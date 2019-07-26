Donald Trump tweeted about #FreeRocky, plus some veiled threats to Sweden

President Donald Trump meets with conservative leaders on his immigration proposal

As we’ve previously discussed, A$AP Rocky was arrested and detained for his role in a fight/assault in Stockholm, Sweden about three weeks ago. Rocky was detained in a Swedish jail this entire time, and on Thursday, he was charged with the Swedish equivalent of felony assault. Last week, Donald Trump tweeted about the case after Kim Kardashian tweeted at him and Kanye West called the White House. Trump also made a call to the Swedish prime minister about the case.

If you think it’s weird that Donald Trump continues to abuse his platform and position to beg for preferential treatment for A$AP Rocky, just think about how weird it COULD get. I had a flash of horror as I sat down to write this, like Trump was about a day away from suggesting on Twitter that Lisbeth Salander should absolutely get involved in A$AP Rocky’s case. Trump is already making references to Sweden’s “real crime problem,” which I can only assume is the mysterious case of Mikael Blomkvist and Hans-Erik Wennerström.

“We do so much for Sweden…” Do we? I’m really asking. And even if we did “do so much” for Sweden, it seems strange to issue a veiled threat to Sweden because they’re… charging an American with a crime in which they’ve spent the past three weeks gathering evidence and carefully weighing what the charges could and should be. I get that the Swedish criminal justice system is literally foreign to us, but the Swedes don’t seem to be abusing Rocky or abusing their authority.

Some reactions to Trump using the #FreeRocky hashtag:

Also:

ASAP Rocky celebrates his latest release "Testing"

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

20 Responses to “Donald Trump tweeted about #FreeRocky, plus some veiled threats to Sweden”

  1. Eliza says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Whether you agree with their system or not, Sweden does not give out bail release. He does not want to plea out, so he will stay in a nice jail cell until trial which will be set up within a week or two because their system moves much quicker than the USA.

    Not sure what threats Trump could do. Like punish Sweden with tariffs for a man who took excessive force to stop being egged on while carrying drugs? He really wants another photo OP with Kim

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:35 am

      None of this has anything to do with Trump caring about ASAP Rocky. This is about Trump being pissed off that he can’t order the Swedish PM around or bully him into submission the way he does everyone else. He’s not getting his way, so he’s throwing a fit like the toddler that he is. The most frustrating part is that Trumpsters will point to this as proof that Trump isn’t a racist. Sigh.

      Reply
  2. b says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:12 am

    Your President is a moron, hay hoo mine is BJ!!!

    Reply
  3. a says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:13 am

    “Trump is already making references to Sweden’s “real crime problem”…”

    He means Muslims. Divide and rule. Bigots’ 101.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:25 am

      He is clearly talking about Ikea and it’s continued refusal to include all necessary parts in the BEKANT system office furniture! Make Ikea Great Again!

      (I feel like in these dark times I should mention that my above comment is sarcasm, because really this could be an actual issue that the current president of the United States would address on twitter)

      Reply
      • a says:
        July 26, 2019 at 8:29 am

        Trump, right now: brb, issuing sanctions against Ikea!

      • Rapunzel says:
        July 26, 2019 at 8:33 am

        Zapp- He’s obviously talking about the criminally good tunes of ABBA. Those earworms should be outlawed!

        (Adding that I’m joking, because as you said, the line between satire and reality is gone).

    • Mia4s says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:26 am

      Yep. Bingo. Once again the Nazi is chief is all about that islamophobia.

      And yeah Sweden doesn’t give a f**k what the USA thinks. Honestly, most of world doesn’t at this point but pretend for the sake of trade dollars. Sweden is just lucky.

      Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I’m confused. I thought DT was a law and order President who believes foreigners should follow the laws? Lol.

    Imagine 50 years from now:

    “Grandpa why did we go to war with Sweden?”
    ” Well, Johnny, Kim Kardashian decided she wanted to play lawyer, and Kanye had a friend named ASAP Rocky. . .”

    Reply
  5. Liane says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:14 am

    “Do we do so much for them?”

    Short answer, not really.

    No foreign aid. Sweden is looking to do more trade outside of Europe and the US is their 5th largest trading partner, but It’s a distant fifth only capturing 6.4% of Sweden’s exports.

    More info: https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-with-sweden/

    Reply
  6. Arnk says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I guess he grew tired of obstructing justice in the US so now he’s trying to do it in Sweden.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:53 am

      He’s just probably really pissed Sweden could take a high profile case from event to trial in less than one month. Imagine that in America with a famous person with high paid lawyers. Never.

      Reply
  7. Christin says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Another episode of his reality show…

    While we have lies, crimes and Mitch blocking bills to protect our elections, this is the distraction.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:38 am

      His reasoning for blocking those bills was because “it gives Democrats a political advantage.”

      …..

      NOT allowing foreign interference in our elections, wanting FAIR elections gives DEMOCRATS the advantage. *facepalm*

      When will this nightmare end?

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        July 26, 2019 at 8:43 am

        Kitten- The whole reason Trump exists is that the right/conservatives/GOP can’t stand it’s going the way of the dinosaurs. They’re desperate to not get left behind.

  8. Openyoureyes says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Kim K was as the White House for a meeting with trump just prior to his tweet according to the daily mail with lots of pictures. She is in DC to film a documentary about her crusade for prison reform and stopped by the White House. I don’t normally read the articles there, just the headlines, but I did click on this one. They speculated the meeting was about her friend ASAP Rocky. Even little North got to go meet Kim’s new favorite president. Will be interesting if she campaigns for him. Will she still be everyone’s favorite new crusader if that happens?

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      July 26, 2019 at 8:57 am

      How can she talk prison reform for a friend in Sweden? How are any of these people near power, let alone in it. I mean did she visit the prison to see the conditions, does she find a trial after a month too long (those migrants waiting longer imprisoned in worse would disagree). I guess her law studies make her an expert in laws, as well as their prison systems, in every country across the world.

      Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:56 am

    The Neal Brennan tweet about sums it up. I’m just numb to this toxic combination of buffoonery and menace that seems to have become our new normal.

    Reply

