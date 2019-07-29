Should childfree adults be ‘banned’ from Disney theme parks? Uh, no.

Over the years, I’ve sort of changed my mind on the whole adults-enjoying-theme-parks thing. I used to think it was weird that Ryan Gosling would take girlfriends on a Disneyland date, and I would roll my eyes a little at the stories of various celebrities getting sh-thoused at some Disneyland bar. But as I’ve gotten older, I can sort of understand the whimsy or joy an adult might find there, with or without children. Note: the photos in this post are from tennis player Guido Pella’s Instagram – Pella is a (childfree) Argentinian player who loves all things Disney and all Disney theme parks. Half of his IG is made up of photos of him at Disney theme parks. He recently said that he’s probably been to Euro Disney 25 to 30 times. That relates to this story:
One parent’s vented frustration spurred a heated debate: Should guests without children be allowed into Disney World? It all started when a Twitter user shared a screengrab of an old Facebook post made by an upset mother lashing out at childless adults for visiting the Walt Disney World theme park.
“DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!” she wrote, later adding, “DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to BANNED!!” In the angry rant, the mother claims adults who visit without children cause longer lines and make the experience more difficult for adults with children. The rant was the conclusion of her own experience with her 3-year-old son who allegedly acted out after she told him they couldn’t wait in a long line for a pretzel.
But what fueled the debate, even more, was an argument in The New York Post op-ed that claimed to go to Disney theme parks without children was “weird.”
“Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having granted control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, enormous corporate entity meant for children,” the op-ed written by Johnny Oleksinski read. “Another oft ignored problem with letting a kids brand control your adult life is the stupidity and culture ignorance it leads to.”
The long lines are one of the big reasons why I wouldn’t want to go to a Disney theme park as a childfree adult. I would feel the same way if I had kids, I think, because aren’t those long lines even worse with kids? Of course, all of the screaming children are another big reason why I don’t want to go back. But everybody’s different and it’s insane to suggest that *only* parents and children can enjoy a theme park. I would guess that a very significant portion of day-pass sales and VIP-pass sales come from adults who just want to enjoy the theme park.
WALT’S👏🏻WHOLE👏🏻GOAL👏🏻WAS👏🏻TO👏🏻MAKE👏🏻THINGS👏🏻THAT👏🏻EVERYONE👏🏻COULD👏🏻ENJOY.👏🏻
La gente no puede creer la cantidad de veces que vengo a este lugar, pero como digo siempre en todos lados es el único lugar donde mis problemas y preocupaciones desaparecen aunque sea por un día y para mi eso vale mas que cualquier cosa. Amo Disney y toda la magia que tiene y estoy feliz de poder compartirlo con la gente que amo. Ahora vuelta al trabajo y a enfocarse en tratar de hacer un buen ROLAND GARROS @disneylandparis
Disney World was built for everyone to enjoy. If people don’t like it they can stay home. Then the lines WILL be shorter. End of.
For my friends 30th Bday, 6 of us went to Eurodisney, we had a fantastic time. Went on all the big roller coasters etc. And we had no kids with us. My money is as good as anyone’s so I won’t be punished for not having kids at the time.
Yep, I’ve been to Disney World many times, both when I was younger with my parents and then as an adult with my husband. I’ve also been to Disneyland a couple of times, once younger and once when I was an adult with my parents and adult sister before they moved out of CA. Honestly when/if we go with our kids one day, Epcot would be the last park we would visit because to me it’s adult centered and it’s a lot of fun tasting all the different foods and drinks. The last time we went we went with another couple and we all had a blast. Also, for people complaining about the lines, fast pass. That’s literally the only way we did the rides and we didn’t ride any of the more kid centered rides like snow white or the teacups or Mr. Toad. We did space mountain, rock n roller coaster, but of course Haunted Mansion and Small World for a break from the heat and because they are classic.
“The rant was the conclusion of her own experience with her 3-year-old son who allegedly acted out after she told him they couldn’t wait in a long line for a pretzel.”
LMFAO because your kid NEEEEEEDS that pretzel so bad that you think you should ban childless adults from the park? This is is the kind of shit that makes everyone hate the mommy internet warrior brigade.
That three year old better get used to the idea of having to wait for things. It’s a good teachable moment that not everything can go your way all of the time. But let’s not pretend that line of people was caused solely by childless adults.
When I went to Disney… hands down the worst kind of park attendees were the parents who’d ram you with strollers all day. I also got to listen to a family from Quebec tear up an employee saying “oh well that’s not how it’d be done in Canada, this is insane” and just absolutely loudly berate the poor teen that was working for everyone around them to hear. I was probably about 17 at the time, and I was SO embarrassed that when I got to the window that the kid was working I apologized profusely and assure him that not everyone from Canada was a piece of garbage. A 17 year old shouldn’t need to apologize for the pathetic actions of some parent who felt entitled enough to rip up an incredibly kind teenager in front of their kids.
Why not just blame people for having too many kids as the reason for long lines? That lady is f*cking absurd.
Exactly. She’s complaining about the “Millennial’s” sense of entitlement (which 3 funny because that woman paid for her ticket just like she did) while displaying copious amounts of entitlement herself. I have a feeling her kid is an obnoxious brat if he is crying over a having to wait for a pretzel
3 year olds are difficult. Taking them to any amusement park, with any moderate lines, is difficult. I mean what did she expect? Disney is just a series of lines in a cartoon world. If you go when the park opens its actually perfect timing. Most adults and large groups aren’t there yet and the lines are moderate.
Parents who believe the entire world exists to entertain, support, and provide conveniences to their child are selfish and immature. This mother needs to grow up because she is sending her kid all kinds of wrong messages.
Exactly. She could have used that as teaching tool to teach patience instead she simply reinforced his behavior.
I’ll gladly give up my ability to go to amusement parks if we can agree to ban kids from breweries. Seriously. If I had a dime for every time I saw a kid in a place that’s really for adults, my childfree ass would be rich by now.
Oh, lort. Not to dox myself, but my ex worked in an industry that worked closely with breweries. The number of screaming babies at beer events was always staggering to me. Like, why would you even want to bring a baby to a pub in the first place, Karen?
Do you guys live in Colorado? That’s pretty much the norm here. At first it was a bit jarring but now I really don’t care. I’m at the age where maybe 50% of my friends are child free and the other half have toddlers. When we all get together it’s kind of absurd to expect them to get a sitter to grab a beer. That being said… child free adults should go wherever they want to as well.
@ elimaeby-My BF and I are beer fanatics and we love to check out new breweries. It drives me absolutely CRAZY when I’m in a brewery and there are toddlers running around playing and babies in cribs sitting on the floor. It’s hard enough to carry a f*cking flight of beers without spilling it but even harder when some kid is crawling on the floor right by my feet. And don’t even get me started on the screaming and crying.
Look, I don’t mind if people come in with their kids and grab a quick pint, buy some cans, and then leave–but that RARELY happens. Usually a group of moms roll up with 6 kids and their toys and ipads etc and spend the whole damn day pounding beers and the rest of us childfree folks get to babysit their children while moms get trashed. It’s getting to the point where there are more kids at breweries than adults SMDH. If you want to day drink with your family then put some beers in a cooler and take your damn kids to a playground or the beach FFS.
@Squirrelgirl-I live in Massachusetts and it’s the norm here too. It shouldn’t be though. And I’m not talking about people who are just grabbing a beer–I’m talking about families who spend four hours at a brewery with their kids. Hell, I’ve seen THREE children’s birthday parties held at breweries. Take them to Chuck E Cheese.
At the VERY least, if you insist on taking your children to a brewery, keep an EYE on them and don’t leave it up to the rest of us to have to watch out for them. We are adults trying to enjoy adult libations in peace.
I don’t mind kids in breweries, if the brewery is kid friendly. Like we went to one a few week ago in Texas that had a playground and boardgames for kids etc. Clearly, kids were welcome and encouraged and it was a lot of fun.
