Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell photographed at an In-and-Out in LA

Embed from Getty Images

The utterly bizarre, terrifying and infuriating story of Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death is so crazy. If it was a movie, critics would hammer away at how unbelievable it is. I mean, the man had a mysterious billion-dollar fortune and NO ONE KNOWS WHY. He literally named his plane the Lolita Express. He wormed his way into high-level academic, political and business circles and no one checked his credentials. And his death is shrouded in shambolic mystery too. Another piece of the mystery is why it continues to take so long for federal authorities to, you know, investigate and arrest co-conspirators. Why did the FBI only raid Epstein’s private island THIS WEEK? And where the hell has Ghislaine Maxwell been for the past decade?

Ghislaine Maxwell hasn’t had to face any kind of justice for her massive role in Epstein’s human trafficking operation. Maxwell was Epstein’s main procurer of children, and no one had seen her in public for years. Was she in the UK? Monaco? A tiny Massachusetts beach town? But no, apparently she’s in LA. She was seen and photographed at In-and-Out by the New York Post:

Seriously? Seriously:

Jeffrey Epstein’s former gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t holed up in her British manor or summering on the Massachusetts coast. The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles. Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction best seller by journalist Ted Gup.

Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to be found and told an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!”

The daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes but could find herself in the feds’ crosshairs following Epstein’s apparent jailhouse suicide Saturday. One of Epstein’s accusers, Jennifer Araoz, on Wednesday sued his estate, as well as Maxwell and three unidentified women for conspiring “to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of [Araoz].”

It’s not the first time Maxwell has been accused of luring young women and girls into the convicted pedophile’s web. Another accuser, Virginia Giuffre — who has said she had sex with England’s Prince Andrew and noted attorney Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s command — sued the socialite for defamation in 2015 after Maxwell publicly stated Giuffre was lying about being sexually abused by Epstein.

[From The NY Post]

So… just sitting around In-and-Out, eating a burger and reading a book. This is the same woman who literally drove around trailer parks in Florida, luring children away to be trafficked by herself and Epstein. The same woman who took pride in her position procuring girls and women for Epstein and Prince Andrew and God knows who else. I mean… she’s probably working out a deal with the FBI, right? That’s why she was just sitting there? That’s literally the best explanation I have, because all of the other options are terrible.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell photographed at an In-and-Out in LA”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:25 am

    These people will never see justice served, they will never be punished, I’m becoming convinced of that. Too many powerful men were part of this. Welcome to the Capitalist Patriarchy.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 16, 2019 at 9:58 am

      She went to SCHOOLS to recruit victims! Yes, I think you’re sadly right that she’ll never get the punishment she deserves.

      She most certainly doesn’t deserve In and Out. She’s so vile.

      Reply
  2. Enid says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I am just praying they are in the process of delivering an air tight case against her so she can be arrested and never let out again.

    Reply
  3. olive says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:28 am

    wow. she’s really not hiding at all considering how she posed for that photo.

    Reply
  4. Tourmaline says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I wouldn’t say she has been hiding out for 10 years– as of 2014 at least she was jetting around promoting her shady non-profit ocean charity, TerraMar.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/14/style/ghislaine-maxwell-terramar-boats-jeffrey-epstein.html

    The DOJ has said they are looking into her (and the four women who worked for him and who got non-prosecution deals a decade ago–Sarah Kellen (now married to NASCAR driver Brian Vickers), Nadia Marcinkova, Lesley Groff, and Adriana Ross). But I really don’t think an arrest is imminent. They were only just building the new case against Epstein himself, and will need to switch gears. But it seems clear that Ghislaine was the number 2 person in the whole enterprise of course.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:30 am

    She seems to be posing for the pic? Why is she not hiding more carefully? I’m at a loss as to what to make of this.

    Reply
    • Myrtle says:
      August 16, 2019 at 9:35 am

      Some are saying the article is a fake. Click through the Twitter post to see.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        August 16, 2019 at 9:48 am

        Fake as in not real, or fake as in staged? I think they’re real but staged.

        I also wonder of these weren’t taken in advance to make it seem like she was in LA when she’s actually in Paris (as was the previous rumor). That would be a smart tactic.

      • olive says:
        August 16, 2019 at 10:09 am

        i clicked through and read some of the replies to the twitter post and i still don’t get what you mean by the article is “fake” – is the implication she didn’t actually say what she was quoted as saying?

  6. Darla says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:32 am

    I just don’t understand this. This is so upsetting that I don’t have the words for it. How can this be happening? Why is she free????

    Reply
    • PointingScreaming says:
      August 16, 2019 at 10:05 am

      This epstein pedophile case, describing real-life sickening behavior of the bored and inculpable elites, is worse than fiction. Ghislaine is beyond an hateful and disgusting co-conspirator, where they both used pedophilia to systematially extort the 1% wealthiest of the world. I guess in & out is the most surveilled place in the world, apparently the dankest prison, who knew…

      Reply
  7. StarGreek says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:32 am

    Is this for real? And what the h with the title of the book she was reading?
    This story is something that not even the best screenwriter could conjure up for a movie script… life surpasses fiction.

    Now I go back into lurking mode as all this Epstein affair disgusts me and makes me angry so much… anyone involved should be in a jail cell and keys thrown in the deepest pit of the planet.

    Reply
  8. Chloe says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:32 am

    Man, I hope this is a serious case of “pride cometh before the fall.”

    Reply
  9. pam says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Can someone help me out? What is the proper pronunciation of her name?

    Reply
  10. Sharon k says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Who knows what kind of deal she made. It’s unbelievable!! What a perv
    Important men with money will always beat the system.
    Trump,Clinton,pedo Andy get in line.
    It’s disgraceful but real.

    Reply
  11. MrsBanjo says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:42 am

    “The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles.”

    Based on the quality of the pic and the fact that she clearly knows a photographer is there, that’s some bullshit. This was staged.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Getting photographed like that almost seems intentional.
    This whole thing is so weird and awful. Anyone who had a hand in it needs to go down.

    Reply
  13. Mab's A'Mabbin says:
    August 16, 2019 at 9:52 am

    There so many layers of jokes embedded in this woman eating at In and Out. Because this whole thing is so disturbing, and she being who and what she is, I’m leaning into thinking this was on purpose. Some sick metaphoric gesture where in her own mind, she sees herself as very clever. Blah. I feel sorry for the burger joint.

    Reply
  14. Happy_fat_mama says:
    August 16, 2019 at 10:01 am

    An act of desperation

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment