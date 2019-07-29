Duchess Meghan guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue

It’s here! We knew a while ago that the Duchess of Sussex would have a major role in British Vogue’s September issue. The story was that Meghan was approached about appearing on the cover and she turned them down, but suggested that she could guest-edit the September issue. That’s exactly what happened – British Vogue released the preview last night, and the SussexRoyal Instagram released more information too. From British Vogue’s cover summary:
HRH The Duchess of Sussex has guest-edited a landmark issue of British Vogue with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Entitled “Forces for Change”, the September 2019 issue highlights a cast of brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways. It is the first time a September issue of British Vogue has been co-edited. The cover has been photographed by Peter Lindbergh – his first for the magazine since September 1992 – and features 15 women from the worlds of politics, sport, and the arts, all of whom have made an inspiring impact on modern life. The selection of women was a highly personal process for the Duchess and for Enninful, and the result of a collaboration that began in January of this year.
“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the Duchess said. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”
The cover line-up includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who, in a first for the magazine and for Lindbergh, was photographed for the cover in Auckland, New Zealand via video link; the teenaged climate activist Greta Thunberg, lensed by Lindbergh in Sweden, who at 16 is one of the magazine’s youngest ever cover stars; the activist and actor Jane Fonda, who, at 81, is its oldest; and the LGBTQIA+ advocate, actor and producer Laverne Cox, who becomes the first trans person to feature on the cover of British Vogue.
Also on the cover is Adwoa Aboah, the mental health campaigner and model; Adut Akech, the former refugee and model; Ramla Ali, the former refugee and boxer; Sinéad Burke, the diversity advocate and lecturer; Gemma Chan, the campaigner and actor; Salma Hayek Pinault, the women’s rights advocate, actor and producer; Francesca Hayward, the Royal Ballet principal dancer and actress; Jameela Jamil, the body positivity activist and actor; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the author; Yara Shahidi, the youth voting activist and actor; and Christy Turlington Burns, the maternal health advocate and model.
The 16th spot on the cover will appear in print as a silver reflective mirror, to show how you, the reader, are part of this extraordinary moment in time – and to encourage you to use your own platform to bring change. The issue also comprises an intimate insight into the Duchess’s world. She introduces Forces for Change in her own words in her guest editor’s letter, and also contributes an interview with the former First Lady Michelle Obama. Other highlights include an interview conducted by her husband, HRH The Duke of Sussex, with the renowned ethologist Dr Jane Goodall.
In his letter from the editor, Edward Enniful wrote: “To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” and that people can see for themselves that Meghan is “willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege.” As for why Meghan decided not to appear on the cover herself, Enniful notes that Meghan “felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”
In the SussexRoyal Instagram, Meghan writes (because of course she wrote this): “The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness.” What’s funny and sad is that even with all of this positivity and thoughtfulness, Meghan’s still going to be criticized and smeared a million different ways. I’ve already seen some shady comments from members of the royal-reporter clique but for now, I’m going to leave it. I think Meghan’s right in that if she had been on the cover, the criticism would have been worse, absolutely. But make no mistake: they’re going to climb up her ass about this anyway.
Cover & photo courtesy of British Vogue, additional photo courtesy of Avalon Red.
What a lovely diverse group of women and girls.
She choose well by promoting others from different backgrounds and fighting for different rights.
I love Meghan, but this is an incredibly obvious group of women that we have already read about many times. I wish she had reached out to womens and international development organizations to cover the women who are on the ground doing amazing things. They are the ones who need their profiles elevated.
+1
These women have already been vetted. If she had picked a bunch of unknowns, and the media would have found something in their past and Megan would have gotten the blame for that as well.
It’s funny that you still found the time to criticize something that she did, instead of just celebrating the cover, or moving on. Very telling.
This is very cool – I wonder how many people will be wringing their hands and gnashing their teeth about her “breaking protocol” and taking on political topics? Daily Fail article about this in 3-2-1…
There are already a slew of DM articles. The usual. yawn.
they are so predictable…
They’ve had it front and centre all morning and racking up the thousands of comments, as per usual.
Their readers genuinely terrify me at this point.
I saw the vitriol last night on Twitter. Like, I couldn’t imagine being so damn miserable and pathetic…
They hate to see this girl win, as if her success takes away from their lives.
