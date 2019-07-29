Should childfree adults be ‘banned’ from Disney theme parks? Uh, no.

Over the years, I’ve sort of changed my mind on the whole adults-enjoying-theme-parks thing. I used to think it was weird that Ryan Gosling would take girlfriends on a Disneyland date, and I would roll my eyes a little at the stories of various celebrities getting sh-thoused at some Disneyland bar. But as I’ve gotten older, I can sort of understand the whimsy or joy an adult might find there, with or without children. Note: the photos in this post are from tennis player Guido Pella’s Instagram – Pella is a (childfree) Argentinian player who loves all things Disney and all Disney theme parks. Half of his IG is made up of photos of him at Disney theme parks. He recently said that he’s probably been to Euro Disney 25 to 30 times. That relates to this story:

One parent’s vented frustration spurred a heated debate: Should guests without children be allowed into Disney World? It all started when a Twitter user shared a screengrab of an old Facebook post made by an upset mother lashing out at childless adults for visiting the Walt Disney World theme park. “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!” she wrote, later adding, “DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to BANNED!!” In the angry rant, the mother claims adults who visit without children cause longer lines and make the experience more difficult for adults with children. The rant was the conclusion of her own experience with her 3-year-old son who allegedly acted out after she told him they couldn’t wait in a long line for a pretzel. But what fueled the debate, even more, was an argument in The New York Post op-ed that claimed to go to Disney theme parks without children was “weird.” “Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having granted control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, enormous corporate entity meant for children,” the op-ed written by Johnny Oleksinski read. “Another oft ignored problem with letting a kids brand control your adult life is the stupidity and culture ignorance it leads to.”

The long lines are one of the big reasons why I wouldn’t want to go to a Disney theme park as a childfree adult. I would feel the same way if I had kids, I think, because aren’t those long lines even worse with kids? Of course, all of the screaming children are another big reason why I don’t want to go back. But everybody’s different and it’s insane to suggest that *only* parents and children can enjoy a theme park. I would guess that a very significant portion of day-pass sales and VIP-pass sales come from adults who just want to enjoy the theme park.

WALT’S👏🏻WHOLE👏🏻GOAL👏🏻WAS👏🏻TO👏🏻MAKE👏🏻THINGS👏🏻THAT👏🏻EVERYONE👏🏻COULD👏🏻ENJOY.👏🏻 maybe stop shaming people for enjoying a freaking theme park. pic.twitter.com/b9VP7MhaRY — Katie is ready for BlimeyCon ✨ (@katiethehuman99) July 26, 2019