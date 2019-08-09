“Scott Moir is engaged to someone other than Tessa Virtue” links

Embed from Getty Images

Canada is in mourning because Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue are not together and he’s actually engaged to someone else. [LaineyGossip]

These photos of Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone are tragic – he’s so disinterested in her and she’s doing the most to get his attention. [Just Jared]

Bella Thorne lives her life out loud, on social media. [Dlisted]

Photos from the Fox TCA party. [Go Fug Yourself]

A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort… well, okay. [Pajiba]

A book about why so many women are obsessed with true-crime. [Jezebel]

Yeah, “wokewashing” isn’t ideal, but it’s also better than doing nothing? [Towleroad]

Megan Thee Stallion twerks to Lizzo’s flute play. [OMG Blog]

If this is true about a Bachelor: Australia contestant, then it’s really clever. [The Blemish]

Embed from Getty Images