Duchess Meghan guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue

It’s here! We knew a while ago that the Duchess of Sussex would have a major role in British Vogue’s September issue. The story was that Meghan was approached about appearing on the cover and she turned them down, but suggested that she could guest-edit the September issue. That’s exactly what happened – British Vogue released the preview last night, and the SussexRoyal Instagram released more information too. From British Vogue’s cover summary:

HRH The Duchess of Sussex has guest-edited a landmark issue of British Vogue with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Entitled “Forces for Change”, the September 2019 issue highlights a cast of brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways. It is the first time a September issue of British Vogue has been co-edited. The cover has been photographed by Peter Lindbergh – his first for the magazine since September 1992 – and features 15 women from the worlds of politics, sport, and the arts, all of whom have made an inspiring impact on modern life. The selection of women was a highly personal process for the Duchess and for Enninful, and the result of a collaboration that began in January of this year. “These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the Duchess said. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.” The cover line-up includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who, in a first for the magazine and for Lindbergh, was photographed for the cover in Auckland, New Zealand via video link; the teenaged climate activist Greta Thunberg, lensed by Lindbergh in Sweden, who at 16 is one of the magazine’s youngest ever cover stars; the activist and actor Jane Fonda, who, at 81, is its oldest; and the LGBTQIA+ advocate, actor and producer Laverne Cox, who becomes the first trans person to feature on the cover of British Vogue. Also on the cover is Adwoa Aboah, the mental health campaigner and model; Adut Akech, the former refugee and model; Ramla Ali, the former refugee and boxer; Sinéad Burke, the diversity advocate and lecturer; Gemma Chan, the campaigner and actor; Salma Hayek Pinault, the women’s rights advocate, actor and producer; Francesca Hayward, the Royal Ballet principal dancer and actress; Jameela Jamil, the body positivity activist and actor; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the author; Yara Shahidi, the youth voting activist and actor; and Christy Turlington Burns, the maternal health advocate and model. The 16th spot on the cover will appear in print as a silver reflective mirror, to show how you, the reader, are part of this extraordinary moment in time – and to encourage you to use your own platform to bring change. The issue also comprises an intimate insight into the Duchess’s world. She introduces Forces for Change in her own words in her guest editor’s letter, and also contributes an interview with the former First Lady Michelle Obama. Other highlights include an interview conducted by her husband, HRH The Duke of Sussex, with the renowned ethologist Dr Jane Goodall.

[From British Vogue]

In his letter from the editor, Edward Enniful wrote: “To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” and that people can see for themselves that Meghan is “willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege.” As for why Meghan decided not to appear on the cover herself, Enniful notes that Meghan “felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

In the SussexRoyal Instagram, Meghan writes (because of course she wrote this): “The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness.” What’s funny and sad is that even with all of this positivity and thoughtfulness, Meghan’s still going to be criticized and smeared a million different ways. I’ve already seen some shady comments from members of the royal-reporter clique but for now, I’m going to leave it. I think Meghan’s right in that if she had been on the cover, the criticism would have been worse, absolutely. But make no mistake: they’re going to climb up her ass about this anyway.