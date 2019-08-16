Taylor Swift releases her romantic ballad ‘Lover’: do you love it or hate it?

One of my biggest complaints with Taylor Swift’s Reputation is that it seemed so scattered, like she was trying to do too much and settle too many beefs and position herself a certain way all at once. “Delicate” didn’t fit with “Look What You Made Me Do,” and on and on. I feel like… Lover may be the same way. Tell me how “ME!” relates to “The Archer” and this new single “Lover.” The Archer and Lover relate to each other and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Taylor wanted to make an album full of love songs and ballads, and then she added a few of the cheesiest upbeat pop songs alongside them. Anyway…I enjoyed “The Archer.” And I enjoy “Lover.” It’s just a sweet love song.

This is one of those situations where I really *get* what Taylor says about how she’s not respected for her songwriting skills. As I listened to this a third time (!!), I realized that I would love to hear other artists cover this – someone like Florence Welch would make this sound utterly bittersweet and sensual. But because Taylor is doing it, it will likely be dismissed as just a silly pop ballad.

So, it’s clearly about Joe Alwyn, yes? What do we expect for JoeTay later on this year? I still feel like we should expect an engagement.