Angelina Jolie is doing ‘everything from swords to ballet’ for The Eternals

Angelina Jolie is all smiles as she makes her way back to her hotel in Paris!

In the heyday of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle – Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston – it was a regular occurrence for Brangelina to step on Aniston’s newscycles, and vice versa. Guess what? It still happens! Brad Pitt has a big new movie out and there are some nebulous claims of “Oscar buzz,” so isn’t it funny that days after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released, Angelina Jolie called up People Magazine just to give an update on what’s she got coming up. We have to stan. Some quotes from People:

Her kids are excited about her part in a Marvel movie, The Eternals: “What’s really moving to me is that they [the kids] want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.”

Her training for Thena: Jolie plays Thena, a superhuman who has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. The long list of powers has Jolie giving it her all in training, doing “everything from swords to ballet.” “She’s a warrior,” she says. “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

Did you know she has a bunch of stuff coming out too: The project comes during a busy time for the star who next appears in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Disney hit about the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain. Jolie also has The One and Only Ivan, which she is also producing, hitting theaters in Aug. 2020 and recently wrapped filming the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Working with Chloe Zhao on The Eternals: “I think Chloe is going to make a special Marvel film. With all the love and respect for the others and what makes them work, we hope to add something new.”

[From People]

It was a nice PR piece and it just shows her worth to Marvel – she’s already a huge name, and she can literally call up People Magazine and give then a few quotes, and BAM, she’s already done more promotion than Chris Hemsworth did for Thor: The Dark World. I’m very interested in all of the training Angelina will be doing for the role – Angelina generally loves to do action/adventure roles because she loves the physical training part of the work. Signing on to Lara Croft: Tomb Rider changed her life in a great way, because she really started taking care of herself and she learned that she could put on muscle weight and do some great stunt work and more. Also: does Thena wear a superhero suit? Hm.

Angelina Jolie goes shopping with her daughter Vivienne

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Angelina Jolie is doing ‘everything from swords to ballet’ for The Eternals”

  1. OSLO says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:02 am

    GO ANGIE GO ANGIE GO!!!

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:15 am

    The Eternals are going to be a tricky movie to make. Not a huge fan base in the comics. I am guessing they will use the Neil Gaiman story of forgetting who they were due to Sprite messing with their minds. Otherwise they would have to explain why people with the sole mission of protecting earth were nowhere around when Thanos showed up.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      August 1, 2019 at 10:01 am

      I agree but I have faith in Chloe and the diverse cast.

      If they got Angelina on board then the script must be good.

      I read somewhere that they are building sets at Pinewood and Chloe is going to shot the movie with some special cameras. It seems that Marvel has given her lots of content rights.

      PS: maybe with Captain America messing with the timeline, that could explain their absence when Thanos attacked?

      Reply
    • Grant says:
      August 1, 2019 at 10:06 am

      They were in the same situation with Guardians of the Galaxy and look how that turned out. I think Eternals is going to slay, especially with all these big names attached to it.

      Reply
  3. whatWHAT? says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:20 am

    That pic of her getting out of the limo…my goodness. just WOW.

    Reply
  4. tw says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:22 am

    She trained for Tomb Raider 18 years ago. Since then she has been frail and underweight. I realize this site is extremely pro Ange, but I’m sorry, she is not someone who trains and loves to train. This is PR.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      August 1, 2019 at 9:27 am

      RDJ was a pipsqueak when he first signed on for Ironman. He had to work hard to add 20 lbs of muscle (and he is still a slight male). And RDH is Ironman. So…

      Reply
    • Sierra says:
      August 1, 2019 at 9:58 am

      Did you even read the interview?

      She is training for this role so of course she is not lying and actually doing it. It’s part of the contract.

      Reply
  5. Greta says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Yeah no. I’m not sure what the people mag story is about, but I seriously doubt it has anything to do with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Guerlain released their new Ad yesterday/ today. Time published her new article last night, and if the rumours about her Elle September cover are true, that cover/ interview should be out any minute or day now. So it’s possibly her news cycle too, and that’s ok.

    It’s really frustrating to me as an AJ stan to still have people insert Brad Pitt into her life and work, when it literally has nothing to do with him. This isn’t about him, just like Pitts film and promo has nothing to to with Angelina. They were together, they no longer are. Can we all just move on ( unless she or he directly references the other etc ) . These kinds of narratives are stupid and just no, unless I’m just a silly naive idiot stan.

    Reply
  6. skeptical says:
    August 1, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Lately, this really reminds of Jen Garner style pap-walking/PR. This includes the shoe game.

    Reply
  7. Wyatt says:
    August 1, 2019 at 10:07 am

    FYI-after she had the twins, I don’t know which movie she made, but she said she needed to get into action and hit something, i’m sure she want to hit something now😜

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment