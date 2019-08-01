Angelina Jolie is doing ‘everything from swords to ballet’ for The Eternals

In the heyday of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle – Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston – it was a regular occurrence for Brangelina to step on Aniston’s newscycles, and vice versa. Guess what? It still happens! Brad Pitt has a big new movie out and there are some nebulous claims of “Oscar buzz,” so isn’t it funny that days after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released, Angelina Jolie called up People Magazine just to give an update on what’s she got coming up. We have to stan. Some quotes from People:
Her kids are excited about her part in a Marvel movie, The Eternals: “What’s really moving to me is that they [the kids] want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.”
Her training for Thena: Jolie plays Thena, a superhuman who has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. The long list of powers has Jolie giving it her all in training, doing “everything from swords to ballet.” “She’s a warrior,” she says. “I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”
Did you know she has a bunch of stuff coming out too: The project comes during a busy time for the star who next appears in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Disney hit about the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain. Jolie also has The One and Only Ivan, which she is also producing, hitting theaters in Aug. 2020 and recently wrapped filming the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Working with Chloe Zhao on The Eternals: “I think Chloe is going to make a special Marvel film. With all the love and respect for the others and what makes them work, we hope to add something new.”
It was a nice PR piece and it just shows her worth to Marvel – she’s already a huge name, and she can literally call up People Magazine and give then a few quotes, and BAM, she’s already done more promotion than Chris Hemsworth did for Thor: The Dark World. I’m very interested in all of the training Angelina will be doing for the role – Angelina generally loves to do action/adventure roles because she loves the physical training part of the work. Signing on to Lara Croft: Tomb Rider changed her life in a great way, because she really started taking care of herself and she learned that she could put on muscle weight and do some great stunt work and more. Also: does Thena wear a superhero suit? Hm.
The Eternals are going to be a tricky movie to make. Not a huge fan base in the comics. I am guessing they will use the Neil Gaiman story of forgetting who they were due to Sprite messing with their minds. Otherwise they would have to explain why people with the sole mission of protecting earth were nowhere around when Thanos showed up.
I agree but I have faith in Chloe and the diverse cast.
If they got Angelina on board then the script must be good.
I read somewhere that they are building sets at Pinewood and Chloe is going to shot the movie with some special cameras. It seems that Marvel has given her lots of content rights.
PS: maybe with Captain America messing with the timeline, that could explain their absence when Thanos attacked?
They were in the same situation with Guardians of the Galaxy and look how that turned out. I think Eternals is going to slay, especially with all these big names attached to it.
That pic of her getting out of the limo…my goodness. just WOW.
She trained for Tomb Raider 18 years ago. Since then she has been frail and underweight. I realize this site is extremely pro Ange, but I’m sorry, she is not someone who trains and loves to train. This is PR.
RDJ was a pipsqueak when he first signed on for Ironman. He had to work hard to add 20 lbs of muscle (and he is still a slight male). And RDH is Ironman. So…
Did you even read the interview?
She is training for this role so of course she is not lying and actually doing it. It’s part of the contract.
Yeah no. I’m not sure what the people mag story is about, but I seriously doubt it has anything to do with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Guerlain released their new Ad yesterday/ today. Time published her new article last night, and if the rumours about her Elle September cover are true, that cover/ interview should be out any minute or day now. So it’s possibly her news cycle too, and that’s ok.
It’s really frustrating to me as an AJ stan to still have people insert Brad Pitt into her life and work, when it literally has nothing to do with him. This isn’t about him, just like Pitts film and promo has nothing to to with Angelina. They were together, they no longer are. Can we all just move on ( unless she or he directly references the other etc ) . These kinds of narratives are stupid and just no, unless I’m just a silly naive idiot stan.
…why would people not comment on Brad when he’s literally brought up in the first paragraph of this post?
Lately, this really reminds of Jen Garner style pap-walking/PR. This includes the shoe game.
FYI-after she had the twins, I don’t know which movie she made, but she said she needed to get into action and hit something, i’m sure she want to hit something now😜