…if I had their tragic lives, it’d probably hurt me too.
The Daily Fail makes its money by agitating racists. As for the twitter trolls, I would not be at all surprised if 90% of them are Russian bots design to feed the hyper partisanship in the UK.
Prince Charles guest edited an edition of Town and Country so no protocol broken here.
Oops it was Country Life. Anyway the haters, seem to have forgotten all history in order to complain.
I’m very excited to read this. I don’t really like spending money on magazines because hello internet but I will do my best to get my hands on this.
And you’re right Kaiser in that there’s as usual criticism. The Daily Fail has 5 or so articles alone on this. But they’re only bitter because they didn’t get the scoop which means their royal sources are shit (like people have said) and this went on for more than half a year and none of their royal sources they boast about told them.
They said she would be on the cover, write about her charities and guest edit. They were right on one but so painfully wrong about the others.
I peeked at the DM.
EIGHT articles.
They are too hateful and petty to understand that they are actually helping Meghan to become more famous and causing a lot of people to defend and support her. I predict this issue of British Vogue will sell an insane amount of copies. I know I’ll be purchasing one as soon as I can find it.
This is wonderful and yes, there have already been unhinged, vicious, spiteful articles on The Sun and The Mail. I will be buying the issue and feasting on their bitter tears.
She worked on this for seven months, apparently, and I really like the message here. And these are some fantastic women to spotlight. She knew that she’d catch heat whatever, but she’s been very much behind the scenes, no cover, not even a photoshoot.
And yes, some people have been snide about it (Dan Wooton had a big rant in a move that shocked absolutely nobody), but there are also a lot of journalists clapping back and supporting her for it. The rock is being lifted and I’m hopeful that the tides will turn for her. She’s doing well so far, even without the huge amount of venom being flung her way.
Also Meghan met Sinead Burke and Jacinda Ardern on her royal tours with Harry and I love that she’s kept in touch and is clearly in good terms with them!
Dan is crazy
Daily Mail front page:
1)B*tching about not including The Queen.
2)Megan is all about Me, Myself and Megan
She just can’t win with them. It’s sad and infuriating.
How on earth is the Queen a “trailblazer”? Isn’t the reason why people like her is because she’s traditional and never gives her opinion on anything?
Didn’t the Queen surprise the hell out of the King of Saudi Arabia by jumping in to the driver’s seat and driving him around her estate? I think she deserves to be on the cover for that badass, girl power move alone LMAO.
It’s not like the King of Saudi Arabia would have done anything. SA needs UK more than UK needs SA. The Queen never exactly did anything to support SA women, so no.
She was also commissioned as an honorary second subaltern in the ATS — basically the equivalent of a second lieutenant and a letter was sent from the King stating that no special treatment should be made for her. She was the first woman in the royal family to have an active full time member of the women’s service.
Badass indeed.
While she may have had a few moments of individual flair, the Queen literally represents the Crown, which is the institution that needs changing so unless she’s prepared to turn the UK and remaining constitutional monarchies into republics, she is the image of status quo.
Cue the Duchess wars in the Yellow Press in 3, 2, 1… again. Meghan calls appearing on the cover boastful, according to Enninful, meanwhile Katie Keen’s June 2016 cover had very low sales, despite it being at the same time the issue that celebrated 100 years of Vogue.
Wonder about the reaction – from U.K. media and KP – when this issue’s sales blow Kate’s issue’s sales out of the water? How will they spin that?
I think declaring yourself a force for change alongside PM Arden is different than that Norfolk safari mash up Late and her eyebrows did. (Kate auto corrected to Late. Point taken, phone.)
Except she didn’t declare herself a “force for change”. The Editor of the magazine did.
Right. I’m saying I can see how Meghan would have viewed putting herself on the cover as boasting, saying that she’s a force for change, inviting more she thinks so much of herself headlines. Which happened anyway. She wasn’t calling out the act of being on a magazine cover, something she and other Royals have already done, but it has been spun that way.
Charles, Harry and Kate all guest-edited but people are losing their minds over Meghan doing this.
Its hilariously sad.
It’s not hilariously sad. It’s infuriating.
Remind me, what was the magazine that Kate guest edited, where she left after 30 mins to get her hair done? I’ve already seen a million comments about how Kate would never ever ever do this and it’s a major protocol violation and fame-whoring.
It was The Huffington Post, online.
The Huffington Post.
Oh and Harry guest edited the BBC’s Today programme (remember the interview with Barack Obama?)
And Charles has edited Country Life magazine TWICE.
BP made the announcement so the Palace signed off on this project. Glad to see more people are defending the duchess.
I’m so happy to see Christy Turlington Burns recognized for her work with Every Mother Counts!
I really love this. I hope to buy it, even in America. Well done Meghan!
I don’t even want to see the negative press about it.
I think the cover looks great! I’m so happy to see Irish gal Sinead Burke featured!
The commentary around Meghan on The Mail is honestly deranged and quite frightening at this point.
The cover is almost identical to a book called “The Game Changers” that came out in 2016, MM is featured on it and submitted an essay.
And?
Having a collage in black and white is nothing new nor innovative.
And technically Gossip Girl did it “first” in 2012 with their Season 6 DVD cover. Should the CW throw a tantrum about that?
I mean, how else are you supposed to display 16 pictures on a cover? I don’t really get that complaint.
Very true
Even the media can’t un-landmark this. Buying seven copies for all the women in my immediate family.
i just went to see cause I saw the coments here saying the Fail was on it and my lord are they desperate. Apperently there’s a backlash, and I just don’t know why anyone would say bad things about a cool cover. People there need to get a life. Also that behind the scene video is beautiful.
You should see the comments on BBC One.. So much hatred…
I can’t wait to get my hands on an issue. Even in the digital age, this is one I want. This project shows forethought and reflection. And I thought, how profound to have a space that reflects the woman or person holding the issue. Because we all can do something to change this world for the better. Even it’s in our little community. Every little bit helps. And I believe that’s how Meghan thinks. And I applaud the fact that we have a woman with the global stage at her feet who does want to make a difference. Well done To Meghan. Let the haters hate Megs, they will always want to tear you down because your light casts shadows on them.
So proud of Meghan and I am.not even going to entertain the ridiculous usual suspects.
I love the cover, I can’t wait to read the conversation with Michelle Obama
+1. I wonder when she had the opportunity to interview M.O. And no one knew about it in advance. So much for “my palace sources.” 😂
It was delicious watching Dan Wooton melt down this morning like a rabid lunatic. As if he gives a stuff about what is Royal or not, When the chips are down he is just triggered by the fact that Meghan keeps outsmarting and surprising them and in the process exposing them to be the lying gossipers they are.
Not one of the RRs had the scoop on this one and that must sting in a huge way. They cannot even feed their rabid readers at the DM with any decent Royal Gossip these days.
I am guessing the press release happened today before the Magazine officially goes to print and secrets are spilled. I also suspect Vogue will advance feature this piece on their website to stop the RRs building their own agenda and ruining it for the readership/ fans.
I’m so proud of her. She’s been working behind the scenes on this for 7 months. Pregnant, on tour and working/interviewing these girls and women for this issue. Wow! She really has set a high standard for her role in this family and I love it.
I hope this issue is available in the States. I’d love to have one.
Any retailer that stocks a wide variety of magazines including international mags and newspapers should have it. Even Barnes & Noble stocked international editions back in the day (not sure if they still do). It will also be available in digital format on Kindle and elsewhere.
I saw on twitter that B&N should have it, there is just going to be a bit of lag time between when it is released in the UK and when they get it here in the US.
This is amazing. Good for British Vogue for doing something different for the September issue, and good for Meghan for her work here.
The first few comments I saw on twitter were about how she was such a celebrity, so Hollywood, etc but they were immediately shut down with links to Kate’s Vogue cover, lol.
It’s so sad to see all the comments against her… People are basicially complaining she want to break Royal Protocol, while keeping her private life.. ~I don’t understant the hatred.
Does Meghan look a lot like Gina Rodriguez in this pic? 🤔
This issue will be amazing but I cant help but be pissed off that she felt she had to turn down the cover because it would be boastful. Diana appeared on the cover of Vogue TWICE (and one time posthumously). Princess Anne appeared on the cover THREE TIMES. Kate also did a Vogue cover. But of course the black woman has to turn down opportunities in case folks think she is getting too uppity for her station. There is always a double standard. And it’s exhausting.
And yes – Twitter was alight with angry triggered white women asking how much money was Meghan paid and that yes – Meghan is boastful and thinks too highly of herself. But none of them had much to say when I literally posted ALL of the royal women who appeared on the cover.
