married well. She’s old enough to have been involved in a lot of causes- yet I don’t know of any she has championed. She was an actress with a lifestyle blog, who, by her own admission, grew up a Californian girl who enjoyed yoga and traveling. It’s kind of…. basic. And now we’re worshipping at her altar…. Jolie, I get. She’s been in the trenches for what she believes in. MM, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You need to google and research more, she had done alot of charity while being an actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Done and dusted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The moniker is tongue-in-cheek … but surely, in these troubled times, the CB community has enough adulation to go around to all the bright spots we can find?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about you read up on her life…then you would KNOW what causes she has ALWAYS championed…since SHE WAS A CHILD…and you wouldn’t have to come on CB and make asinine statements…One doesn’t have to…”get in the trenches” as you say…to be a social champion….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please, some statement and homemade video as a child are still being touted as proof of MM’s humanitarian cred – if she had real accomplishments, no one would ever have even mentioned that, but you are forced to go back to that, cause she has little else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was meant to be in a lighthearted manner. Yes, some people have experienced far worse than her and done more for others but Meghan is doing right in her position. She’s doing great at the moment even with all the negativity that a lot of people are throwing at her. She could have chosen to hide and use the excuse of not being prepared and so on yet she’s jump head first and shown that she is willing to work for the monarchy even if people will find ways to unfairly criticise her just for living.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Lord, you again. Do you come to CB specifically to do the Duchess down? Given your comments yesterday, it certainly seems like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you’re going to do this every day, huh? OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me guess, your last name happens to be Markle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, Charlotte. So strange the worship of this woman who clearly lives the spotlight and plays PR games. People here and her gans seek to think she’s going to change the world, reinvent the monarchy, when really she’s no different than others with her out of control spending and PR games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called a “joke.” Lighten up. Clearly no one thinks Meghan literally brought rain, etc. It was a light-hearted comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you are old enough to have at least googled her before saying she has never been involved in any good causes. Since you don’t seem to know how to do that, I’ll help you out.
“Markle was a counselor for international charity One Young World. She attended its 2014 and 2016 summits. At the 2014 summit in Dublin, she spoke on the topics of gender equality and modern-day slavery. Also in 2014, she traveled to Afghanistan and Spain as part of the United Service Organizations Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Holiday Tour.
In 2016, Markle became a global ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign, the agency’s campaign to provide safe, clean drinking water, and she traveled to India to raise awareness of issues concerning women. Upon returning from India, she penned an op-ed for Time magazine concerning stigmatization of women in regard to menstrual health. She has also worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does it seem to cause some folks so much heartburn and misery that Meghan has fans that like and support her? I empathize with Meghan cause it certainly isn’t easy being in the spotlight like she is and having your every move and action watched and critiqued to death. Why not just have no comment or not read Meghan posts if she bothers you that much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think a thoughtful gesture of bringing a banana bread to a family’s home could be turned into another bitter fest but I guess it has. We should probably also check if the bananas were organic and rip her if they weren’t and then accuse her of only using gourmet ingredients that cost the taxpayers too much. Oh and using more electricity than she should for daring to use the oven.
There are many things to criticize about monarchy, patriarchy, cost of the royals, colonialism, etc. But to criticize this gesture is a new low and says a lot about the people rushing in to support it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Charlottesometimes….I don’t think that you have really followed Meghan’s path into the RF, and you have not understood her personality. Even though we are on the outside we can appreciate how much she has done using her intelligence, warmth and charisma to achieve so much goodwill in such a short space of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And poor Dr. Ford just didn’t know and was confused.
Anti-feminists, join here!
BTW, read any tabloid in England. The public do not like her at all. No goodwill from them to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CharlotteSometimes
Maybe it isn’t about adulation and more about just not being racist nor employing microaggressions towards her for no reason. Maybe it is about appreciating seeing someone who seems to trying to do her new job properly and with some graciousness. It really isn’t that deep to foam at the mouth over.
If it bothers you so much to see people say positive things about her, skip the articles about Duchess Meghan. I skip the Kardashian articles cause I don’t care and am not a fan. Saves myself from being irritated. Why piss on everyone else’s joy when it’s just as easy to save yourself the frustration and not bother to click on Duchess Meghan articles?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was sweet. She was going with Harry to the home of a farmer to talk about the drought and challenges to farmers mental health in rural Australia. The family put on a refreshment table, and she contributed. It’s actually really lovely and considerate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate cooking and baking, but I make banana bread because it’s incredibly easy, but I never had it with chocolate chips, I make mine with walnuts.
