Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has ‘puffy little legs’ & ‘tufts of reddish hair’

There are only a handful of photos of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s little face. We got our first real look at him in the christening portraits, where he looked (to me) like Harry, only with Meghan’s eyes. For a while now, my theory is that his coloring is pale and freckled, with red hair and Meghan’s dark brown eyes. You never know with mixed-race kids, honestly. My mom is very fair with blue eyes and my dad was a medium-to-dark brown Indian man, and I ended up with very light brown skin. And I don’t have either parents’ eyes! My dad swore that I have his mother’s eyes but I don’t think so. My point is that you never know. But it’s looking more and more like the first biracial/African-American duchess gave birth to a little ginger baby. And that’s what People’s source says too:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son seems to have inherited his father’s most recognizable feature!
“He’s a happy baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of Archie, born May 6, in this week’s cover story. “He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”
Just two days after Archie’s arrival, the new parents were unsure if he took after Mom or Dad more. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said during their first outing as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where the couple had their royal wedding reception a year earlier!). “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”
Do you think Archie will stay this way, with this coloring? Will he just look like his dad but with brown eyes? I think… probably. And maybe Archie will have an easier time out in the sun – maybe he won’t get sunburnt so easily. But really, who knows? I actually love stories about parents who thought their babies were going to look a certain way, or have a certain coloring and then it’s totally different. So many people thought Archie would have Meghan’s coloring and instead, we’ve just got another little ginger boy in the royal family.
Whether Archie is a ginge or not he is gonna be a gorgeous kid because Meghan is a stunning woman, and Harry’s not too bad looking either
Yes but let’s hope they repress those Windsor genes which r strong.
I hope that for him as well!
@DU – yes! Those Windsor genes… but as a ginger – yay!
I mean Meghan isn’t a full black woman, so it’s pretty obvious that there’s a higher chance that Archie looks more white than brown. Though I do wish he has more coloring.
He’s a cute kid, and I think they’re gonna raise him to be happy and healthy. That’s all that matters as far as I’m concerned.
Meghan + Harry have the same nose. It’s quite bizarre.
We;ll they’re supposedly distant cousins because of some distant Markle relative.
Really? I did not know this! Well the BRF were always known for their inbreeding…
Are we quite certain those are their God-given noses?
Meghan’s is not. I’m pretty certain that is Harry’s original nose, though.
Lots of rich and famous people have the same nose .
That baby is adorable, regardless of who he looks like.
Yes, he’s a doll.
Those Windsor genes are strong so he will probably resemble Harry: tall, slim, ginger, just without the blue eyes. But I hope he has his mom’s beautiful smile.
I really see Harry’s eyes. Kids can be so different. My oldest has hardly changed from when he was was a baby. And the baby if the family, now 13, has changed so much. You never know.
I can’t wait to see him in more pics and see him grow. What a happy time for them.
Same with my older son, at 20 he looks exactly like he did when he was a baby. My other son has changed so much over the years but now at 18 he looks more like his dad, who is his tiny face resembled at birth. So strange how it all works.
I have 2 ginger sons with green eyes and fair skin. My husband favors the Italian coloring, dark hair and dark eyes. I am fair, with hazel eyes. I was shocked at our first red head, and totally blown away when our second had red hair! Not at all what I expected! You just never know
My mom and dad were both dark hair, one with brown eyes and one with hazel eyes. They produced 3 blonde, blue-eyed children. So nothing surprises me.
Features can change a lot during the first year. There’s no telling who Archie will look like when we see him during the tour. I just don’t like some people’s obsession with his coloring. Archie was not going to have dark skin. I think it’s weird to be disappointed because a baby doesn’t “look black”.
Most people assume the genes for darker hair, eyes, and skin are more dominant. I know I did. We look similar to them and had red heads, so I was wondering if they would, too!
My friend has a very dark skinned, black dad and a fair skinned, blue eyed white mom. She has blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin (although she tans easily) and her brother has their dad’s coloring. You wouldn’t think at first glance they are related except you can tell by their facial features that other than their coloring they do look alike.
I just had my 4th, who was born with jet black hair. It faded to brown already and I think I see red roots coming in. He’s got blue eyes. If his hair does fall out that means none of my kids took after me, unless you look closely like you said. One of my friends that looks very similar to me had a baby with a black man and the baby has a head full of red curls. It’s so interesting how our genes express themselves.
Hey esmom, how was it growing up for them? I’m mixed, my husband is a mix of a few things (looks most like his Italian side). One of my kids takes after my husband’s Swedish side and is pale as can be. My other is my twin in every sense. Was it tough for your friends?