Some around here are also clearly kid friendly, with lots of open space and games for the kids to play etc.
Some are definitely not as kid friendly and I think every parent “should” be self-aware enough to figure that out. But alas, some are not, lol.
It always reminds me of Sweet Home Alabama. “You have a baby! In a bar!”
LOL exactly! The children are NOT paying customers.
YES!!!
or, really, any fancy restaurant that is clearly NOT child friendly.
I get so annoyed when I go to a fancy, expensive restaurant to have a nice date with my fella and there are some parents there who decided NOT to get a sitter and bring their three small children to a restaurant where they proceed to IGNORE the children as they run around the dining room, bumping chairs and making servers jump out of the way. Like, I expect that if I go to a Chili’s or Friday’s or some chain place…but not a fine dining place.
if you CHOOSE to have kids, there are some things that you have to sacrifice. if you can’t get a sitter, YOU DON’T BRING YOUR KIDS TO DINNER AT THE RITZ.
Lots of local breweries here welcome children. As in, provide toys and have giant Jenna and connect four games, etc..
I’ve seen people complain loudly amongst themselves in front of parents, but I’m like… complain to the brewery. Or go to a brewery that doesn’t have toys 🤷♀️
OMG yes, exactly!!!!
This just happened to me recently. Had a girls night at a local brewery. One of my friends brought her 16 month old son! I was like wtf are you doing? He was understandably fussy the entire time because it was normally his bedtime. He screamed so much we eventually moved onto the deck outside even though it was a very hot night.
When I asked her why she brought him she replied that he is going thru a clingy stage & she couldn’t bear to make him cry by leaving him at home…..
But he cried the entire time we were out….even though he was by her side….wouldn’t it have been better for him to be at home in bed?
I don’t get it.
🙄
I just travelled to Orlando from Australia and spent four days at the parks. The first two days were solo while I attended a conference, and the second two days were with a friend.
We’re both childfree 27 year olds. We had blast 🤷♀️
Should childfree adults be banned from Disney World? Not if they look like him .
LOL!
The person ranting on twitter or wherever misses one key point – if Disney is open only to people with kids, and all people with kids get to skip the line…..how will that work out? lol.
Disney is crowded. You are always going to have wait in some lines. But if you are smart about it you can manage your time well and your FPs and ADRs and have a pleasant experience. we never wait more than 20 minutes for anything. I refuse to, lol. So sometimes we miss rides bc I am not waiting 3 hours for 7DMT, sorry, but I still have a good time.
the mickey pretzels are EVERYWHERE and there is no reason to wait for one. Every cart has them.
Anyway. I clearly love Disney. We have been with the kids a few times, and are going again next summer, and my husband and I went this past March for a long weekend…..sans kids. Gasp! the horror!!!
People who don’t think adults should go to Disney without kids clearly haven’t been to epcot in a while. That place is definitely for the adults, ha.
As a millennial, I think people my age can be really obsessed with the pop culture of our childhoods and anything nostalgic-see Buzzfeed’s five million “you’re a millennial if…” articles and quizzes. (Having said that, only my child could get me to stand in a two hour line in the sun with a million, crabby people.)
Newsflash pretzel lady: I’m sure everyone enjoyed standing by your screaming kid as much as you enjoyed standing in line between a group of 28 year olds.
I’m Gen X and I have plenty of friends who love Disney because of the nostalgia from our childhoods.
Mom throws online tantrum over child throwing tantrum over a pretzel. Did I get that right?
Do I know some people in my age bracket with a Disney obsession that I find a LITTLE over-the-top and cringeworthy? For sure. Do I think we should ban them from Disney parks and cruises for being a little weird? Absolutely not! Where do we draw the line, then? Am I only allowed to go to a Disney movie in the theater once I have a child? This argument is so ridiculous and insipid.
