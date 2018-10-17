“Idris Elba has joined the cast for the film adaptation of ‘Cats’…?” links
  • October 17, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Attitude Awards 2018 - Winners

Idris Elba joins Taylor Swift in the film adaptation of Cats” is a sentence I never thought I would write. Crazy world. [Jezebel]
Jon Hamm doesn’t want to talk about the Hammaconda. [Dlisted]
This Bryan Singer story is so depressing. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears thanked Selena Gomez. [Perez Hilton]
Keira Knightley gets mistaken for Kate Winslet, which is insane. [JustJared]
Dakota Johnson is on the “giant blazer” trend too. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t even know where to start with this Saudi Arabia story, so this is good. [Pajiba]
Rihanna gave a Fenty Makeup tutorial. [OMG Blog]
Countess LuAnn has been sober for 90 days, mazel tov. [Reality Tea]

ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Idris Elba has joined the cast for the film adaptation of ‘Cats’…?” links”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Idris? In a…………….musical?

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Stories like this make me really miss Sixer.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    this musical adaptation seems approximately 30 years too late?? will people go to see it?

    Reply
  4. Meadow says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    According to IMDB, he’s Macavity and Ian Mckellan is Gus, which is just perfect.

    Reply
  5. Mina says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    That Cats movie is gathering up an intriguing cast. Too bad it’s such a bad musical.

    Reply
  6. Tw says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Re: Bryan Singer
    Whose rights are ignored even more than women’s?
    The LGBTQ community

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Bryan Singer must have some very powerful people protecting him or implicated in some way. Can’t understand why he has not been taken down yet.

    Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Where did Sixer go?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment