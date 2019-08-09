“Scott Moir is engaged to someone other than Tessa Virtue” links

Canada is in mourning because Scott Moir & Tessa Virtue are not together and he’s actually engaged to someone else. [LaineyGossip]
These photos of Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone are tragic – he’s so disinterested in her and she’s doing the most to get his attention. [Just Jared]
Bella Thorne lives her life out loud, on social media. [Dlisted]
Photos from the Fox TCA party. [Go Fug Yourself]
A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort… well, okay. [Pajiba]
A book about why so many women are obsessed with true-crime. [Jezebel]
Yeah, “wokewashing” isn’t ideal, but it’s also better than doing nothing? [Towleroad]
Megan Thee Stallion twerks to Lizzo’s flute play. [OMG Blog]
If this is true about a Bachelor: Australia contestant, then it’s really clever. [The Blemish]
Just will never really like Virtue/Moir after the display of unsportsmanlike sore-loser attitude they showed at the 2012 Olympics when they got silver. First it was stink-face and then it was Scott acting like an idiot clown after the medal ceremony as if the achievements of the other two teams who won didn’t matter. Get over yourselves, bye.
2014 Olympics, when you hear/read everything in full context Scott doesn’t come across that bad.
The REAL interesting/weird part is that Scott is engaged to “his former skating partner” a girl he skated w/ for 2 months when he was 9 years old.
I don’t know who these people are but is it really weird or interesting that they knew each other briefly as children? Obviously they developed a relationship as adults.
Lots of atheletes dont like getting silver. Its not like hes the only athlete in the world to not smile over that. Do you also not like McKayala Maroney over her stinkface photo?
And as for the whole “acting like a clown”…someone handed him a Candian flag poncho instead of a flag. Was he just supposed to wave that around like a real flag? I mean he put it on and had fun with it. If he really had a stick up his butt like you claim for losing then I doubt he’d even find the humour in that situation.
I never thought McKayla had stinkface. She was only there to vault. The gold was supposedly hers to lose. I thought she handled it as best as a 15 year old can.
McKayla had made an error during her routine, which cost her points (and possibly the gold medal). That’s why she was making a face. (Also she was like 15 at the time.)
I read an article once that stated that gold and bronze winners are always happier than silver winners. Obviously the winners are happy and the bronze winners are happy that they didn’t place 4th, the silver winners, however, are often more upset about losing gold than winning the silver. Just look at the last Olympics, the French ice dancers were furious and very upset on the podium.
I also think it’s weird that Tessa is now his second skating partner when beforehand they always talked about being each other’s only skating partners.
What really annoys me (as a European Virtue/Moir fan) is that Scott is going to marry a Trump supporter and therefore obviously is one as well or at least has no problem with his fiance making deportation jokes and being a Trump fan. To me that’s disappointing. Oh, and she has only been divorced for about three months. That will end well.
Yeah there’s a lot here to “Sure Jan”, from the timing to the choice of fiancé to their phrasing and framing of their relationship over the years. Sometimes I wish figure skating got more coverage bc they’re all as dramatic as actors and often hotter.
DcCliche I miss the Russian skaters bitch slapping each in hotel bars and switching spouses. Good times.
@Sara Are the grapes really that sour in the US?
As a Canadian, Canada is not in mourning because of this.
I‘d forgotten they existed
You forgot Canada existed?!
I’m pretty sure that most of Canada cares about as much about Virtue and Moir as most of us in the UK care about the royals.
I mean we all like Scott and Tessa together because of their chemistry but its not like this a real surprise. They have always said that they never dated cause they didnt want it to affect their professional relationship.
I’m guilty of being obsessed with true crime, I’m going to check out that book. I’m in a true crime group and I’d I’d say 90% of the participants are women. If not higher.
If any anyone is looking for a really good true crime podcast I recommend Crime Junkie.
Yes! A big fan of ‘Crime Junkie’ here. I recommend ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (comedy) and ‘Undisclosed’ (legal) as well.
There’s a whole conspiracy afoot that Scott and Tessa have been married for years and have three kids (yes, it’s exactly like the Robsten obsessives), so I just LOLed about Moir’s engagement. Not that it’ll shake the conspiracy theorists, of course.
Canadian here. Couldn’t care less. Those two got a lot of mileage milking the “are we or aren’t we” hype machine. They knew what they were doing.
Are we discussing Epstein yet? I’m sure there will be a chance tomorrow, but I’m kinda horrified that the original NYT headline (now removed) asserted “Epstein Kills Himself.” Like, the wheels were already turning to spin that narrative. It doesn’t matter, really. However he died, many many powerful people were culpable in his crimes and his death. But . . .
Yes, yes, yes to all of this. I noticed too that Media Conglomerate pinwheel is already protecting the powerful hands that feed it, even hours after the Epstein death. Headlines about nutty “conspiracy” theories, etc. I don’t know how anyone, including the Times, can declare this a carte blanche suicide. I want a full investigation, every person checked, every t dotted… the (2nd) most powerful corrupt incarcerated man in the world (hello, El Chapo) dies in prison like some mafia informante and everyone declares it a “suicide” . I am so furious on so many levels..This is the sort of thing that happens in Russia. It shouldn’t happen here.
Are we sure he really died? They showed his remains on a stretcher, when they have always covered the face of the deceased, always.
From what I heard, Tessa dodged a big shiny bullet.
And now Liam and miley have split! I thought they had a few more years left in em yet.
This has been a crazy weekend for gossip. Epstein’s “suicide”, Miley and Liam separating and then Miley making out with Brody Jenner’s ex wife…. I wish you guys didn’t take any days off. Lol