It was nice of her to bake the treat to bring. Is it a recipe in her new cookbook? She recently came out with a cookbook, so it makes sense that she’d bring something home cooked
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Banana bread is easy to make but I agree that it can be quite tricky to get it right. I’ve use recipes that are dairy free and egg free as my son is allergic to both of those but I’ve also successfully made one with eggs, sour cream (recipe called for creme fraiche but didn’t have one on hand so swapped it with that) and it turned out great. It’s a great gesture to do. Baking is one of the ways that I decompress/destress as I find it very therapeutic, maybe Meghan is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love banana bread
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay now I’m craving fresh banana bread. Hot. Semi-crispy sweet edges. Piping hot fluffy and slightly dense interior. Small Pat of real butter melting into baked heaven. Mmmmmmmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This right here! I’m gonna sit right next to you! Coffee or tea? I’ll pour!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan baked break for all the folks. What. Is she Jesus now and fed the crowd with a loaf of bread. Seriously banana bread is not bread. It is a loaf that is extremely easy to make
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even easier not to bother making.
It’s the gesture. She made an effort to personally contribute to her hosts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is suggesting it’s the most difficult thing to make of all time, it was the gesture. I’ve never heard of a royal or First Lady making a cupcake, dessert, etc. for members of the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They visited a farm, this is where she took the banana bread, for the family.
There was also a barbecue put on by the folks of Dubbo, to welcome them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS, she was being a gracious guest – its called manners. Plus its something that would have meant A LOT to the people who were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so impressive! Everything she does highlights how lame and inadequate the Cambridge’s are. I think she’s really inspiring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well of course it has a little ginger in it! We all wanted a Ginger in us but of course Meg got him 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHA love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂 👏🏻. Oh yeah! lol. LOVE this comment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well now since we are talking about Harry I am very surprised that nobody mentioned a couple of incidents that happened on the first day.
When they were given their very first baby gifts, Harry went red in the face, and looked so embarrassed. Meghan took it all in her stride. I think that it hasn’t quite sunken in that he has planted his seed in the women he loves and it has germinated.
In the evening when Harry made a small speech, he was uncharacteristically nervous and stumbled over his words, and couldn’t quite find or get out the right words to say how happy he was to be able to announce in Australia that he wife was pregnant. It was so funny to see the usually very confident Harry so very nervous.
It was reported on the first day in the Daily Fail that a ‘source’ said that Harry has been an “emotional wreck”, in the nicest possible way since he knew he was going to be a Dad, and it all has to do with him being very protective of Meghan. For a change this information somehow has the ring of truth. Harry is deeply in love with Meghan, she has filled a big gap in his love and he wants to keep her safe, …..and now there is a baby to consider. It is going to be interesting to see how Harry handles all of this. The spotlight on them has been intense for the past two years and now it is going to be red hot. This couple are not going to be knocked off the top spot in the RF for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the main difference between Harry and Meghan, and his father and Diana as a couple is that Charles was irritated by Diana’s celebrity and the adoration she attracted; Harry, on the other hand, seems to absolutely adore the attention given to his wife. Look, didn’t I make the best choice in the whole world? his body language seems to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! He seems so proud of her when she gets the spotlight. His body language at the cookbook launch said it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his body language when meeting people with Meg also shows that he is comfortable with her celebrity. He often literally steps back behind her body when she talks to people. its cute, my hubby (also a Ginge!) does this with me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. But I also think the main difference is that Harry genuinely loves her and is in awe of her. Charles never loved Diana. Harry has a genuine respect for Meghan and who she is and it shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana was 17 years younger than Meghan when she was thrown into the spotlight and did not have the knowledge or experience. Meghan is hugely popular but they work the crowds and events as a very close team, which is the big difference. They are hardly ever separated at events. Harry is always darting over to her. The public are adoring them as a unit together. Meghan encourages Harry all the time and vice versa.
This never happened with Charles and Diana. She was too young to know how to involve her husband in the adulation she was getting and Charles because of his upbringing didn’t know how to embrace the situation. i can’t blame either of them. All I know is that Diana would be beaming from ear to ear if should could see the way Harry and Meghan work together as a happy unified team!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is hugely popular here. Not so in the main public. Some like her, most are indifferent, but probably close to 1/2 the British dislike her very much. The same people as the Brexit crowd.
