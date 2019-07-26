The Queen will pull Duchess Meghan aside at Balmoral to give her ‘advice’

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has officially asked Boris Johnson to form a government in her name, her Maj is getting the f–k out of Dodge for the summer. The Queen actually had to put her summer plans on hold because of the prime minister shenanigans – she needed to be at Buckingham Palace to accept Theresa May’s resignation and to receive Boris Johnson as the new PM. So now that she’s done all that, she’s already packed up and gone to Balmoral for her regular summer holiday. This summer, it’s expected that all of the younger royals will be making treks to Scotland to spend a week here and there with the Queen and Prince Philip. That includes Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, who have apparently penciled in a visit to Balmoral to coincide with Meghan’s 38th birthday. It was reported that the Balmoral chefs will make a special cake for Meghan. So what will the Queen give Meghan for her birthday? Advice, apparently.
A royal expert has claimed that the Queen will take Meghan under her wing for a ‘quiet word’ when she celebrates her 38th birthday at Balmoral Castle on the 4th August. The Duchess of Sussex is thought to be celebrating her special day there, and according to reports the monarch will advise her on how to navigate the tricky world of PR. The Queen, 93, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, is said to be particularly fond of Meghan, who recently welcomed Archie with Prince Harry, and is keen for her to ‘avoid any further PR blunders’.
The trip would be Meghan and Archie’s first trip to the Scottish Castle, and the invite from the monarch is said to be a ‘great honour’. Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier said: ‘This might be a good opportunity to have, not an assessment of her, but a quiet chat away from the madding crowds as to how she thinks it is going. I think in quiet moments and quiet walks up by the river the Queen might have a few words of advice for her. I’m sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I’m sure she would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it.’
The expert added that Charles, Camilla and the Queen are ‘very fond’ of Meghan, and ‘find her engaging and intelligent’.
If this feels patronizing, that’s because it absolutely is. Has Meghan made some PR blunders? For sure. She has, and I’m saying that as a Meg fan. But have those mistakes been blown up into massive controversies by a racist and xenophobic press? Also yes. The Queen trying to “advise” Meghan on what SHE could do differently is basically coming at the problem from the wrong angle, not to mention blaming the victim. The press would halt some (not all, but some) of their vile attacks on the Sussexes if the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge all presented a united front to say: this has gone way too far. They haven’t done that, because some of the attacks are coming from inside the palaces.
All that being said, this is just a theory from a royal commentator. My theory is that Meghan is skilled enough at interpersonal/work relationships that she will actually ask the Queen for her advice in how to deal with the constant attacks. And maybe after that, the Queen will actually do something about it.
Ah yes, pearls of wisdom from the Queen, a well known expert in PR.
I think the Queen knows how to weather out a storm though.
And pearls of PR wisdom = homemade gift? The royals are so into that.
Oh no!!! Chutney time!!!
My thought exactly. This article is patronizing, sexist and racist rubbish from another royal “expert”. If anything the royals should look to Meghan for advice on pr.
Gahd, every time the Queen goes to Balmoral, I wish she were my grandmother so I could bum around a Scottish castle. I doubt the Queen gives Meghan advice at this point. She strikes me as the sink or swim kind of boss.
If Meghan were white, the story would be “The Queen is so fond of her newest daughter-in-law that she issued a coveted invitation to Balmoral to celebrate the young woman’s birthday!” But since Meghan’s an American actress of color, the made up story line is “The Queen is going to correct Meghan on her birthday, and MM won’t be getting any birthday cake either!” SO TIRESOME, these racists’ made up stories!
They are the public face of a country, but they are also a family, so talking about how to handle challenges is, I hope, normal for them? What a dumb article by the BRP. It’s putting Meghan in her place AGAIN. Another patronizing poke at her. Ugh…
I admire Meghan for her poise and grace under such intense scrutiny. She was right to tell Pharrell that “they don’t make it easy”. The understatement of the century! I am from the US where royalty is such an alien concept. But the RR treatment of Meghan has reached the point of absurdity. And bullying regardless of status or domicile is a global issue.
I feel like this person is trying to make it more than it is. I think that Meghan prob will (or has already) asked the queen for advice and the queen has offered advice. She prob has also asked Charles for advice. I don’t think the notion of the queen giving advice to Meghan is a bad one in general.
I’m rolling my eyes though that its because of her “PR Blunders.” Any mistake she has made gets blown up into the biggest controversy EVER about the royal family. I think many things that people think are “mistakes” were sanctioned by BP, so the Queen isn’t likely to correct Meghan. (like how the press was so ticked over no Lindo Wing pictures of Archie – or the equivalent for where she gave birth – but I’m sure that was something the queen was okay with.) I do think that she has made some mistakes that I think should be easy enough to fix, but I don’t think the queen is going to pull her aside and tell her to stop wearing Givenchy. I don’t think the queen cares.
