Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell photographed at an In-and-Out in LA

The utterly bizarre, terrifying and infuriating story of Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death is so crazy. If it was a movie, critics would hammer away at how unbelievable it is. I mean, the man had a mysterious billion-dollar fortune and NO ONE KNOWS WHY. He literally named his plane the Lolita Express. He wormed his way into high-level academic, political and business circles and no one checked his credentials. And his death is shrouded in shambolic mystery too. Another piece of the mystery is why it continues to take so long for federal authorities to, you know, investigate and arrest co-conspirators. Why did the FBI only raid Epstein’s private island THIS WEEK? And where the hell has Ghislaine Maxwell been for the past decade?
Ghislaine Maxwell hasn’t had to face any kind of justice for her massive role in Epstein’s human trafficking operation. Maxwell was Epstein’s main procurer of children, and no one had seen her in public for years. Was she in the UK? Monaco? A tiny Massachusetts beach town? But no, apparently she’s in LA. She was seen and photographed at In-and-Out by the New York Post:
Seriously? Seriously:
Jeffrey Epstein’s former gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t holed up in her British manor or summering on the Massachusetts coast. The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles. Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction best seller by journalist Ted Gup.
Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to be found and told an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!”
The daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes but could find herself in the feds’ crosshairs following Epstein’s apparent jailhouse suicide Saturday. One of Epstein’s accusers, Jennifer Araoz, on Wednesday sued his estate, as well as Maxwell and three unidentified women for conspiring “to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of [Araoz].”
It’s not the first time Maxwell has been accused of luring young women and girls into the convicted pedophile’s web. Another accuser, Virginia Giuffre — who has said she had sex with England’s Prince Andrew and noted attorney Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s command — sued the socialite for defamation in 2015 after Maxwell publicly stated Giuffre was lying about being sexually abused by Epstein.
So… just sitting around In-and-Out, eating a burger and reading a book. This is the same woman who literally drove around trailer parks in Florida, luring children away to be trafficked by herself and Epstein. The same woman who took pride in her position procuring girls and women for Epstein and Prince Andrew and God knows who else. I mean… she’s probably working out a deal with the FBI, right? That’s why she was just sitting there? That’s literally the best explanation I have, because all of the other options are terrible.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
These people will never see justice served, they will never be punished, I’m becoming convinced of that. Too many powerful men were part of this. Welcome to the Capitalist Patriarchy.
She went to SCHOOLS to recruit victims! Yes, I think you’re sadly right that she’ll never get the punishment she deserves.
She most certainly doesn’t deserve In and Out. She’s so vile.
I am just praying they are in the process of delivering an air tight case against her so she can be arrested and never let out again.
wow. she’s really not hiding at all considering how she posed for that photo.
Exactly!
I wouldn’t say she has been hiding out for 10 years– as of 2014 at least she was jetting around promoting her shady non-profit ocean charity, TerraMar.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/14/style/ghislaine-maxwell-terramar-boats-jeffrey-epstein.html
The DOJ has said they are looking into her (and the four women who worked for him and who got non-prosecution deals a decade ago–Sarah Kellen (now married to NASCAR driver Brian Vickers), Nadia Marcinkova, Lesley Groff, and Adriana Ross). But I really don’t think an arrest is imminent. They were only just building the new case against Epstein himself, and will need to switch gears. But it seems clear that Ghislaine was the number 2 person in the whole enterprise of course.
She seems to be posing for the pic? Why is she not hiding more carefully? I’m at a loss as to what to make of this.
Some are saying the article is a fake. Click through the Twitter post to see.
Fake as in not real, or fake as in staged? I think they’re real but staged.
I also wonder of these weren’t taken in advance to make it seem like she was in LA when she’s actually in Paris (as was the previous rumor). That would be a smart tactic.
i clicked through and read some of the replies to the twitter post and i still don’t get what you mean by the article is “fake” – is the implication she didn’t actually say what she was quoted as saying?
I just don’t understand this. This is so upsetting that I don’t have the words for it. How can this be happening? Why is she free????
This epstein pedophile case, describing real-life sickening behavior of the bored and inculpable elites, is worse than fiction. Ghislaine is beyond an hateful and disgusting co-conspirator, where they both used pedophilia to systematially extort the 1% wealthiest of the world. I guess in & out is the most surveilled place in the world, apparently the dankest prison, who knew…
Is this for real? And what the h with the title of the book she was reading?
This story is something that not even the best screenwriter could conjure up for a movie script… life surpasses fiction.
Now I go back into lurking mode as all this Epstein affair disgusts me and makes me angry so much… anyone involved should be in a jail cell and keys thrown in the deepest pit of the planet.
Man, I hope this is a serious case of “pride cometh before the fall.”
I hope so too because what this feels like is people thumbing their noses at us.
Can someone help me out? What is the proper pronunciation of her name?
Isn’t it pronounced like Jocelyn.
Ghees-laine. It’s actually pretty phonetic. Just add a bit of French panache to it. I googled it myself a few weeks ago because it looked complicated to me.
When in doubt about a word pronunciation, I always go to this site:
https://forvo.com/search/ghislaine/
Seems there are a couple of ways to say it.
I read that it’s Ghee (as in the clarified butter) Len (like Lenny)
It’s French, JIS-LEN or GUEE-LEN I’ve always heard it pronounced as the soft g pronouciation (source – I am French-Canadian).
Who knows what kind of deal she made. It’s unbelievable!! What a perv
Important men with money will always beat the system.
Trump,Clinton,pedo Andy get in line.
It’s disgraceful but real.
“The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles.”
Based on the quality of the pic and the fact that she clearly knows a photographer is there, that’s some bullshit. This was staged.
Getting photographed like that almost seems intentional.
This whole thing is so weird and awful. Anyone who had a hand in it needs to go down.
There so many layers of jokes embedded in this woman eating at In and Out. Because this whole thing is so disturbing, and she being who and what she is, I’m leaning into thinking this was on purpose. Some sick metaphoric gesture where in her own mind, she sees herself as very clever. Blah. I feel sorry for the burger joint.
An act of desperation