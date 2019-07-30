Ashley Tisdale: ‘It’s ok to not want to start a family right away’



I’ve been wondering how Ashley Tisdale, 34, and her husband, Chris, have been doing since they lost their beloved dog, Maui, at the end of June. Ashley last posted about Maui on Instagram a bit over a week ago. She’s keeping busy, though, and is working on a campaign that supports women in their reproductive health choices:

Ashley Tisdale says she’s not ready to start a family — and she encourages other women to take charge of their reproductive health and carve their own individual journey to parenthood. “Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” the actress, who married musician Christopher French in 2014, tells PEOPLE. “For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.” The High School Musical star has partnered with Allergan, the maker of birth control pill Lo Loestrin Fe, to join the “Women Who Know” campaign, encouraging women to seek accurate information about their reproductive health, including researching birth control options. “We are trying to inspire women to take an active role in decisions about their reproductive health and contraceptive options,” says Tisdale, 34. “For me, it’s just about starting the discussion, having those conversations with your doctor and health care provider and knowing that there are options out there.”

People explained that “[Ashley] appears in educational video content alongside OB/GYN Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, in which she encourages other women to ask questions and engage experts”:

“Everyone is different . . . . You might be like, ‘Oh, that works for that person,’ but we’re all so different. So really what I’m trying to do is just support women and encourage them to have the conversation, to feel more comfortable and be able to ask those questions and find out what the best option for you is.”

The message that women should take control of their reproductive health and ask questions seems obvious, but it’s so important for people to hear, especially now. It’s crucial for women to find medical professionals who listen to us, take us seriously, and answer questions to help make choices for our reproductive health, whether that involves trying to have children or not. I’m glad that Ashley is working for a cause that is important to her. Of course it’s a paid endorsement, but it also sounds like it’s something she has a personal connection to. It’s hard when you’re grieving to focus on other things. The article also mentioned that Ashley is going to be starring in a new show, Carol’s Second Act, as Patricia Heaton’s daughter. I hope it does well.