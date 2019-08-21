Jessica Mulroney & Jameela Jamil defend Duchess Meghan from ‘racist bullies’

I do sometimes feel like… how many times do we have to go through this cycle? The cycle: the British press says some sh-t which is only half true, then editorializes to a crazy degree to make the Duchess of Sussex sound like a complete jackass/diva/hypocrite, then spends a week adding more details to the half-false story, then when Meghan’s surrogates speak up in defense of her, the press goes “well, it’s not about race, it’s about this and this and this.” I’ve been covering royalty on this blog for more than a decade. There is a very real and noticeable difference between the way Meghan and Kate Middleton were treated during their courtships, their engagements, their weddings and their marriages. It’s not that “Kate will be Queen” and therefore gets treated with kid gloves. It’s that the toxic stew of the British press can’t help but show their asses repeatedly, and literally nothing will get them to stop.

The current rage-cycle is bashing the Sussexes for borrowing Elton John’s private plane and going on vacation in the South of France. Elton John has come out in defense of the Sussexes. Ellen DeGeneres has defended them. Pink has defended them. And now Jameela Jamil has some thoughts:

Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up. https://t.co/OMwwRU31p9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

She continued her tweet-storm, writing:

I will never forget reading an English sh-t rag, writing the words, “Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…” (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.)…I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world, because I grew up sheltered and without personally feeling any negative way towards any race. But we have to open our eyes. It so prevalent. And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.

[From Jameela Jamil’s Twitter]

It was very clear months and months ago that there is a plan in place, a concerted effort to “bully” Meghan back to America. The British aristocracy, the royal family, the British tabloid press and the British mainstream press are all in agreement: they are going to harass, demean and smear Meghan until she “gives up” and leaves the country and divorces Harry. I realized at some point that the British tabloids can’t stop playing into those parochial, jingoistic, racist and bigoted world-views because those are their readers too. Prove me wrong.

Also: Jessica Mulroney retweeted Jameela, and Jessica – who is Meghan’s closest friend and one of her surrogates in the media – also posted this to Instagram: