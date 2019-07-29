“The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board called Donald Trump a rat” links

The Baltimore Sun editorial ripped into Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
Baltimore Sun responds to Trump: “Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.” https://t.co/xKzSyvR5wp
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 28, 2019
The Baltimore Sun’s Editorial Board pulled punches then.
I am heading out to Baltimore for the first time tomorrow to visit and support the city. Any recommendations for restaurants or attractions?
The obvious things are the Inner Harbor and its restaurants and Aquarium (which is a great place), but we have Baltimore people here who can do a lot better than that. Also, the previous story/comment thread on Baltimore has a lot of people discussing what they like to do there – worth checking out. Enjoy!
What do you like to do? The Walters Art Gallery is free and a wonderful museum. the American Visionary Arts Museum is not free but is super cool, its right on Key Highway at the inner harbor. Key Highway will then take you down to Fort McHenry. you can walk around the fort for free or pay admission for a tour. Federal Hill is the neighborhood right next to the harbor, has lots of great restaurants, some cute shops. The Science center is also pretty neat, Imax may have something good showing. The Inner Harbor itself is pretty but the restaurants aren’t that good (like the chain restaurants in the actual inner harbor.)
Harbor East is to the east of the inner harbor (ha, get it, harbor east) and it has some EXCELLENT Restaurants, but they tend to be on the pricier side. If you drink, go to Bygones (at the top of the four seasons) and get a drink and take in the gorgeous view of the city. (food supposedly is not very good there, so that’s why I say just get a drink, lol.)
East of that you have Fells Point and Canton, I’m not as familiar with those areas, but Fells Point has some really good shops, locally owned. Poppy and Stella is my favorite.
B&O railroad museum is fun to check out, the babe ruth museum is right by Camden yards. If the Os are in town (not sure if they are or not) you could stop by, tickets are dirt cheap lol.
the Zoo is still in the city but farther north, free parking but admission isn’t free (maybe around 15-20 for an adult?) the Baltimore Museum of Art is near Hopkins and Hopkins itself is a pretty campus to walk around (the university, not the hospital. I mean the hospital is pretty in the old part but I wouldn’t go out of my way walk around it.)
Charles street has some good restaurants heading north from the harbor. Closer to University of Baltimore, my husband LOVES XS, sushi and Asian fusion.
There are a lot of Ethiopian restaurants now in Baltimore (I say “now” bc I don’t remember them from 10 years ago) – namely one on Pratt right off MLK, I haven’t been but I have heard good things.
Hampden is north of those areas and is fun to visit, its where Honfest is each June and has some great restaurants too.
Have fun!!
Wow this is incredibly generous and kind of you to write this out for me! I am staying at Inner Harbor and I noticed that there didn’t seem to be any exciting restaurant options there. I will check out the other two neighborhoods you recommended. I have been wanting to try Ethiopian food especially so that may work out really well. Also, based on your recommendation and a bit of research I am definitely going to hit up the Walters Art Gallery. Do you recommend Mt Vernon Marketplace by any chance?
Hi! I live in the city and am happy to know a fellow Celebitchy reader is visiting! I generally avoid the inner harbor because it’s touristy and only has chain restaurants. If you want to eat and drink like a local, here are my recommendations:
Mount Vernon
- Topside at the hotel revival for casual drinks and a view of the Mount Vernon neighborhood and original Washington monument
- The Walters Art Museum
Fells Point
- Rec Pier Chophouse at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel just because it’s beautiful and for the people watching
Tagliata for pasta, the Elk Room speakeasy is next door for intimidate drinks, and the Bygone on top of the Four Seasons has a great view.
- Thames street oyster house for a casual lunch – great for oysters and crab cakes.
Harbor East
Ouzo Bay has really good grilled food and lighter Mediterranean fare and a new outdoor space that’s quite pretty and trendy – Ouzo Beach.
Federal Hill & South Baltimore
- American Visionary Arts Museum
- Federal Hill park next door for a view of the city skyline
- More on the outskirts: Rye Street Tavern for brunch or dinner – they have a beautiful water view. You can tour and taste at the Sagamore Spirits whiskey distillery next door.
- Fort McHenry for a historical tour and/or a simple, leisurely walk around the Fort by the water.
Remington
- Clavel is amazing for dinner (tacos and mezcal) but they don’t take reservations – go 45 mins early to put your name on the list and then walk a few blocks to WC Harlan (cocktails) or Fadensonnen (wine, sake, beer) for hipster-chic drinks.
- Larder, attached to Fadensonnen’s “beer garden” courtyard, is brand new and does a wonderful lunch.
- Sophomore coffee next door for all your caffeine needs.
Other great coffee spots: Artifact and Woodberry Kitchen in Hampden, Ceremony Coffee (2 locations), Order & Chaos in Locust Point.
There’s a ton to do and see – of course it just depends on what you’re into. Hope you enjoy!
Thank you so much! I wrote down all of your recommendations and will see which ones work out best location and time-wise. I really appreciate you putting so much time and effort into helping me enjoy your wonderful city!
Agree with Lainey (! rarely happens). That tribute gave me all the feels, but it was super cheesy and I’m glad they left it out. Tony Stark was my fave avenger and I’m gonna miss him a lot. But Tom Holland is the cutest thing ever and actually managed to make me like Spider-Man. So there’s hope lol.
RIP, Dolly. It’s so hard to lose a beloved family member.
Give the Pulitzer to whoever wrote the Sun editorial.