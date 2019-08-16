Taylor Swift releases her romantic ballad ‘Lover’: do you love it or hate it?

One of my biggest complaints with Taylor Swift’s Reputation is that it seemed so scattered, like she was trying to do too much and settle too many beefs and position herself a certain way all at once. “Delicate” didn’t fit with “Look What You Made Me Do,” and on and on. I feel like… Lover may be the same way. Tell me how “ME!” relates to “The Archer” and this new single “Lover.” The Archer and Lover relate to each other and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Taylor wanted to make an album full of love songs and ballads, and then she added a few of the cheesiest upbeat pop songs alongside them. Anyway…I enjoyed “The Archer.” And I enjoy “Lover.” It’s just a sweet love song.
This is one of those situations where I really *get* what Taylor says about how she’s not respected for her songwriting skills. As I listened to this a third time (!!), I realized that I would love to hear other artists cover this – someone like Florence Welch would make this sound utterly bittersweet and sensual. But because Taylor is doing it, it will likely be dismissed as just a silly pop ballad.
So, it’s clearly about Joe Alwyn, yes? What do we expect for JoeTay later on this year? I still feel like we should expect an engagement.
I love it. It’s just so ridiculously sweet. It’s obviously about her relationship but it could be anyone in love. I listened to it last night when it premiered and caught myself singing “take me out and take me home” to my husband this morning.
I really love it, and it’s the first song she’s released from this album that I can say that about. I didn’t like the Archer at all when it first was released, it’s growing on me a little bit but I still don’t really like it. The other two were pretty meh.
also, does saying that she’s loved him for three summers now mean that she’s admitting that summer of 2016 and the Tiddlebanging was just a publicity stunt and she was secretly with Joe? because uhhh did she forget what She was up to three summers ago?
Tay-Tay is growing on me as she gets older. I think she looks really good here.
Love the songs acoustic vibe but the lyrics left me void. I guess the beat and acoustic vibe was so good that the lyrics needed to be a bit stronger.
I really liked this one, the best one from the album yet. But it really makes me laugh how she makes it seem like Gorgeous Joe is the most beautiful man and that every girl is in love with him lmao oh to be young and in love! (No sarcasm, it’s cute actually)
But yeah, The Archer and Lover go well together but the other two were some… bad choices.
The album is supposedly super long, like 20 tracks, so maybe in the grand scheme the album is cohesive but I don’t see it yet. The Archer and Lover are great, and they work for her but I just don’t see how Me! and YNTCD fit in this era.
Me thinks it’s about beautiful Karlie Kloss, not Joe Joe
Why would anyone say something like this??
I really like the verses, not in love with the chorus, but I’m digging it as a song
She really wants people to play this at their weddings, right? 1-2-3, 1-2-3…
Absolutely!
I guess I still don’t see anything amazing about her song writing. Is the song catchy and sweet? Sure. Is it something I’m wowed over? No. I think she gets more compliments than she should about her songwriting, because I’ve seen magazines call her genius, which she is not. And to call out the sexist comment- I NEVER hear about Ed Sheeran’s songwriting capabilities (thankfully and deservedly) like I do Taylor.
Yea, her songwriting is catchy and she is good at writing songs that radios love to play. This is completely designed to be played at weddings and proms for the foreseeable future. And that’s fine. Many people aren’t that good of songwriters, so its not “nothing” in terms of her ability/skill. But she’s not a genius.
(personally I hate this song but I don’t feel like i’m the target audience, so whatever, lol.)
Taylor Swift’s ballads have always been stronger than her uptempo bits, tbh. I’m not the audience for the song, but I can see how it would be a hit at weddings and such.
I actually think she is already engaged to be honest.
Oh, I love this song. It is so sweet
I heard it last night and wondered if they weren’t already married. Google tells me no, but I would be shocked if they weren’t at least engaged.
I love you need to calm down. I really love it, I play it a lot and I find it hilarious. I have known people it really applies to! This one is sweet, but I’m not the target audience.
Help me, I love it.
I LOVE this song!!!
This is Taylor at her very best – songwriter!
Lover is amazing!!
Now I cannot wait for the album next friday …
Let’s not forget that We are Never Getting Back Together was on the same album as All Too Well, her masterpiece.
So this is definitely Taylor’s thing.
And while I do love YNTCD I wish she would put out a straight ballads album.
But yeah I love this song, my sister has claimed it as her future wedding song.
Also I think Taylor and Joe are married already. Apparently another album song is called “paper rings” and it’s literally straight wedding vows.
I’m a Taylor fan so I’m biased but I really like it!
So, I like it. However, her singles strategy just has me baffled. She really hasn’t had a highly successful single in two albums. She’s riding the wave of already having a large set of fans. She will still go to #1. She’ll still probably sell more albums than anyone this year. But how much longer does that last without a true banger?
I love this song. She’s so talented. Great wedding song.