Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell photographed at an In-and-Out in LA

Embed from Getty Images

The utterly bizarre, terrifying and infuriating story of Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death is so crazy. If it was a movie, critics would hammer away at how unbelievable it is. I mean, the man had a mysterious billion-dollar fortune and NO ONE KNOWS WHY. He literally named his plane the Lolita Express. He wormed his way into high-level academic, political and business circles and no one checked his credentials. And his death is shrouded in shambolic mystery too. Another piece of the mystery is why it continues to take so long for federal authorities to, you know, investigate and arrest co-conspirators. Why did the FBI only raid Epstein’s private island THIS WEEK? And where the hell has Ghislaine Maxwell been for the past decade?

Ghislaine Maxwell hasn’t had to face any kind of justice for her massive role in Epstein’s human trafficking operation. Maxwell was Epstein’s main procurer of children, and no one had seen her in public for years. Was she in the UK? Monaco? A tiny Massachusetts beach town? But no, apparently she’s in LA. She was seen and photographed at In-and-Out by the New York Post:

Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

Seriously? Seriously:

Jeffrey Epstein’s former gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t holed up in her British manor or summering on the Massachusetts coast. The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles. Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction best seller by journalist Ted Gup. Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to be found and told an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!” The daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes but could find herself in the feds’ crosshairs following Epstein’s apparent jailhouse suicide Saturday. One of Epstein’s accusers, Jennifer Araoz, on Wednesday sued his estate, as well as Maxwell and three unidentified women for conspiring “to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of [Araoz].” It’s not the first time Maxwell has been accused of luring young women and girls into the convicted pedophile’s web. Another accuser, Virginia Giuffre — who has said she had sex with England’s Prince Andrew and noted attorney Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s command — sued the socialite for defamation in 2015 after Maxwell publicly stated Giuffre was lying about being sexually abused by Epstein.

[From The NY Post]

So… just sitting around In-and-Out, eating a burger and reading a book. This is the same woman who literally drove around trailer parks in Florida, luring children away to be trafficked by herself and Epstein. The same woman who took pride in her position procuring girls and women for Epstein and Prince Andrew and God knows who else. I mean… she’s probably working out a deal with the FBI, right? That’s why she was just sitting there? That’s literally the best explanation I have, because all of the other options are terrible.

Embed from Getty Images