Jessica Mulroney & Jameela Jamil defend Duchess Meghan from ‘racist bullies’

I do sometimes feel like… how many times do we have to go through this cycle? The cycle: the British press says some sh-t which is only half true, then editorializes to a crazy degree to make the Duchess of Sussex sound like a complete jackass/diva/hypocrite, then spends a week adding more details to the half-false story, then when Meghan’s surrogates speak up in defense of her, the press goes “well, it’s not about race, it’s about this and this and this.” I’ve been covering royalty on this blog for more than a decade. There is a very real and noticeable difference between the way Meghan and Kate Middleton were treated during their courtships, their engagements, their weddings and their marriages. It’s not that “Kate will be Queen” and therefore gets treated with kid gloves. It’s that the toxic stew of the British press can’t help but show their asses repeatedly, and literally nothing will get them to stop.
The current rage-cycle is bashing the Sussexes for borrowing Elton John’s private plane and going on vacation in the South of France. Elton John has come out in defense of the Sussexes. Ellen DeGeneres has defended them. Pink has defended them. And now Jameela Jamil has some thoughts:
Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up. https://t.co/OMwwRU31p9
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019
She continued her tweet-storm, writing:
I will never forget reading an English sh-t rag, writing the words, “Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…” (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.)…I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world, because I grew up sheltered and without personally feeling any negative way towards any race. But we have to open our eyes. It so prevalent.
And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.
[From Jameela Jamil’s Twitter]
It was very clear months and months ago that there is a plan in place, a concerted effort to “bully” Meghan back to America. The British aristocracy, the royal family, the British tabloid press and the British mainstream press are all in agreement: they are going to harass, demean and smear Meghan until she “gives up” and leaves the country and divorces Harry. I realized at some point that the British tabloids can’t stop playing into those parochial, jingoistic, racist and bigoted world-views because those are their readers too. Prove me wrong.
Also: Jessica Mulroney retweeted Jameela, and Jessica – who is Meghan’s closest friend and one of her surrogates in the media – also posted this to Instagram:
I think that calling her out for using a private plane is fair. But why don’t the tabloids also call out Kate and Will for taking a private plane to Mustique or Charles for taking private planes etc. That’s where it becomes racist.
Also I think Lainey said this, but why are they giving the same amount of importance to Megan and Harry flying private as Andrew being a pedo????? Shouldn’t the Andrew story be the MAIN FREAKING HEADLINE?????
I agree. If you are going to rip apart Harry and Meghan then do it to all the royal family members. Charles and William talk about the environment, conservation, and climate change while still hunting and flying private jets, but they don’t receive the same abuse as Harry.
The reporters and internet trolls are going to have to be honest about the fact that their issues are with Meghan and that they don’t want the biracial duchess to succeed. They’ve been attacking her nonstop for years.
Also, if I remember correctly helicopters are less fuel efficient than planes. So let us ask ourselves, where are the articles on excessive helicopter use?
“I think that calling her out for using a private plane is fair. But why don’t the tabloids also call out Kate and Will for taking a private plane to Mustique or Charles for taking private planes etc. That’s where it becomes racist.”
No, calling her out is not fair. And you yourself explain why with the rest of your paragraph. It cannot be fair to call someone out for doing what literally everyone else does – not just the royals but literally everyone. Every high profile person I’m aware of who campaigns for the environment, also flies on airplanes – maybe with the recent exception of Greta Thundberg. Eg.;David Attenborough, Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, etc. yet no one is all up their buts about it. We all know that pretty much no one is advocating that we not travel, just that we think about our general conduct in the world that impacts the environment.
I’m not attacking you by the way, I think your comment was balanced and reasonable, I just respectfully disagree. Any anger you detect is aimed at the tabloids who are nowhere near as measured in their tone.
That’s it exactly Lola! It is a false equivalence. It is biased as Will and Kate also fly private and also champion environmental causes. It is so obvious what they are doing. But they continue to get away with it. Racism is always excused away.
Meghan is too good for that disgusting Royal Family. Yes, they’re disgusting because they’re protecting Andrew.
I have no problem with Harry and Meghan’s friends defending them. It’s quite obvious that Meghan is being held to a different standard because of her nationality and race. I remember when Kate was attacked by the media, the Prime Minister and few other notable public figures defended her, so I don’t understand why some people believe that Meghan doesn’t deserve the same care and protection.
This ridiculous fixation on tearing down Harry and Meghan is actually going to make them more famous and powerful. The Sussex’s enemies would have gotten rid of them quicker by just ignoring the. No press is worse than negative press. Now you have millions of people paying attention to Harry and Meghan who can’t wait to see what they do next. Another win for Brand Sussex!
The British press would also back off if grandmama put her foot down. But she only does that for pedo Andy. Which proves Jameelas point……
