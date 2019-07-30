Janelle Monae: ‘I don’t want your attention. I’m exercising my freedom’

Janelle Monae covers the latest issue of InStyle, and it’s the “Badass Women Issue.” I agree, Janelle IS badass. She’s stylish, beautiful, brilliant, talented, political, hard-working and queer. She’s already iconic and she’s only 33 years old. It feels like she’s had her sh-t together for years already. She covers InStyle to promote the acting side of her career – she has a supporting role in Harriet (the Harriet Tubman bio-pic) and she’s been cast as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the co-founder (along with Gloria Steinem) of Ms. Magazine in a movie with Julianne Moore. In this interview, she mostly just talks about her view of herself, gender politics and deciding to come out of the closet. Some highlights:

She wants to rebuke gender politics: “I’ve always wanted to redefine what a cool young black woman looks like in the music industry. I was never interested in fitting into a system that wasn’t built for me or with me in mind. I’m interested in burning that sh-t down and building something new.”

Her acting career: “I don’t look at myself as just an actor or a musician. I am an artist, and I have a responsibility to tell the truth. I use different mediums, but it’s all storytelling to me.”

On her recent sexier, racier music videos: “One of the things that bothered me before I did Dirty Computer was this concept of respectability politics, men and women who don’t respect agency and think that if we dress a certain way, if we show skin, we’re seeking attention. I don’t want your attention. I’m exercising my freedom.”

Deciding to come out: “The majority of [my family] grew up Baptist, and the sermons would all be around how if you are a homosexual or if you’re gay and you don’t repent and live a hetero-normative life and get married, well … hell is your final destination. I talked to my mom and dad first, and my mom, in particular, had a lot of questions. I said, ‘Mama, the only way that I can create art is to truthfully tell my story. It has to come from an honest place, and this is who I honestly am. I don’t know any other way. I have to talk about my sexuality. I have to talk about my blackness. I have to talk about my womanness. I have to talk about these things. This is who I am as a person.’ ”

She doesn’t want to talk about who she’s dating though: “I’m a very private person, so I’ve been trying to navigate the space of talking about identity without disclosing that information. We’re in a culture where people obsess and obsess over those sorts of things. And I get it.”

Self-love: “I have been in situations where as a young girl you have compromised your morals and your values and you feel used. And I’m like, ‘If my mother had let me have a vibrator at a young age to be in touch with my body more, I could have saved myself from so many poor decisions.’ You know what I’m saying?”

Communication: “I speak android, which is helpful for the future, since we will be merging. But I really want to be fluent in French.”

The idea of childbirth: “I get nervous at the thought of giving birth. I haven’t had a child yet, and I think the Internet makes everything feel like the worst can happen. Then, in actuality, it is true for black women — they have such a high mortality rate when they’re giving birth. [Having a baby] is like a science-fiction movie. It’s miraculous. My grandmother had 12 kids, and I heard she went to work the next day after she had one of my aunts. I come from that woman, you know? If she can do that, you know I can take it to the next level.”