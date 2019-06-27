Ashley Tisdale and her husband got tattoos for her late dog



This is a really sweet and sad story. Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Chris French, recently got tattoos in honor of their late dog, Maui, who passed away Friday.

Access made a video of photos and video of Ashley, Chris, and Maui:

The “High School Musical” alum and her husband got meaningful new tattoos this week, days after bidding a sad farewell to their furry friend, Maui. Ashely showed off the fresh ink on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption, thanking the artist for helping keep the teacup Maltipoo “always with us.” The 33-year-old announced Maui’s death in an emotional message over the weekend, calling the loss the “worst pain” she’s “ever felt.” Ashely previously revealed while she was a bridesmaid at a friend’s wedding earlier this month that the pup was suffering from sudden and severe health troubles.

Ashley posted on Instagram on Friday about Maui’s death, along with adorable photos. She wrote, in part:

I don’t even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I’ve ever felt. Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn’t care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally. @cmfrench and I knew with Maui she wasn’t just a dog she was something special. She had the purest soul. I know dogs don’t live as long as we do but why not? I wanted more time with her. I wasn’t ready for this and now I’m broken. I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench.

Ashley’s subsequent posts have all been about Maui, including a sweet photo of Ashley lying on her back and snuggling Maui against her under a blanket, and a photo of her and Chris’ tattoos. Chris got an outline of pawprint in brown on his left hand above the space between his thumb and index finger, and Ashley got “MAUI” tattooed in red on the inside of her right arm just underneath the bend of her elbow.

This is heartbreaking. According to the video, it seems that Ashely wasn’t at the hospital with Maui when she passed (Chris was), which I know must make Maui’s death even more excruciating. The video mentions that Ashley and Chris held a funeral for Maui, so I hope that helped Ashley. It’s heartbreaking to lose a beloved pet, and not something that you just “get over.” I hope that Ashley’s tattoo does make her feel like Maui is always with her, as she wrote with that picture. Celebitchy reminded me that Jennifer Aniston also got a tattoo to honor Norman, her beloved dog, after he passed away a few years back.