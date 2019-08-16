Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has ‘puffy little legs’ & ‘tufts of reddish hair’

There are only a handful of photos of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s little face. We got our first real look at him in the christening portraits, where he looked (to me) like Harry, only with Meghan’s eyes. For a while now, my theory is that his coloring is pale and freckled, with red hair and Meghan’s dark brown eyes. You never know with mixed-race kids, honestly. My mom is very fair with blue eyes and my dad was a medium-to-dark brown Indian man, and I ended up with very light brown skin. And I don’t have either parents’ eyes! My dad swore that I have his mother’s eyes but I don’t think so. My point is that you never know. But it’s looking more and more like the first biracial/African-American duchess gave birth to a little ginger baby. And that’s what People’s source says too:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son seems to have inherited his father’s most recognizable feature! “He’s a happy baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of Archie, born May 6, in this week’s cover story. “He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.” Just two days after Archie’s arrival, the new parents were unsure if he took after Mom or Dad more. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said during their first outing as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where the couple had their royal wedding reception a year earlier!). “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

Do you think Archie will stay this way, with this coloring? Will he just look like his dad but with brown eyes? I think… probably. And maybe Archie will have an easier time out in the sun – maybe he won’t get sunburnt so easily. But really, who knows? I actually love stories about parents who thought their babies were going to look a certain way, or have a certain coloring and then it’s totally different. So many people thought Archie would have Meghan’s coloring and instead, we’ve just got another little ginger boy in the royal family.