I agree, she’s likely already asked for advice from these members of the Firm. Putting this negative lecture spin on it gives the tabloids and haters something to chew on in the slow summer. The Sussex family going for a vacation, no lectures or advice involved, doesn’t keep those people entertained.
I hope Sussex Family spends a week with Charles and Camilla at Castle Mey this summer, like they did last year.
“Any mistake she has made gets blown up into the biggest controversy EVER about the royal family”
The major reason for this smear campaign is the selling on newspapers and click-bait for $$$$$. Stories on Meghan in the Daily Fail average 2-3K comments. Meghan is the ca$h cow for The Daily Fail, The Daily Slow and The Dim. However, IMPO, The Dim seems to me to be less pre-occupied with Megan than the Daily Fail and Daily Slow. IIRC, I read somewhere that The Dim cannot stand KP.
Slow summer days with little work being done. If Kate really wanted to surprise everyone and show her keenness on working royal duties, this would opportune time to do so. But alas, radio silence.
A “royal expert” says so…meaning some DM writer.
I think the Queen will most certainly draw her aside to give her advice, and it will be along the lines of: “Meghan my dear, ignore those skanky royal reporters and just keep doing you. You’re fabulous. Now let me hold Archiekins.”
Surely this should be untrue solely because it is The Daily Fail. The same goes for The Sun btw, which this “royal expert” was talking to.
I’m really curious to know what PR blunders has Meghan made? Honestly interested.
The main one is Duchessing While Black.
I didn’t come up with that phrase, ladies. I’ve seen it several other places supportive of Meghan. I agree it describes things perfectly which is why I posted it.
@Umm, I would say it is more a case of “bad optics” than “PR Blunders”.
I choose not give examples of “bad optics” as it has been discussed many times with the discussions dividing the pro-Meghan commentariat at CB. I do not feel like arguing with anyone today as it is FRIDAY with drinks & wine 5:00 PM!
Eh, PR blunders are in the eye of the beholder. She’s doing a fine job under high pressure circumstances, which any seasoned royal would understand.
I find it hysterically funny that anyone would suggest the Queen will take her aside and give her advice. HYSTERICAL. Particularly when they are all on holiday.
The whole rap on the Queen back in the Diana days was that she was entirely hands off, even when advice was warranted. Suddenly, she’s voluntarily dropping pearls of wisdom to her team? Doubtful, doubtful.
The media wished the queen would talk to her. This sounds like wishful thinking written as a story and of course they need to sell and get clicks, so this is the usual. I honestly don’t think the Queen cares considering Harry and Meghan haven’t actually done anything wrong besides not kiss the Media and RR’s behinds. I laugh because they keep shooting themselves in the foot. The constant gaslighting and abuse is not getting Harry and Meghan to give access and the reporters don’t know what to do. I think after Meghan’s comment to Pharrell and Harry and Meghan not bending even after the Wimbledon nonsense/Christening and birth, the press have no idea what to do because they have nothing to hold over them. Harry and Meghan know this and that’s great long term planning. The press and the Markles have burned themselves out and kudos to the Sussexes for staying firm.
I am surprised that there was no big coverage of Prince Harry’s visit to Sheffield yesterday, he did three events, opening a new wing at the Children’s Hospital and then two Invictus related events. Hardly any mention on Twitter or news websites.
Mind you, Harry is still popular and people love him but It’s clear the only time some care about Harry nowadays is when he’s with Meghan. There was an article about the money she helped bring into the family and Britain as a whole. She brought the Instagram followers and worldwide interest again. That’s why the press and tabloids are so focused on her and her name is always on clickbait articles. In many ways, she is the new Diana because interest in her is through the roof. Why do you think Piers and co have been hounding her to the point of insanity? Basically, She’s a star and money maker.
The royal family have had a huge following and and interest long before Meghan. The social media tactics improved around the same time Harry got with Meghan, but the royal family were hardly thought boring before that. The world wide attention and money making existed decades before 2017 to.
Yes, it would have been awesome if Meghan was with him as well, hopefully Prince Harry can come back with Meghan.
I’ve stopped following several sites (Telegraph, daily fail, to name a few) because of their unfair coverage of Meghan amongst other reasons.
When is the Queen going to pull Kate aside and advise her to get off her duff and work…
She’s too busy ensuring Kate dresses properly so there are no more butt-flashing moments.
That piece of advice is long overdue.
Doubt it. The entire royal family has used their bright new shiny toy to hide all their bs. Aside from harry it looks like none of them give a sht about this woman being torn apart. It hides the affair story, and now the andrew story.