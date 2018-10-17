“Idris Elba has joined the cast for the film adaptation of ‘Cats’…?” links

“Idris Elba joins Taylor Swift in the film adaptation of Cats” is a sentence I never thought I would write. Crazy world. [Jezebel]
Jon Hamm doesn’t want to talk about the Hammaconda. [Dlisted]
This Bryan Singer story is so depressing. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears thanked Selena Gomez. [Perez Hilton]
Keira Knightley gets mistaken for Kate Winslet, which is insane. [JustJared]
Dakota Johnson is on the “giant blazer” trend too. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t even know where to start with this Saudi Arabia story, so this is good. [Pajiba]
Rihanna gave a Fenty Makeup tutorial. [OMG Blog]
Countess LuAnn has been sober for 90 days, mazel tov. [Reality Tea]
Idris? In a…………….musical?
Not a fan of musicals, but I will make an exception.
He actually started in music, didn’t he? DJing, I think, and he’s released music before. So not that much of a stretch.
Swift on the other hand…
Because it’s Idris, I really wish I liked musicals. But I don’t simply dislike them; I abhor them. They give me physical symptoms lol.
Musical sure……but Cats?!?
Although every time I want to laugh or cringe I remember just how insanely successful this awful musical was. To each their own I guess. 🤷♀️
Stories like this make me really miss Sixer.
this musical adaptation seems approximately 30 years too late?? will people go to see it?
Also none of the people so far are dancers either. Like……what…
According to IMDB, he’s Macavity and Ian Mckellan is Gus, which is just perfect.
That Cats movie is gathering up an intriguing cast. Too bad it’s such a bad musical.
Re: Bryan Singer
Whose rights are ignored even more than women’s?
The LGBTQ community
Bryan Singer must have some very powerful people protecting him or implicated in some way. Can’t understand why he has not been taken down yet.
Because he gave all of the parties………he knows all dirt and who buried it. Kevin Spacey was a GUEST at the parties……..so yea. He’s not going down unless someone big enough starts talking.
Where did Sixer go?
Would also love to know this! I always enjoyed Sixer’s comments and looked forward to them. Hope all is well in the Sixer household
