Melissa McCarthy’s worst date involved a guy talking about the price of everything

Melissa McCarthy was on Jimmy Kimmel this week and she was just delightful. We all love Melissa, particularly Quimby and Hecate, but I’m grabbing this story because
I’m the boss I watched the interview and wanted to talk about it. She told a story about her worst date and I could so relate.
On the worst date she ever went on
I went on a date with someone. We met at a wrap party the night before and maybe had several drinks. I thought he was wonderful. We get [to the restaurant] and he’s like ‘Oh boy, 6 dollahs for a chicken sandwich. I can make a chicken sandwich for $1.75.’ At the time I was working three jobs. This is still the highpoint of the date. So far I’m like ‘maybe.’ It was slim pickings for a while.
We get [outside] my apartment. It’s not going well. It’s just constant talk of money even though I’m paying. He’s got a backpack. He’s like ‘I got this thing in my bag. I got it from this guy at work. Well it’s a ring.’ I’ll just say it’s not a ring for your finger or your toes. He got it from his friend at work it’s not even new!
[After that] I met [my husband] Ben. That was my last date then I met sweet Ben. I was like ‘I don’t care if you hate me, you’re not going anywhere.’
I went on a date like this right before I met my (now ex) husband! The douchebag actually talked about the price of a chicken sandwich just like this, I remember it so well because it was ridiculous, but we were only looking at the menu outside the restaurant, we weren’t even in the place. It was in chi chi Greenwich, Connecticut too. I’m pretty sure it was about $6.95. He made me pay for my coffee at Starbucks after that and I was really glad to do that and get the hell out of there. That story Melissa told about the used “ring” her date had in his bag is just so gross. I can’t even imagine. Melissa has been married since 2005 to Ben Falcone after meeting him at improv. They have two daughters, Vivian, 12 and Georgette, 9. Maybe they wouldn’t be together if she didn’t have this terrible date first so it all worked out for the best.
Oh and at the end of the interview Melissa played coy about whether she’s going to be Ursula in The Little Mermaid live action remake. It involved a lot of winking. She’s totally doing it.
Melissa’s drama The Kitchen, with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, opens August 9th. If it gets over an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes I’m there.
Here’s Melissa’s interview. It’s worth watching for how awesome she is and the story she tells at the beginning about her dad trapping squirrels.
She can sure tell a good story. I love her street style picture.
I’d like to have a meal with her, she seems like a lot of fun.
Even if it is under 80% I am there because I just love her… I think sometimes she picks bad things or the directing isn’t great but somehow I still always enjoy her.
Reminds me of my cousin, a nurse, and her date with a doctor, who actually brought hard-boiled eggs from home to feed them both.
Isn’t it better someone show their true colors from the beginning though? That way you know what you’re in for and if you want to stick around. Some people stay fake all the way up until the day after the wedding lol. My sister married a fake ass motherf*cker who did a 360 as soon as they got married. It happens.
Janet, that would be great if they’re buddies first and are comfortable with each other. But getting to know stage? Ick!
I had a date once with my dentist at the time. He was actually written up in Cosmo or one of the magazines of the time as one of the most eligible bachelors in the US (the late 70′s or 80′s because he was the dentist to Baby Doc of Haiti). We went to the movies and then to his home. He then told me he was into golden showers. I got out of there quickly and changed dentists.
Brave girl to go out with anyone associated with the Duvalier‘s
You’re absolutely right but it was before the Duvaliers were exiled and the dentist was in Miami. The dentist was definitely creepy
Had a guy within 30 min of the date beginning offer to eat me if i tossed his salad
I went on a date where we met at the restaurant and while we were leaving, he loudly complained about the expense, even though I paid for myself and left the entire tip, as he informed me that he “didn’t; believe in tipping”. He’d parked in a clearly marked loading zone and had been towed. I drove him to the impound lot to be nice and he said that it was only fair that I pay for half of the impound fee. I laughed in his face and left.