People here like to ignore that, like they ignore everything else not glowing about Meghan, but facts are facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s freaking adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God this just screams PR. Also, Kaiser please keep writing the Meg articles! You’re hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole trip is PR. So what’s your point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything the royals do – from the Queen and down the line – is PR. This is no different. It also happens to be a lovely gesture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really, it screams her mother raised her right. Where I come from we wouldn’t dream of going to someone’s home without bringing something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This. Particularly someone who is currently in need of something kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pic of her holding the umbrella for him. 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes…that pic is too cute. They said in their engagement video they were going to work as a team and they certainly appear to be doing that….working together and supporting one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg Kaiser banana bread is one of the easiest things to make, seriously, and I am not much of a cook. You just need ripe bananas (not super ripe) and whatever else the recipe asks for and you can put in chocolate chips or nuts if you want, your preference. And even if the measurements are different in Australia (I think they use grams over there?) it’s really not hard to use google to convert the measurements. I do it all the time because whenever my French dad gives me a recipe for a cake, he gives it to me in grams since it’s typically my grandmother’s recipe.
In fact if anyone is looking for a good gluten free banana bread recipe, try this one. It is SO moist and all you need to do is buy the Red Mill gluten free flour (available at any grocery store) to swap out, it doesn’t ask for anything of those weird ingredients like xantham gum (whatever that is) or multiple types of flours like rice flour or corn flour. I tried this one because my sister has Celiac’s and she cannot consume anything with gluten in it. I always add chocolate chips. It’s SO rich but SO good: https://gimmedelicious.com/2014/12/14/the-best-ever-super-moist-gluten-free-banana-bread/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
banana bread isn’t actually bread, it’s cake and very easy to make. All those cakes made by the CWA look delicious. Nobody does cakes like the CWA does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! This is so sweet. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard of a royal bringing ANYTHING to meet ANYONE. I have to give her props for that. Such a kind gesture.
I agree with the commenter above–I love seeing how Harry is just like “Isn’t she amazing? Look at her!” Just love it.
I love her holding the umbrella for his speech too. It’s like, normal newlywed amongst all this hoopla.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it’s nice that she brought BB to the lunch. Certainly not the “royal” way! So that’s nice … but I have to say, I kind of hate the way she clings onto Harry in some pix … nothing against hand holding but holding hands then hanging onto his arm seems clingy. But whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Pandy
Clingy????? Wow.
My goodness, they are newly weds!
They are expecting their first child.
They seem to be very much in love.
Is it so hard to understand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two are so sweet together. I love how they are kind to each other as in her holding the umbrella. An excellent model of how married couples should treat each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s my hero. I adore them as a couple. Their love gives you hope that real love still exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes!! Role models for other newly weds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And in a day or two, we should hear all about how crazy Sammy taught Meghan how to bake, and that’s Sammy’s banana bread recipe, and Meghan never bakes for their father …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she does something polite and gracious for her hosts and people still find a reason to dump all over her? And to accuse her of lying about making the bread? Wow. The microaggressions keep on coming…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR??? What is wrong with people to criticize such a harmless jester. Given the shit show that’s going on the world right now, I need a little mindless escapism and I enjoy reading about Harry and Meghan. So sue me for being a fan….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you see? If you hate her, but she does something nice, all you have to do is say it was for PR or fake or not that nice anyway! Always assume that she only ever does good things for Machiavellian and you’ve guaranteed that you win and she never can!
And whatever you do, don’t ever commit to saying that her doing something would be good. You run the risk of her doing it and you having to admit that she did a good thing. Never, ever allow her that window.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never understood why banana cake is referred to as banana bread lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know that if kate would have done this her fans would be raving about this to the end of time why does it bother people so much that meghan has people who like her so much why are you so pressed about? kaiser makes a joke about the rain you guys losing your mind calling meghan fans names. You really need to asked yourself what is bother you guys so much that a black woman is getting praised is annoying you guys so much that you guys have to be nasty and petty are looking for reasons to trash her and that this sites and her fans. Did you ever think maybe you have some racially bias against her that why you guys are going so hard to find any way to insult her for no other reason and that’s why you guys are being so bitches nasty for no reason. Consider that one of you started the nastiness on the last thread and then tried to say this site is no longer friendly even though you were the one going up and down on the thread being nasty towards meghan and people were just defendant her. This article was light and fluffy you guys are the ones who are turning Being rude and nasty for no another reason then the fact that you hated meghan I think it has more to do with your own insecure happy people don’t feel the need to tear down another for no reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate did this, Meg stans would be screaming that her mother made it, she did it to try to get some friends because she has none, it was to get good PR, etc. etc. etc.
At least be honest here. And you are calling people miserable because they don’t feel Meghan is sincere, or a real humanitarian or is thirsty for fame. The hypocrisy boggles.
And 90% of the time when I say something negative about Meghan, it is deleted. This site is HEAVILY censored. Even the fug girls don’t censor their site to make Meghan or Kate look better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse