Donald Trump tweeted about #FreeRocky, plus some veiled threats to Sweden

As we’ve previously discussed, A$AP Rocky was arrested and detained for his role in a fight/assault in Stockholm, Sweden about three weeks ago. Rocky was detained in a Swedish jail this entire time, and on Thursday, he was charged with the Swedish equivalent of felony assault. Last week, Donald Trump tweeted about the case after Kim Kardashian tweeted at him and Kanye West called the White House. Trump also made a call to the Swedish prime minister about the case.

If you think it’s weird that Donald Trump continues to abuse his platform and position to beg for preferential treatment for A$AP Rocky, just think about how weird it COULD get. I had a flash of horror as I sat down to write this, like Trump was about a day away from suggesting on Twitter that Lisbeth Salander should absolutely get involved in A$AP Rocky’s case. Trump is already making references to Sweden’s “real crime problem,” which I can only assume is the mysterious case of Mikael Blomkvist and Hans-Erik Wennerström.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

“We do so much for Sweden…” Do we? I’m really asking. And even if we did “do so much” for Sweden, it seems strange to issue a veiled threat to Sweden because they’re… charging an American with a crime in which they’ve spent the past three weeks gathering evidence and carefully weighing what the charges could and should be. I get that the Swedish criminal justice system is literally foreign to us, but the Swedes don’t seem to be abusing Rocky or abusing their authority.

Some reactions to Trump using the #FreeRocky hashtag:

A$AP Rocky needs to get back to America WHERE BLACK MEN ARE TREATED FAIRLY. — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) July 26, 2019

The African American Community faces systemic racism, social injustice, and cultural stereotypes on the daily and Trump uses #FreeRocky to pander as if Hip Hop is a key general unifying issue for blacks. This is racist. Period. — Produkt (@ProduKtJRG) July 26, 2019

Kanye: Hi Mr. President do you want to engage in more tokenism and free my friend Trump: Rocky innocent! #FreeRocky Central Park 5: **exonerated by DNA evidence** Trump:

pic.twitter.com/uEKgKfzqfu — Matt Friedman (@MattDFriedman) July 25, 2019

Also:

While being questioned by Swedish police ASAP Rocky was asked if he goes by any nicknames. “Yes. Rocky, Asap Rocky, pretty mother fu–er, I can't think of any more.” More: https://t.co/7OUFOyvKyK pic.twitter.com/mrU2WmMJT1 — Complex (@Complex) July 26, 2019