Chris Pratt says he first met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘at church’

Because I’ve (bizarrely) been on the Chris Pratt-Katherine Schwarzenegger beat from the very beginning, I remember when they first got together last year, and the rumors about how they first met. While they seem like an obvious couple, it wasn’t obvious how they even had friends in common or anything like that. At the time, sources claimed Maria Shriver (Katherine’s mother) introduced them, but how would Maria have known Pratt in the first place? Well, according to Chris Pratt himself, Maria Shriver had nothing to do with it. Chris says he met Katherine in church.
Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger first met at a place that’s special to them both.
“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” Pratt told Extra at the Universal Studios Hollywood opening of their new Jurassic World ride.
Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together during a Father’s Day picnic in 2018. The couple frequently stepped out together after the public date and are often spotted attending church together. But while the duo is basking in the joy of their intimate wedding last month, Pratt stepped out for the opening on his own as his wife and 6-year-old son Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, had some bonding time at home.
“I’m rolling solo this evening. Katherine is at home right now, and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts,” Pratt said. “Maybe they will make me one. I hope so.”
“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met.” Huh. I take that to mean that they were first introduced at Hillsong, and from there, people were trying to put them together. Or maybe they just knew from the very first moment that the other one was THE one. I don’t know. I also think it’s slightly weird that Katherine attends Hillsong – the Shrivers and the Kennedys are all big-time Catholics, maybe the most well-known Catholic family in America. Why is Katherine a member of a non-Catholic church? I looked up the origins of Hillsong and I was shocked to find that it’s rooted in Pentecostal Christianity, with strong Evangelical influences. Huh.
I mean, I always assumed it was kind of a televangelist/megachurch vibe based on the amount of money that attends. It seems to be really interested in grabbing celebrities. The amount of drama/criticism of this church is insane – not the criticism itself, it’s warranted – it’s just surprising HOW MUCH controversy it has created.
Abuse, mishandling of money, people lying about being cure of cancer when they’d never had cancer, vote stacking in freaking Australian idol, strict fundamentalism lack of compassion, … they just seem batshit crazy.
The founder of Hillsong, Brian Houston, actively worked to cover up the sexual abuse of nine boys (7-12 yo) despite being legally obligated to inform authorities.
But what a few ruined lives when there’s religious grifting to be done?
That church creeps me out.
He creeps me out.
Incredible how fast he went from an actor I really liked to someone I can’t stand to look at anymore and who’s movies I will actively avoid.
The whole Evangelical angle has been bugging for years already and since he got with Catherie it only got worse.
Until he denounces everything US Evangelicals stand for I want nothing to do with him.
^Same.
So the wedding dress isn’t even back from the drycleaners and she’s already been assigned as caregiver and babysitter while dude goes on about his business.
OF COURSE.
If the rumors that she’s already pregnant are true, I suspect she stayed home to avoid the cameras. I dunno. This whole thing just feels rushed and more than a little contrived – on his part. Honestly I feel sorry for this girl.
I know it’s wrong to tar everyone by the same brush, but I really can’t help side-eyeing any evangelical these days. I think they’ve done a great deal of damage to Christianity and are definitely one of the reasons I mistrust organized religion.
Their marriage feels so like.. arranged marriage. Like they walked into this creepy church and they were like “AND YOU SHALL BE WED” and they were both like “ok.”
He rapidly went from someone who was like funny and had potential and was charismatic to this weird nearly cultish celebrity. I dont think much if the cast of P&R speak to him anymore, and I dont think he really likes the beginning of his career. I wonder why and how this change took place or if he was always like this and we didnt know?
Neither of them is Hillsong. They both belong to Zoe Church – they’ve been very vocal about it. Zoe Church is run by Chad Veach. Veach is tight with Bieber and the Hillsong guys and sometimes guest preaches there – which is when Pratt was photographed going to Hillsong. Veach comes from a family of preachers and churches. Zoe Church is, like Hillsong and Vous (the Kardashians’ Church whose leader is also close to Bieber) a “cool” church based on conservative Pentecostal teachings. So they are ultra conservatives in disguise. Veach has never made any public comments or taken stances on abortion or homosexuality; but you can gather what he thinks based on Pentecostal leanings and teachings.
Anywho, Maria Shriver has been a big fan of Veach for a long time. She interviewed him and wrote an article on him. She used to invite him over to her house to preach to her kids. She’s the one who pulled away from Catholicism towards Veach’s Pentecostal-based Church. Katherine attends his church because of her mother.
I mean, Boston is very Catholic but we have one of those weird Hillsong Churches here, too.
I’ve never liked Pratt because of the way he treats animals so the weird religious shit is just yet another reason.
He was always like this and is just moving through life upgrading, like many of us do. Just he upgrades his wives and churches, while I’m here upgrading my kitchen.