LOL I know people who literally moved to Disney. Like quit their jobs in other states and moved to “Disney” (or okay Windermere, they can see the fireworks from their house) and go to the parks every day and have turned their love/obsession into SM careers and blogs and such. Which, good for them, but that may not have panned out. And their reason for moving was to move to Disney. More than one person too.
It’s a little over the top, despite my love for Disney, but hey, whatever, lol.
I’ll be honest, I hate Disney. And I have relatives who go once or twice a year and have Disney everything in their houses.
But they aren’t forcing me to go so 🤷🏼♀️ Sorry that your precious Bryce had to wait for a pretzel, Karen.
Oh good lord. I understand that waiting in lines sucks, but that’s part of the Disney experience I’m afraid. Spending a lot of time judging what other people do for fun is ridiculous. I think getting a tattoo seems weird and painful so I never got one, I don’t waste time demanding other people stop getting tattoos because it’s not what I would like. Just live and let live, it’s not that hard.
A really great part of standing in lines is getting to know people from all parts of the world. I take/have taken each of my grandchildren when they turn 8. Its grandma and me time without interruptions from the other grandchildren. It’s been great. I take my last grandchild next year and it will be a sad moment. But I plan on going by myself after that so I get to do all the shows I don’t get to do when I am with them (they get to choose what we do and what rides to go on). I also plan on going around Christmas time.
I am sooooo bored with “Moms” who feel that their children’s needs are more important than anything else. They need perspective. Of course, protecting your child is a number one priority. However, standing in long lines happens when you are at an amusement park. If you don’t like the wait, don’t go. Or, go when lines are less. Don’t shame/blame childless people for wanting to enjoy some fun.
I am a mom to an almost 3 year old and he’s yet to pitch a fit like that in public. Usually I can say “maybe we can get a pretzel later” and he will say “ohkay” and move on with life.
Now, if I was there by myself and saw a 3 year old crying over a pretzel and the mom was NICE I would probably offer part or all of my pretzel to the kid and get another. But if you come at me hollering? No ma’am I am not being kind to you.
Too right!
Your failure to plan is not my emergency, Karen.
LMAO!!! Perfect.
Me thinks Karen regrets a few of her life choices. 😁
Hmmm maybe Disney should take her up on her plan that bans the child free and lets mothers with kids skip the line…and then sell tickets to childfree s**ts to watch the mothers and kids fight it out battle royale-style to see who exactly gets to skip the line first. It will be the most entertaining show at Disney Word! The screaming! The hair pulling! The drama! All live! 😁
I know dozens of couples who are wayyyy older than millennials who have been going to Disney without kids my entire life, and I’m in my 30’s. Either way….I have been several times but not yet as a parent of toddlers. I can’t imagine the hell of dragging two tired, over stimulated, young toddlers around a park on a hot day. Ha! We are several years away from our first attempt I think. Went once with my husband before our kids and had a blast!!! Universal and Disney, we would recommend to anyone.
We went the first time with our kids when they were 3 and 9 months, and it was a TON of fun. It may be my favorite trip. We went again when they were 4.5 and 2, and that was also fun (but that was in January, so weather was much better.) Last time we went they were 6 and 3.5 and it was hot again, so that was tough, but we got a double stroller and that made a big difference. “hop in, sit down, here’s a pretzel and a juice, now we are going to stroll around World Showcase.” If you plan for multiple breaks, and just take it easy if its the summer, its still a lot of fun, just different than going without kids.
I should probably see myself out of this post now. I can talk about Disney all day long.
People be crazy.
“Family” is not synonymous for “people with children”. My husband and I (and our three cats) are a family, we don’t need kids to become one. I hate when people say things like that….
I guess now judgy mommy wars have the childree is their crosshairs? you can’t mommy-shame us so you’ll find new ways to shame and judge others..
Two kitties here and my BF and I call our little crew The Cat Fam.