It is exhausting.
If you’re reading this, I support you, Meghan and team.
I think her reason makes sense in context. Enninful said that Meghan felt it would be a ‘boastful’ thing to do for the project, not that it was a boastful thing in general. With the project being called ‘forces for change’ putting herself on the cover would look like she was giving that accolade to herself. I think she was smart to feature women she admires on the cover in the light of the subject matter. I also reckon she will do a vogue cover in future. She is biding her time though, which is smart.
Agreed re biding her time. I think it’s a smart move. It’s very fraught politically at the moment in the UK and Meghan knows that. A few years down the line Vogue et al will be begging her to take the cover.
She’s guest editing – which none of the others have done. With that context, putting yourself on the cover could be seen as boastful. Also, Enninful used that word, which Meghan I’m sure wishes he didn’t now because it’s the thing that’s getting traction.
Anyway, I hope she does do a cover in the future.
While the project is well-meaning, the selection of women is a bit boring, a bit too much the usual suspects. But I guess most of them still had to look like they belonged on the cover of Vogue.
And the mirror idea is very silly and childish to me – like something from a toddler’s first book. Will this issue of Vogue also come with a rubber ring to gnaw at and a piece of wool where you can feel with your own fingers just how soft Mary’s little lamb really is?
+1 to all of you points.
@bread
Geez…..do you need a hug?
I mean if you don’t like it that’s fine. There are plenty of royal women vogue covers that are more your taste.
Meghan could have taken this in many different ways and she chose an option which IMO gives her the “least” amount of backlash. Not that there isn’t any or that it makes her completely immune but it makes sense from Meghan’s perspective.
Actually a lot of people seem particularly impressed and touched by the mirror aspect. Personally I like it, it’s simple yet powerful and inarguable: we all need to try and be the change we want to see in the world.
I thought the mirror thing was actually very creative.
As for the selection of women, not everyone there is well known. I could name only maybe 5 so don’t assume we all knew who everyone there is.
Either way, I thought Meghan did a great job and despite some idiots, a lot of people are applauding her for the clear hard work she put into this.
I’m only on Instagram, no twitter, and last evening there were 5000+ comments on Sussex royal, half a dozen of them mine. I did entertain myself a bit replying to some folks but by and large the replies were supportive.
Go on Duchess!!!
I think it was great how involved Meghan was in this and I like the idea BUT this cover is horrible and very weak for a September issue. It’s fashion mag and the British Vogue still is one of the big 4, so the least we should expect was a decent cover. Still, I’m excited to read it because the women are all very inspiring.
Some thoughts:
1. Impressed that she worked on this for 7 months throughout her pregnancy and most details have been kept quiet. Palace sources have been useless! Also seems like she WAS hands on with this. Edward Enninful said she was involved in all aspects including choosing subject matter and that she worked on it every day for last 2 weeks so nice example of BTS work
2. Can’t wait to get my copy and esp to read the Michelle Obama interview. Love that her patronage SmartWorks will have a profile and will hopefully find out about other women and organisations I am not familiar with
3. Not a fan of everyone featured on the cover but seems a good diverse group overall. Quite different from Alexander Shulman’s days but that’s why she now fits nicely writing for the Fail.
4. Think the Fail thought she WAS going to be on the cover hence Jan Moir’s bitter diatribe. Some are also claiming lefties&anti Trump people have been featured so it’s political. Not that I agree but where were the BRF can’t be involved in politics folks when Prince Andrew was discussing Brexit’s impact on British business the other day?
5. Can understand why she didn’t appear on the cover of issue she was guest editing celebrating change makers- didn’t think it was shade to Kate or any other BRF who has appeared on cover of Vogue despite what media seem to insinuate
6. I’ve said before Meghan can’t win with the royal reporting press. People have claimed she’s broken protocol with this Vogue issue even though BP announced this project! Dan W was on TV saying royals don’t guest edit and now claiming it was an idiotic decision. Thankfully alot of journalists are pushing back and pointing to Charles guest editing Country life, Harry with BBC radio and Kate with the Huffington Post. But points to determination by some to paint Meghan as a rule breaker even and provoke outrage about every little things she does despite examples of other BRF members doing the same. Not sure how press relations can improve with such bias