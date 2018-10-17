“Idris Elba has joined the cast for the film adaptation of ‘Cats’…?” links

“Idris Elba joins Taylor Swift in the film adaptation of Cats” is a sentence I never thought I would write. Crazy world. [Jezebel]

Jon Hamm doesn’t want to talk about the Hammaconda. [Dlisted]

This Bryan Singer story is so depressing. [LaineyGossip]

Britney Spears thanked Selena Gomez. [Perez Hilton]

Keira Knightley gets mistaken for Kate Winslet, which is insane. [JustJared]

Dakota Johnson is on the “giant blazer” trend too. [Go Fug Yourself]

I don’t even know where to start with this Saudi Arabia story, so this is good. [Pajiba]

Rihanna gave a Fenty Makeup tutorial. [OMG Blog]

Countess LuAnn has been sober for 90 days, mazel tov. [Reality Tea]