I love going to Disney, and I’m going to keep going now that I know a can piss off sanctimonious, entitled parents. The way she feels about childless adults going to Disney is the way I feel about certain restaurants and stores having children in them. I ignore because I know I can’t control everything. And also, I’m sooo sick of people trying to tear down others who enjoy things they don’t like. What was the point of writing that article NYT? Who are you to tell me my harmless interests are weird?
That mom ended her rant saying she hates childless women. Yikes! How miserable must your own life be to think something like that.
How crazy to think you could ban childless adults from an amusement park! No way!
Listen I will happily never go to Disneyland or Disney world or any of it for the rest of my days. In my own mind yes I do think it’s strange to want to go there as an adult… I don’t get it. I also agree that it can dumb you down when you are obsessed with Disney as an adult.
But these are just my shitty personal thoughts, I’m a salty introverted asshole. But even an asshole like me knows that my own opinions on Disney shouldn’t impact anyone’s happiness. Let people be happy! If adults WANT to spend their day and their money this way, it’s not for anyone to tell them they can’t. The world won’t make itself perfect for your fussy threeyear old, not even at Disney. Stop having that bizarre expectation, crazy mom lady.
And this doesn’t even begin to touch on the fact that there are plenty of adults who want but cannot have children. Just stop. It’s a crazy idea all around.
Personally, I think it’s weird when adults are really into Disney but that is neither here nor there. I’m fine with banning childless couples from Disney if we can then I get to ban couples with children from, well, pretty much everything else. I don’t have children by choice and the last thing I want to deal with at a public place is your crying, messy, sticky and generally in the way children. Deal?
LOL
My mum (60) took her daughters-my sister (30) and me (25) to Disney last year lol. I think we enjoyed it so much more as adults than we would have as children.
While I was there, i did notice that there were way more adult groups than families with children. I also wondered why families brought children under 3 that couldn’t go on the majority of the available rides. It was also super hot (September) and the children that were there were miserable. This wasn’t due to the adults at Disney, it was due to the fact that the place is hundreds of acres and children get tired of the heat, constant walking and other inconveniences due to their short attention spans.
I think the larger conversation is about how Disney now only caters to the super wealthy. Have enough money to buy fast passes and stay on a Disney resort? Then you get all the perks. All the plebs that still shell out $100+ for a day ticket get the worst experience.
I went to Disney World BY MYSELF a few years ago when I was in Orlando for a conference. I hadn’t been there since I was 8 and wanted to see what it looked like through my now adult eyes. I decided I was going to go one some of my favorites rides as a kid and I had the best time. It was full, fun nostalgia. I’m so glad I went as an adult, because when I went as a kid my mom took me and it was such a great memory with her. I’ve since lost her to cancer, so being able to relive those memories was something special.
I am sure people judge a woman going alone to DW, but I don’t care at all. Life is tough as hell, so if you can do something that brings you joy, do it and f**k the haters.
one hand: these parks are ‘for children’ but they also have themes and reflect pop culture that is still relevant to adults that are not parents, so unless parks are going to switch the stories and characters that ONLY appeal to kids, then you can’t really stop adults from wanting to enjoy it. Plus, non-parents have money and conglomerates like DW are not going to turn that away. ever.
other hand: the adults who dress up and spend MOST of their free time and money being part of this DW zeitgeist just reminds me that there is probably something about being an adult and dealing with ‘the real world’ that is causing these adults to suspend themselves in this semi-state of childhood. I think we should look at what our culture is becoming to make adults feel happier and desire to spend their time and money in a place designed to be for children.
I’ve have become really worried about the sanity of human beings. Are there more stupid people every year, or is it just that social media exposes them? It seems about 80 percent of people are just insane.
Orlando has a million business conferences and like the main thing to do outside them is the theme parks. They serve alcohol. It’s not just for kids or it would be dry (if you’re juggling multiple kids on a hot day a triple margarita isn’t probably a wise choice)
I have a toddler I would never take at this age. She’s rambunctious and not a huge fan of strollers she’ll pitch a fit going in, fine once strapped in. But she just wants to run around and play with other kids. Playground any day over theme park lines.